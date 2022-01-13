Medaro Hard Rock Lithium Extraction Process Achieves Proof of Concept

VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2022 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted mineral explorer and joint venture (JV) partner with Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc., is pleased to advise that recent lab results have confirmed technological functionality and capability that meet all aspects of the original concept for a spodumene processing technology with the potential to surpass all other methods currently in commercial use.



Following up on recent developments outlined in the news release of December 6, 2021, a critical examination of the chemical reactions involved in the Medaro technology prove that all reactions are in accordance with the fundamental principles of chemical thermodynamics and kinetics. The reactions also reveal a "chemical continuum" between the various Medaro methods as a set of interrelated chemical pathways that make it technically and economically feasible to extract two or more of Li 2 CO 3 , LiOH, Li 2 O and Li at commercial grades within a single processing facility.

Medaro's stated primary developmental technology objective is to produce spodumene concentrates of greater mineralogical purity, and to increase the yield of lithium from a spodumene concentrate of any mineralogical purity. This project scope includes lowering the cost of extracting lithium from a spodumene concentrate, as well as the manufacture of high-value byproducts to offset overall production costs.

Medaro continues to expand its bench-scale laboratory testing capabilities, most particularly by custom designing and fabricating specific items of equipment for use under conditions which closely replicate those expected in future full-scale plant operations. In this regard, it's noteworthy that efforts are nearing completion for a configuration that will operate at temperatures above 200 ?C and at pressures to ~10 atm.

Dr. James G. Blencoe, Ph.D., CTO and lead developer of the JV technology notes, "The laboratory tests performed to date prove Li extraction levels close to 100% while simultaneously producing multiple byproducts in a continuous process. The system design continues to validate the original thesis which proposed the eventual creation of relatively compact and robust extraction plants located at mine sites allowing for significant production cost offsets and transportation savings. Additionally, the double closed-loop nature of the system ensures attainment of quantifiable ESG clean tech targets, allowing for commercial scale industrial processing with minimal environmental impact."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Faizaan Lalani

President & Director



About Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY)

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Email: info@medaromining.com

Phone:604-256-5077

Web: https://medaromining.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements respecting (i) Medaro's continued expansion of its testing capabilities and (ii) expected completion of a configuration that will operate at temperatures above 200 ?C and at pressures to ~10 atm are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.