Snowline Gold Corp. Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres

Diamond drill hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t Au over 4.7 m in the first drill test of a new, covered target area at Jupiter- Quartz breccia hosts fine-grained visible gold assayed 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m within above 4.7 m interval- Hole J-21-020 was collared 1.1 km north of high-grade (>20 g/t Au) hits in holes J-21-010, 011, 012 & 013, demonstrating scale of mineralizing system-Assays still pending for all 4 holes at Snowline's Valley zone bulk-tonnage target 32 km south of Jupiter, each of which intersected visible gold and extensive zones of sheeted veinsVANCOUVER, Jan 12, 2022 - Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce receipt of remaining assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Among these results, hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t Au over 4.7 meters, including 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 meters in a quartz-carbonate vein breccia carrying visible gold. True widths for this intersection are not known but are estimated at approximately 90% of the reported interval.

Figure 1 - J-21-020, from 106.0 m to 111.4 m downhole, as previously shown in a September 3, 2021 Company release. The wide, stylolitic, acicular arsenopyrite-bearing quartz carbonate vein breccia from 108.9 m to 110.0 m downhole returned 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m. Instances of fine-grained visible gold were observed at 109.6 m and 109.8 m downhole. This sits within a broader zone of mineralized quartz carbonate veins and pyrite- and arsenopyrite-bearing siltstones from 106.0 m to 110.7 m downhole which averaged 8.3 g/t Au (including the above interval). Intersections are perpendicular to the core axis and thus suggest a close approximation of true widths, although the geometry of the mineralization is not yet known

"We are pleased to see high grades associated with the visible gold discovered in this new part of the Jupiter zone," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline Gold Corp. "While the area lacks mineralized outcrops to guide our decision-making at Jupiter, this target was particularly blind but it does have a broad geochemical anomaly. As a random shot through this target, today's results are particularly encouraging-they give us a foot in the door in locating and delineating this new mineralization center. With results from widely space drilling over 1.1 km we are just scratching the surface. We look forward to expanding on this discovery and others as we further test the 3-km-long geochemical anomaly at Jupiter in the upcoming

2022 field season."

Figure 2 - Location of J-21-020 and other drill holes plotted on Jupiter area soil and rock geochemical results. Diamond drill hole collars are shown as circles coloured by the highest grade assay returned along a given hole. The vast majority of the 3 km Jupiter zone anomaly remains to be tested, within and outside of the 1.1 km area drilled to date. Inset shows Jupiter and surrounding zones in context of local geology and major faults. Snowline's 2021 drill campaign is the first ever drill testing of Jupiter on the district-scale Einarson gold project. True widths of the above intervals are not yet known.

The bottom of hole J-21-016 returned 0.95 g/t Au over 4.5 m from 175.8 m downhole. Holes 17 through 19 were drilled to test a possible parallel trend to the discoveries in holes 10-13 and 15, and they intersected grades of up to 3.2 g/t Au. Hole J-21-021, which was drilled at a steeper angle from the same pad as Hole 20, intersected a large pyritic zone with quartz carbonate material but generally subdued gold values (Table 1).

Drillhole ID Coordinates (NAD83 Zn9) Orientation (True) Interval* (metres) Grade (Au g/t) Easting Northing Azimuth Dip From To Width* J-21-016 381844 7089270 250 -80 164.2 165.4 1.20 0.68 175.8 180.3 4.50 0.95 J-21-017 381673 7089298 250 -60 44.5 45.0 0.5 0.12 J-21-018 381677 7089296 80 -60 104.5 105.5 1.0 1.23 and 109.0 110.5 1.5 1.63 J-21-019 381675 7089292 60 -80 67.8 69.7 1.9 2.47 J-21-020 381917 7090263 250 -50 106 110.7 4.7 8.32 including 108.9 110.0 1.1 22.10 remainder 3.6 4.11 J-21-021 381919 7090265 250 -75 168.5 170.0 1.5 0.36

Table 1 - Hole details and notable intervals in holes 16 though 21 at Jupiter. *True widths are not yet known with certainty but in hole J-21-020 are estimated to be roughly 90% or more of the reported interval.

The style of mineralization in Hole J-21-020 is consistent with that observed on surface in quartz-carbonate float boulders and in drill discoveries made by Snowline earlier in the season on Jupiter, suggesting the presence of a large mineralized system. It is also consistent with occurrences of near-source float mineralization observed at the Avalanche Creek target, some 12 kilometers to the south of Jupiter.

This Phase I drill program represents the first ever drilling at Jupiter and marks the discovery of a new style of mineralization for this region of the Yukon. Jupiter is thought to represent an epizonal orogenic gold system, with similarities to systems like New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway discoveries in Newfoundland and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.'s Fosterville mine in the Bendigo district of Australia.

Jupiter is one of nine target zones prospective for orogenic and/or Carlin-style gold mineralization currently recognized on Snowline Gold's 70%-owned, district-scale Einarson project. Adjacent projects Rogue and Ursa are prospective for intrusion-related gold and sediment-hosted gold and base metal deposits. No resources nor reserves have been calculated on any of these targets, and while current results are encouraging, they do not guarantee that economically viable ore bodies will be encountered at Jupiter or elsewhere.

Figure 3 - Jupiter zone location map in relation to surrounding Snowline Gold Corp. projects. At the Rogue project's Valley target, assay results for all four holes (each of which intersected trace amounts of visible gold) remain pending.

FORTHCOMING RESULTS

The Company awaits assay information for its four drill holes from the Valley zone on the nearby Rogue project, some 32 kilometers to the south of Jupiter. All four holes at Valley intersected trace amounts of visible gold in drill core. Valley is a reduced intrusion-related gold target that presents a bulk-tonnage gold exploration model where gold is hosted in widespread arrays of centimetre-scale sheeted quartz veins within and around a felsic intrusion.

In hole V-21-001, sheeted quartz veins were observed across its entire 161 m length. Thirty-one of the many veins observed in this hole contained trace amounts of visible gold, with up to five gold grains observed in a given vein. Visible-gold bearing veins were distributed roughly evenly across the length of the hole.

QA/QC AND QUALIFIED PERSON

On receipt from the drill site, drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled. Smaller sample lengths were used to isolate zones of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise, with one half collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analysis completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. An aqua regia digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 51-element analysis on 50 g samples (ALS code: Au-ME-TL44). Any sample returning >50 ppb Au was re-analysed for gold content by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-ICP21). Over-limit samples of >10 g/t Au were analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish again on a 50 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA22). Where more than one gold assay exists for a sample, assays reported herein prioritize these methods in reverse order.

Information in this release has been prepared and approved by Scott Berdahl, P. Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >100,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. Snowline's first-mover land position provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

