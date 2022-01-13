Triple Flag Presents Virtual Tours for Northparkes and Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Last year, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) had the opportunity to host virtual tours for two of its key assets - the Northparkes copper-gold mine in Australia and the Royal Bafokeng Platinum ("RBPlat") PGM operations in South Africa. The tours showcase the quality of the operating teams and their integrated ESG leadership approach, delivering world-class mining operations with multi-decade mine lives, excellent mineral endowment and future prospectivity that Triple Flag investors will benefit from. Triple Flag owns a 54% gold stream and 80% silver stream on Northparkes, and a 70% gold stream on RBPlat's operations, and is proud to have both assets as cornerstone investments in Triple Flag's high-quality, long-life portfolio.

To view these virtual mine tours, please visit our website using the link below. These videos are also available through our YouTube channel, which is linked to below.

Triple Flag website: https://www.tripleflagpm.com/investors/Video-Content/default.aspx

Triple Flag YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoN-DL9YxH8y2fZmBEg011A

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag's shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing). On May 26, 2021 Triple Flag closed its initial public offering ("IPO"), which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, providing investors exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties, that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector-leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties that provides exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 63 development and exploration stage projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., together with its wholly owned subsidiaries.

