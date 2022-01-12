Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Toronto, January 12, 2022 - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce partial assay results confirming the new gold discovery at the Halfway zone from sixteen (16) drill holes, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 2020/2021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Highlights from the drilling include:

MGH21-230 intersected 50.10 m @ 0.72 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 0.30 m @ 20.30 g/t Au, and 5.50 m @ 3.36 g/t Au, including 0.80 m @ 16.10 g/t Au

MGH21-220 intersected 24.00 m @ 1.36 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 17.60 g/t Au

MGH21-220 intersected 70.26 m @ 0.64 g/t Au, including 25.50 m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 4.28 g/t Au

MGH21-226 intersected 11.00 m @ 1.26 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 5.52 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 6.68 g/t Au

MGH21-218 intersected 15.00 m @ 0.62 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 7.13 g/t Au

MGH21-219 intersected 26.60 m @ 0.54 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 2.81 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 5.03 g/t Au

MGH21-253 intersected 39.50 m @ 0.40 g/t Au, including 17.00 m @ 0.73 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 3.99 and 1.00 m @ 4.73 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The latest drill results from our 2021/2022 program testing the new Halfway gold discovery have confirmed the potential to expand the open pit resources in an area not previously drill tested and beyond the current gold resources. The Halfway exploration drilling program was testing for gold mineralization over a large area located east of the current economic open pit at Windjammer South. Drilling has also targeted the South West extensions in the Gap area, the Windjammer area north of the BIF, the 55 mineral resource areas, the Windjammer South resource extensions, extensions to the new Westaway underground deposit, the Garrcon underground potential and Garrcon open pit extensions in the Garrison area. We look forward to releasing these drill results when they become available and updating the mineral resource estimate for the Tower Gold project in the first half of 2022."

The latest assay results from the Halfway zone resource expansion drill program include assay results from sixteen (16) new drill holes, for a total of 8,320.0 m. Additional results from these holes are still pending. The drill program was conducted to test a large area to the east of the Windjammer South economic open pit in an area with little historical drilling. The Windjammer South open pit gold deposit currently hosts 1.10 Moz gold at a grade of 0.84 g/t gold in indicated resources and 1.03 Moz at a grade of 1.10 g/t gold in the inferred category at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold (see December 10, 2020 press release). Full assays from an additional 50 drill holes for 22,889 m from the drill program remain pending.





Figure 1: Tower Gold Project: General Location Map



Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Results

Hole From To Length Au Gram metres (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (gxm) MGH21-215 218.45 222.40 3.95 1.86 7.35 includes 220.95 222.40 1.45 3.73 5.41 MGH21-216 83.70 104.00 20.30 0.41 8.32 includes 93.00 104.00 11.00 0.54 5.94 includes 100.00 101.00 1.00 1.95 1.95 MGH21-216 276.00 297.35 21.35 0.40 8.54 MGH21-218 416.00 430.00 14.00 0.53 7.42 includes 425.00 430.00 5.00 1.18 5.90 includes 425.00 426.00 1.00 2.08 2.08 MGH21-218 445.00 460.00 15.00 0.62 9.30 includes 452.00 453.00 1.00 7.13 7.13 MGH21-218 547.50 565.50 18.00 0.43 7.74 includes 547.50 549.00 1.50 2.34 3.51 MGH21-219 246.00 250.00 4.00 1.07 4.28 includes 246.00 247.00 1.00 1.76 1.76 MGH21-219 300.50 327.10 26.60 0.54 14.36 includes 318.00 321.00 3.00 2.81 8.43 includes 320.00 321.00 1.00 5.03 5.03 MGH21-219 433.00 458.00 25.00 0.35 8.75 MGH21-220 67.74 138.00 70.26 0.64 44.97 includes 72.00 97.50 25.50 0.96 24.48 includes 72.00 75.00 3.00 4.28 12.84 includes 72.00 73.50 1.50 5.19 7.79 MGH21-220 147.00 171.00 24.00 1.36 32.64 includes 157.50 159.00 1.50 17.60 26.40 MGH21-220 375.00 401.00 26.00 0.48 12.48 includes 385.50 387.00 1.50 1.45 2.18 MGH21-221 259.00 272.00 13.00 0.42 5.46 includes 263.80 269.00 5.20 0.77 4.00 includes 263.80 265.00 1.20 1.48 1.78 MGH21-223 449.00 457.00 8.00 0.61 4.88 MGH21-225 172.00 193.10 21.10 0.58 12.24 includes 192.00 193.10 1.10 4.12 4.53 MGH21-225 373.00 384.30 11.30 0.64 7.23 including 380.00 381.00 1.00 3.16 3.16 MGH21-226 165.78 176.78 11.00 1.26 13.86 includes 172.78 174.78 2.00 5.52 11.04 includes 172.78 173.78 1.00 6.68 6.68 MGH21-226 309.83 327.10 17.27 0.39 6.74 includes 325.10 326.10 1.00 2.28 2.28 MGH21-216 432.00 437.00 5.00 1.31 6.55 includes 434.00 437.00 3.00 2.04 6.12 MGH21-230 66.60 116.70 50.10 0.72 36.07 includes 82.20 82.50 0.30 20.30 6.09 and 103.00 108.50 5.50 3.36 18.48 includes 103.00 104.50 1.50 9.56 14.34 includes 103.70 104.50 0.80 16.10 12.88 MGH21-230 123.00 128.50 5.50 1.16 6.38 includes 123.00 124.00 1.00 4.31 4.31 MGH21-253 364.50 404.00 39.50 0.40 15.80 includes 375.00 392.00 17.00 0.73 12.41 includes 382.00 384.00 2.00 3.99 7.98 includes 469.00 470.00 1.00 4.73 4.73

Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.





Figure 2: Halfway Exploration Drill Program: Drill Hole Location Map



Discussion of Drill Results

Drilling was targeting Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins east of Windjammer South in the new Halfway discovery area located south of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit. The drilling was testing a large area outside of the Windjammer South economic open pit in areas not previously drill tested. The Windjammer South area occurs as the largest open pit gold resource within the Golden Highway portion of the Tower Gold project. Previous results from the first drill holes from the Halfway area were released in the February 02, 2021 press release ME PR-03/2021 (see February 02, 2021 press release) and returned the following significant results (see table 2; Previously Released Select Significant Drill Results: Halfway Exploration Drilling);

Intersected 9.00 m @ 3.15 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 16.10 g/t Au and 1.00 m @ 10.90 g/t Au in drill hole MGH20-159

Intersected 80.00 m @ 0.88 g/t Au including 7.20 m @ 2.48 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 10.70 g/t Au, and 2.10 m @ 5.60 g/t Au including 1.15 m @ 7.24 g/t Au in drill hole MGH20-159

Intersected 83.00 m @ 0.28 g/t Au including 1.50 m @ 2.20 g/t Au in hole MGH20-158

Intersected 53.50 m @ 0.30 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 2.43 g/t Au and 0.70 m @ 3.26 g/t Au in hole MGH20-159

Drill results from the current program at Halfway confirmed the occurrence of shallow west dipping stacked quartz veins sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes in large step-outs beyond the current gold resource. The latest assay results confirmed gold mineralization over an area 700 m long, 300 m wide, and down to depths of over 500 m. Additional results from the Halfway resource definition drilling program are pending.





Figure 3: Halfway Exploration Drilling- Cross Section



Table 2: Previously Released Select Significant Drill Results: Halfway Exploration Drilling

Hole From To Length Au Gram metres (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (gxm) MGH20-158 218.00 234.00 16.00 0.41 6.56 includes 218.00 220.50 2.50 1.35 3.38 MGH20-158 246.00 267.00 21.00 0.30 6.30 includes 261.00 262.00 1.00 1.42 1.42 MGH20-158 327.00 410.00 83.00 0.28 23.24 includes 351.00 352.50 1.50 2.20 3.30 MGH20-159 74.50 128.00 53.50 0.30 16.05 includes 98.00 99.00 1.00 2.43 2.43 and 114.50 118.00 3.50 0.96 3.36 includes 117.30 118.00 0.70 3.26 2.28 MGH20-159 242.00 252.00 10.00 0.41 4.10 MGH20-159 274.00 283.00 9.00 3.15 28.35 includes 275.00 276.00 1.00 16.10 16.10 and 279.00 280.00 1.00 10.90 10.90 MGH20-159 289.00 369.00 80.00 0.88 70.40 includes 331.00 338.20 7.20 2.48 17.86 includes 331.00 331.50 0.50 10.70 5.35 and 336.10 338.20 2.10 5.60 11.76 includes 337.05 338.20 1.15 7.24 8.33 MGH21-161 211.00 230.85 19.85 0.37 7.34 includes 219.00 221.00 2.00 1.38 2.76 MGH21-161 459.00 471.00 12.00 0.56 6.72 includes 464.00 468.00 4.00 1.03 4.12

Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.

Table 3: New Drill Hole Details; Halfway

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MGH21-215 572894 5370664 358 75 -55 260.0 MGH21-216 572783 5370616 358 75 -55 549.0 MGH21-217 573016 5370694 354 80 -55 216.0 MGH21-218 572806 5370538 366 65 -50 690.0 MGH21-219 572913 5370581 368 66 -50 597.0 MGH21-220 572481 5370504 354 71 -60 435.0 MGH21-221 572536 5370407 358 65 -65 453.0 MGH21-223 572912 5370482 371 65 -55 504.0 MGH21-225 571669 5369851 333 50 -60 705.0 MGH21-226 573114 5370563 345 65 -55 711.0 MGH21-230 572395 5370362 340 70 -56 590.0 MGH21-231 572971 5370398 374 65 -55 609.0 MGH21-245 572816 5370440 357 65 -55 501.0 MGH21-246 572718 5370396 347 65 -55 501.0 MGH21-253 572997 5370517 373 65 -55 522.0 MGH21-260 572675 5370270 368 65 -55 477.0

Assay results for the reported holes are not complete. Additional assay results from drill holes will be released upon receipt. All intercepts are reported as drill widths and not true widths.

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment study encompassing the entire Tower Gold Project will be announced in the first half of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource expansion drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Company's drilling program and the timing and results thereof; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19. and the ability of the Company to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

