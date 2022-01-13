K9 Gold Corp. Completes Successful 2021 Exploration Program at Stony Lake Project

Vancouver, Jan 13, 2022 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on its successful 2021 exploration program on its highly prospective Stony Lake project in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt in central Newfoundland.

Highlights:

Drilling consisted of 24 drill holes (6865m) of a 10,000 m planned and permitted program testing potential mineralized targets in the Lawrenceton Volcanics below the Botwood sediments and encountered multiple zones of low grade gold mineralization with many analytical results yet to come.

Multiple wide zones of shearing, brecciation with quartz veining exhibiting a pyrite-arsenopyrite-stibnite mineral association have been intersected in the volcanics below the Botwood sediments.

Channel sampling of B horizon soil material at Moonlight returned an average of 809 ppb (0.81 g/t) Au over a width of 15.0 meters.

An extensive soil sampling program collected 3177 samples on 5 grids; multiple new target areas, showing multi-element anomalies which include Au, As and Sb.

51.5 line kilometres of Induced Polarization survey on two grids (Jumper's Pond and Moonlight).

5.5 g/t Au over 4.0m in the Deliverance trench.

Continuation of the 2020 mapping, prospecting and sampling program.

Drilling planned to resume after a winter break.

Completion of full exploration commitment under the Purchase Option Agreement with District Copper Corp., as well as the second required payment, for the acquisition of a 75% interest in the Stony Lake property.

Jeff Poloni, CEO of K9 Gold commented, "The exploration model for phase I of our planned drilling program was to test the down dip extensions of interpreted leakage halos exposed in outcrops of Botwood sediments characterized by silicification and a gold-sulphide mineral association.

The drill cores from the Jumper's Pond drilling indicate significant post sedimentation re-activation and late stage introduction of significant concentrations of sulphides and low grade gold mineralization in sheared Lawrenceton volcanics immediately south of Sokomon's Moosehead gold deposit. Our exploration efforts have located suitable structural hosts exhibiting several factors that suggest potential for higher grade zones of gold mineralization along the shear zones."

Chris Healey, P.Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director commented on the delay in receipt of analytical results from the drilling; "Like every other company working in Newfoundland, we are quite frustrated with delays in getting analytical results. This speaks volumes to the excitement generated in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt and the shear volume of drill core samples being submitted which have inundated laboratories across Canada. When you hear that one company in particular is shipping samples to Australia for analysis, you know that this is an unprecedented situation. Drill results to date have allowed us to concentrate on a highly prospective zone in the Jumper's Pond, and that is exactly where the vast majority of our pending analytical results are from."

Update on 2021 Drill Program

The 2021 drill program has now been completed, with a total of 6865 metres drilled in 24 drill holes. Of these, 18 were drilled in the Jumper's Pond area.

Jumper's Pond area:

DDH JP21-012 intersected a broad zone of shearing/faulting that returned an open-ended, weighted average grade of 1.03g/t gold over a core interval of 7.9m with a strong pyrite-arsenopyrite association (see Company release October 5, 2021). Additional analytical results from this shear zone are pending, as are most of the remaining samples. Given these highly encouraging results, detailed follow-up drilling was completed in the vicinity of JP21-012, with seven additional holes (JP021-013, 019, 020, 021, 022, 023 and 024) drilled from the same drill pad, as well as two more (JP21-014 and JP21-015) which were collared approximately 170 m to the west. These holes were designed to test an interpreted ENE-trending shear zone at a horizontal spacing of 10 to 40 metres, and a vertical spacing of 30 to 40 meters.

Each of the tightly spaced drill holes following up on the intersection in JP21-012 has intersected multiple zones of shearing/faulting, as well as multiple occurrences of volcanic breccias. Clasts are typically subhedral and polymictic, with a bleached alteration halo. These volcanic breccias usually exhibit moderate chlorite alteration throughout the units. Locally chaotic/splayed quartz veinlets resembling hydrothermal breccias are present. Within the volcanic breccias and quartz veins, and along the contacts between the volcanics and quartz veins, pyrite mineralization is commonly disseminated and/or blebby, with local concentrations up to 20%, and is typically associated with lesser amounts of arsenopyrite and stibnite. This could be indicative of late stage hydrothermal activity.

Hole # UTM (NAD83) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) East North JP21-001 610567 5424927 310 -70 281 JP21-002 610567 5424927 310 -45 350 JP21-003 610707 5424784 137 -45 316 JP21-004 610625 5424624 132 -45 287 JP21-005 610625 5424624 316 -45 293 JP21-006 610453 5424714 315 -50 335 JP21-007 610026 5424755 137 -50 302 JP21-008 610964 5425251 155 -65 317 JP21-012 610964 5425251 90 -55 326 JP21-013 610964 5425251 270 -55 275 JP21-014 610785 5425241 160 -55 334 JP21-015 610785 5425241 181 -55 302 JP21-019 610963 5425262 92 -45 326 JP21-020 610963 5425262 92 -55 356 JP21-021 610972 5425279 86 -45 338 JP21-022 610972 5425279 86 -55 350 JP21-023 610959 5425261 101 -50 287 JP21-024 610963 5425262 105 -50 272

A map showing the locations of the Jumper's Pond drill holes can be seen on the Company's website, https://k9goldcorp.com/images/projects/stony_lake_gold/K9Gold_NothernDrillPlan_20211201.jpg

Deliverance Prospect:

Three drill holes were completed in the vicinity of the Deliverance trench (see Company Release June 24, 2021). Two short holes were drilled to intersect the down dip extension of the mineralized quartz vein exposed in the trench. The third hole was targeted on a major NE-trending structural zone. The vein was not intersected in holes DL21-009 and DL21-010; however a 12 - 20 metre wide mafic porphyritic dyke was intersected in both holes. Hole DL21-011 was successful in intersecting the interpreted structural zone at approximately 225 metres down hole, along with alternating sandstone and mafic volcanic flows. This hole also intersected the downdip extension of the Deliverance vein at 38 metres with 10% sulphides (pyrite and sulfosalts). Analytical results are pending.

Hole # UTM (NAD83) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) East North DL21-009 598629 5415780 37 -45 121 DL21-010 598629 5415780 37 -60 182 DL21-011 598631 5415826 135 -45 302

Moonlight Prospect:

This target covers a large area in the center of the Stony Lake project, where previous prospecting discovered multiple boulder clusters with gold contents in the 1-2 g/t range over a wide area. Trenching to locate the source of one of these boulder clusters failed to reach bedrock. Soil sampling (five, 3.0-meter-long channel samples representing a 15m long interval) from B-horizon soils in the bottom of the trench returned the gold and arsenic concentrations set out in the table below.

Sample # From (m) To (m) g/t Au ppm As 105122 0.0 3.0 425 >1000 105123 3.0 6.0 2138 >1000 105124 6.0 9.0 817 >1000 105125 9.0 12.0 428 >1000 105126 12.0 15.0 238 >1000



Note: the arsenic concentration exceeded the upper detection limit of the analytical method used for these samples.

The gold and arsenic concentrations in the above samples are highly anomalous and indicate the potential presence of a broad zone of gold mineralization at depth. These results combined with the recent magnetic/IP geophysical results represent a priority drill target in this area of the project.

Three drill holes have been completed in the Moonlight area, all from the same drill pad, located approximately 300 m west of the Moonlight trench (note: the depth extension of the anomalous soils was not tested during this drill campaign because of access constraints). The first two (ML21-0016 and ML21-017) targeted the intersection of two major structural trends, one striking N-S and the other NE-SW. Hole ML21-016 intersected the interpreted structure from 175 to 182 metres with significant concentrations of quartz veinlets within intermediate volcanic flows from 150 to 175 metres. Minor concentrations of sulphides were observed, mainly on the contacts between the quartz and wall rocks. Hole ML21-017 did not intersect the structure, but did encounter concentrations of quartz veinlets, in both intermediate volcanic flows and in mudstones. The third hole (ML21-018) targeted another boulder cluster to the NW. The hole intersected mainly Botwood sediments with a zone of intermediate volcanic flows from 143 to 151 metres downhole. From 165 to 170 metres, the hole intersected highly altered (sericite and chlorite) sandstone with 5 to 10% sulphides (pyrite, arsenopyrite and stibnite).

Hole # UTM (NAD83) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) East North ML21-016 600840 5413883 90 -55 302 ML21-017 600840 5413883 88 -45 143 ML21-018 600840 5413883 294 -45 215

Analytical results are pending.

About Stony Lake Project

The Stony Lake property lies within the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 ha and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokoman's Moosehead discovery immediately to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. Excellent infrastructure exists on the project lands and in the surrounding area.

At Stony Lake, ground prospecting and sampling has led to the identification of seven broad areas of highly anomalous to low grade (up to 4.0 g/t Au) to high grade (>4.0 g/t Au) gold mineralization. Following up on the prospecting work, systematic exploration with property-wide airborne geophysical and extensive soil sampling, plus two large grids of IP ground geophysical survey, has led to the interpretation of about 100 anomalies, at least ten of which are rated as high priority drill targets.

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore its Stony Lake Project. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp. by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020). The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc.'s Shootaring Canyon mill.

QA/QC Procedures

K9 Gold Corp. employs a rigorous QA/QC protocol on samples submitted for analytical analysis including the insertion of blanks, reference standard and duplicated into its sample streams. K9 uses the services of Eastern Analytical in Springdale NL, using their fire assay and 34 element ICP package for sample analysis. Eastern Analytical is I.S.O. 17025 Accredited in Fire Assay Au, as well as for their multi-acid ore grade assays in Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Fe and Co.

To ensure a safe workplace environment that protects the health and safety of employees and contractors, K 9 Gold follows all federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines regarding Covid 19.

K9 Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Stony Lake project by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, through the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

Toll Free Number: (833) 434-GOLD (4653)

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com

Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: brian@k9goldcorp.com

telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

