Burin Gold appoints new Chief Financial Officer and announces change of auditor

VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2022 - Burin Gold Corp. ("Burin Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:BURG) is pleased to announce the following corporate changes: the Company has appointed Mr. Stephen Sulis as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and has changed its auditor from BDO Canada LLP, of Markham, Ontario to Davidson & Company LLP, of Vancouver, British Columbia. These changes reflect the ongoing growth and evolution of the Company following its initial public offering, completed in November of 2021.



Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Stephen Sulis, graduated with distinction from Capilano University, North Vancouver, and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration as well as an advanced diploma in international business studies. He is currently working as Chief Financial Officer with a number of companies listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange, predominately focused on the resources sector, both in Canada and around the globe. His professional experience includes exploration and mining companies, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies.

Burin Gold's CEO, David Clark, commented: "I am pleased to welcome Stephen to our team in his new position as CFO, and I am confident his experience in capital markets and corporate strategic planning will add to both our Board and Executive teams as we manage the continued growth of the Company. I would like to thank Ms. Edwige Gourdet for her contributions to the Company as our CFO during our transition from a private to a public company, and we wish her every success in her future endeavours."

Change of Auditor

At the request of Burin Gold, BDO Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") resigned as the auditor of the Company effective January 6, 2022 and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the new auditor of the Company effective January 6, 2022, until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders. The Company would like to extend its appreciation to BDO Canada LLP for its tenure as auditor of the Company.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit report for the Company's two most recent financial years and ending at the date of the resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no "reportable events" as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102: Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a newly listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal asset is the Hickey's Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey's Pond gold prospect, drill tested with an initial 1,000 m drill program in 2020 with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings that have yet to be drill tested. With the successful completion of its IPO, the Company is well-positioned to commence a significant diamond drilling campaign at the Hickey's Pond prospect, planned to start Q1/2022.

Qualified Person

David Clark, MSc, PGeo, CEO of Burin Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). He has prepared the technical content of this news release.

Acknowledgement

The Company acknowledges the financial assistance of the Mineral Development Division, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, via its Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program provides valuable financial rebates on exploration expenditures made in the province to qualifying exploration companies. The Company has benefited from the program yearly since 2018.

