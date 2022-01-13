Rockcliff Metals Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, January 13, 2022 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is nearing completion of its revised Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Tower and Rail Project ("PEA"). The revised PEA is focussed on reducing initial capital requirements, while employing a proven mining method. The release of the study is expected this quarter.

In addition, the Company would like to announce that Mr. Ken Lapierre, present Vice-President of Exploration, has been appointed, Interim President and CEO. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Don Christie, who has decided to step down from his management role due to other commitments.

Mark Sawyer, Chairman of the Board commented "On behalf of all the Directors, I would like to thank Don for his guidance, professionalism and efforts as the interim CEO position for the past 7 months. Don's association with the company obviously goes back much further and Don played an important role in putting this Company together. Don managed the current PEA process, which we believe will be well received by the market. With that process concluding and the main day to day activities of the Company returning to exploration and growth of its resources, it was logical for Ken to takeover as Interim President and CEO at this time."

"Greenstone has been a significant shareholder in Rockcliff since early 2019, and we remain a strong supportive shareholder of the Company," commented Mark Sawyer. "We believe there is significant value to be realized in these Manitoba assets."

Ken Lapierre, Interim President and CEO commented "I would like to thank Don for his role in helping advance Rockcliff over the past few quarters, especially advancing the revised PEA. I look forward to helping get the final study published, as well as advancing our Manitoba property portfolio. With the current surge in base metal prices, global demand for strategic metals like copper, and Rockcliff's continued growing high grade mineral inventory, we believe there is tremendous value to unlock in the Rockcliff portfolio of assets in Manitoba."

Ken Lapierre is the founder and Vice President Exploration and Director of Rockcliff Metals. He is a Professional Geologist, with over 35 years experience in exploration, discovery, production and mining in base and precious metals across North and South America while raising over $165 million in equity markets. In the past, Mr. Lapierre occupied the position of Vice President-Exploration and Director of Tyranex Gold, Inc., President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Rockcliff Resources Inc., President and Director at JML Resources Ltd. and Vice President-Exploration and Director at Grid Metals Corp.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff's (49% ownership) seventh high grade VMS deposit, the Talbot Copper Deposit, is a Joint Venture with Hudbay (51% ownership).

