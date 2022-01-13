Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 - Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of CUR shareholders to be held on February 3, 2022 at 9:30am EST (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution of the CUR shareholders (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").



On October 17, 2021, CUR and LUR entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to effect the proposed spin-out of LUR, currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR. The Arrangement will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of the Moran Lake Project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.

CUR shareholders must hold their CUR Common Shares until 12:01am on the effective date of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date") in order to receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Common Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. CUR will disseminate a press release five business days in advance of the Effective Date once all of the conditions to closing of the Arrangement have been satisfied in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in order to notify CUR shareholders of the record date for purposes of the distribution.

LUR has applied to list the LUR Common Shares on the on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

The mailing of the Meeting Materials has commenced, and shareholders should receive them shortly. The Meeting Materials are also available at www.consolidateduranium.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Technical Report

Concurrently with the filing of the Meeting Materials, the Company announces that it has filed an independent technical report prepared by Terrane Geoscience Inc. for the Moran Lake Project (the "Technical Report") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Meeting

In order to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impacts of COVID-19, to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, CUR shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and to ensure compliance with local laws or orders restricting the size of public gatherings in response to COVID-19, CUR will hold the Meeting in a virtual-only format. CUR Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting may do so by calling 1-877-407-2991 (toll-free North America) or 1-201-389-0925 (International) and instructions will be provided as to how CUR shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may participate and vote at the Meeting. CUR shareholders will not be able to physically attend the Meeting.

About Consolidated Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.



For More Information, Please Contact

Philip Williams

CEO and Chairman

pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com

Mars Investor Relations

+1 647 557 6640

cur@marsinvestorrelations.com

Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr

www.consolidateduranium.com

