Zephyr Minerals Grants Stock Options

HALIFAX, Jan. 13, 2022 - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. ("Zephyr" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ZFR) (OTC: ZPHYF), has granted 1,250,000 stock options to consultants and directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.16 per share for a term of five years expiring January 13, 2027. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and as set forth by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policy and are subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. has applied for a mining permit at its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain property in Colorado, USA. After expanding its land package to 1,385 hectares (3,574 acres) the Company now controls a 12.2 kilometer long Dawson-Green Mountain mineralized trend. The Company has also begun new project evaluation in Zimbabwe with focus on underexplored areas with the potential to host world class mineral deposits.

