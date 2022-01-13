Clarity Gold Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2022 - Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company continues to advance its project portfolio.



Corporate and Operational Highlights

Portfolio of three wholly owned BC exploration projects.

Healthy treasury of approximately $2.7 million.

Results pending from 2021 Program on Empirical Copper Gold Project.

Exploration planning to commence for 2022 season.

"The Company is in a strong financial position and is awaiting results from the Empirical 2021 exploration program," stated CEO, James Rogers. "Our team remains focused on delivering shareholder value through exploration of its wholly owned projects and continues to evaluate other opportunities where we can deploy our exploration strategy."

Empirical Project Exploration Program

The 2021 Empirical property field program carried out in September was designed to investigate a number of mineralized showings occurring throughout the southeastern extent of the property.

Historical blast and hand trenches at the Rickhill showing - where previously, six samples yielded an average of 0.95 percent copper over 12.9 meters (Skerl, 1959), were extensively mapped, chip and channel sampled. A 131-sample soil grid - in close vicinity to the Rickhill showing was completed, in addition to a cumulative 63 meters of trench - chip sampling and 4 meters of channel sampling at the showing itself.

Across the adjacent Mud and Cherry copper showings, 153 soil samples were obtained, in addition to 52 meters of historic blast trench chip sampling.

A mapping and talus sampling campaign was undertaken in the southwestern and central portions of the property, within the Molybdenite Lake cirque and Tow regions, where historically, geological mapping has been deficient and prospective gold and molybdenite showings occur. Approximately 98 rock grab samples were obtained throughout the property, in addition to 63 talus fines samples acquired from the aforementioned Molybdenite Lake and Tow regions of the property.

Analytical results from samples collected during the program are still pending at Bureau Veritas and will be released when they are received and compiled.

About the Empirical Project

The Company's gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry project, the Empirical Project, is located 12 km south of Lillooet, British Columbia, and covers 10,518 ha. The Empirical Project is situated in the Cordilleran Continental Arc which hosts 26 significant porphyry deposits, including Imperial Metal Corporation's historic Huckleberry Mine and Noranda's historic Babine Porphyry camp.

Between 1981 - 1986, six out of fifteen diamond drill holes intersected gold mineralization, including hole DD81-4 which assayed 3.67 g/t gold over 21 m from 36m. Previous exploration focused on molybdenite without an understanding or aim of targeting a larger porphyry system. For more information on the Empirical Project, please see the Company's National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on the Empirical Project filed on SEDAR on March 24, 2020.

There are multiple copper showings in the Southeast portion of the project, including the Rickhill Showing where six surface rock samples collected in 1959 averaged 0.95% copper over 12.9 meters (Minfile 092INW022). Elevated copper in soil samples indicate that this zone of copper mineralization may be extended up to a total of 30 m (Skerl, 1959). In 1970, 538 soils were collected with copper intensities ranging between 6 ppm to 212 ppm (Assessment report 02530).

Historic work in the Southwest identified two molybdenum showings namely, the Molybdenite Lake and Fyp showings where historic samples taken from quartz veins have assayed up to 0.32% molybdenum and 0.35 g/t gold (Nelson, J. (1985-10-01): B.C. Gold Reconnaissance 1985 - Lillooet Project - Final Report; Assessment Report 30875; Minfile 092ISW109, 092ISW110). Previous work has focused on the area's molybdenum potential, with minimal exploration for gold and only coincidental evaluation of the copper potential.

The QP (as defined below) has not verified the results of the historic exploration and sampling on the new claims added to the Empirical Project's property package, additional sampling will be required to verify the data.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny and Empirical Projects and approves the technical contents contained in this news release.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CLAR". To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

