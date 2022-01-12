Westhaven Mourns the Passing of Ed Balon

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2022 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces the passing of E.A (Ed) Balon, Technical Advisor.
Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ed Balon. Ed was a world-class prospector but more importantly, he was a wonderful mentor, teacher and friend. Ed has left us much too soon and will be sorely missed. We extend our condolences to Ed's family and many friends."
Throughout his career, Ed Balon co-discovered several important deposits, including: the Gayna River Zn-Pb deposit, Northwest Territories; the Logan Zn-Ag-Sn deposit, Yukon; the Midway (Silvertip) Ag-Pb-Zn deposit, BC; and the Elk/Siwash high-grade Au veins, BC. Ed is widely recognized for identifying the Spences Bridge epithermal gold belt in southern British Columbia, where Westhaven's Shovelnose gold project is located. He graduated with a Diploma in Mining Engineering Technology from Northern College-Haileybury School of Mines, Ontario in 1970. Ed was inducted into the Yukon Prospectors' Association Hall of Fame in 2014 and was the recipient of AME's H. H. "Spud" Huestis Award in 2005 for discoveries that he made in BC and Yukon.
