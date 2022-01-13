Klaus Eckhof Joins Tantalex Board of Directors

Toronto, January 13, 2022 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) (CNSX:TTX.CN) (FSE:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Klaus Eckhof to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Eckhof is a geologist with more than 20 years of experience developing mineral deposits throughout the globe including Africa. Mr. Eckhof worked for Mount Edon Gold Mines Ltd as Business Development Manager before it was acquired by Canadian mining company Teck. In 1994, he founded Spinifex Gold Ltd. and Lafayette Mining Ltd, both of which successfully delineated gold and base metal deposits. In late 2003, Mr. Eckhof founded Moto Goldmines which acquired the Moto Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There, Mr. Eckhof and his team delineated more than 20 million ounces of gold and delivered a feasibility study within four years from the commencement of exploration. Moto Goldmines was subsequently acquired by Randgold Resources (NASD: GOLD) (LSE: RRS) who poured first gold in September 2013. (600,000 ozs per year producer). Mr Eckhof was the founder and Executive Chairman of AVZ Minerals Ltd. (ASX: AVZ). AVZ is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Manono Project, one of the world's largest lithium-rich LCT (lithium, caesium, tantalum) pegmatite deposits with a current market cap of over 2.8Bio USD. Mr Eckhof, was also very instrumental in the early stages of exploration and development of the now known Alphamin Resources Tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hadley Natus, Chairman of Tantalex commented, "On behalf of the team and fellow board of directors, I would like to welcome Klaus Eckhof to the Board. Klaus brings a wealth of experience and knowledge about the region where Tantalex Lithium Resources currently finds itself operating in and will be instrumental to the growth plans of the company as it strives to increase its footprint in the region."

Mr. Eckhof will receive 2 000 000 fully paid ordinary shares of Tantalex Resources and an option to acquire an additional 2 000 000 shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share.

Furthermore, Tantalex would like to announce the resignation of Michel Lebeuf as Director of the Company. Mr. Lebeuf will remain as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

