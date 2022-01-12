Purepoint Uranium Begins Drilling at Red Willow's Osprey Zone

Toronto, January 12, 2022 - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that drilling has now commenced at the 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. The 2022 Red Willow drill program will look to expand the Company's Osprey discovery where initial drilling identified basement-hosted uranium mineralization highlighted by RW-19 that intersected 0.19% U3O8 over 4.0 metres and included 3.03% U 3 O 8 over 0.1 metre.

"We're focusing our 2022 Red Willow drill program at the Osprey Zone, which hosts prior uranium intercepts that we believe extend well beyond our initial findings," explained Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "The mineralized Osprey shear zone remains open at depth, the lens of flat-lying uranium mineralization is untested towards the East, and the Osprey Conductor continues North for 2 kilometres with only limited drilling."

Highlights

Mobilization of the drill and temporary work camp for the 2022 Red Willow program began in late December and drilling has now commenced at the Osprey Zone

The drill program will begin with initial step-outs of the known Osprey mineralization and testing of the Osprey conductor towards the north

Exploration program plans for approximately 3,000 metres of drilling in 20 holes

Crews and equipment have been contracted to continue drilling until April, 2022

A National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on the Red Willow project containing Purepoint's work and analysis to date can be found on the Company's web site at https://purepoint.ca/projects/red-willow/ ("Technical Report on the Red Willow Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada October 16, 2015")

Red Willow Project

The 100% owned Red Willow property is situated on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada and consists of 17 mineral claims having a total area of 40,116 hectares. The property is located close to several uranium deposits including Orano Resources Canada Inc.'s JEB mine, approximately 10 kilometres to the southwest, and Cameco's Eagle Point mine that is approximately 10 kilometres due south.

Geophysical surveys conducted by Purepoint at Red Willow have included airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (VTEM) surveys, an airborne radiometric survey, ground gradient array IP, pole-dipole array IP, fixed-loop and moving-loop transient electromagnetics, and gravity. The detailed airborne VTEM survey provided magnetic results that are an excellent base on which to interpret structures while the EM results outlined over 70 kilometres of conductors that in most instances represent favourable graphitic lithology.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO

Phone: (416) 603-8368

Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

