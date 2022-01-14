Tocvan Announces Change to Executive Management Team, Transitions Leadership Towards Development Focus

Calgary - January 14, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), announces strategic changes to executive management as it proactively looks towards the advancement of its core gold-silver assets in Sonora, Mexico. Mr. Brodie A. Sutherland, VP Exploration will replace co-founder, Mr. Derek A. Wood as President, CEO and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Wood will remain a director and strategic advisor of the Company. The changes will better align with technical and professional expertise required as projects advance towards development.

"On behalf of the Company we would like to thank Derek for his hard work and dedication to Tocvan from inception." commented, Brodie A. Sutherland. "Derek will remain an important advisor to the board while our focus remains on the advancement of our two quality gold-silver assets in Sonora, Mexico."

Website Update

The Company also announces its new website has gone live at: (tocvan.com). We thank our shareholders for their patience while updates were made.

AGM Update

The Company has postponed the scheduled AGM to a later date due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and resulting delays obtaining court and shareholder approval of the Cascade Copper spin-out transaction. The Company will provide a further update once a final date for the meeting can be set.

About the Sonora Portfolio

Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 22,700 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14. g/t Au; 47.7m @ 0.70 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag; 29m @ 0.71g/t Au; 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

17,700m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au; 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag; 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au; 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone and 4-Trench Zone. Recent Surface exploration has defined three new target areas: Triple Vein Zone, SE Vein Zone and 4 Trench Extension.

El Picacho Property

The El Picacho Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a orogenic gold system within the regional Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt known for producing gold mines that include La Herradura and San Francisco. The project is 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo and totals 2,414 hectares. Five primary zones of mineralization have been identified across the property totalling over six kilometers of prospective trends. Surface sampling has identified high-grade gold and silver values. The five primary target areas are summarized below:

San Ramon 1.4 km prospective trend; Several historic mine workings associated with low angle faults; Historic Drill Highlights (Both were reconnaissance holes with no follow-up): (Drill hole PD-01) 7.6m @ 0.73 g/t Au, including 3.0m @ 1.37g/t Au (Drill hole RCP-02) 10.7m @ 0.67 g/t Au, including 4.6m @ 1.4 g/t Au Rock Sampling highlights: 22 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 16 g/t Au and 26 g/t Ag 14 g/t Au and 83 g/t Ag

Cornea 2.3 km prospective trend; Historic mine workings up to 30-meters deep along shear-zones; Rock Sampling Highlights: 26 g/t Au and 340 g/t Ag 15 g/t Au and 66 g/t Ag 15 g/t Au and 29 g/t Ag

Jabali 0.5 km prospective trend ; Historic mine workings among low-angle thrust faults; Rock Sampling Highlights 32 g/t Au 28 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag

El Puerto 1.2 km prospective trend ; Historic mine workings along vertical shear-zones hosted within a banded gneiss; Rock Sampling Highlights 8 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag 6.5 g/t Au and 176 g/t Ag

Tortuga 1.0 km prospective trend; Historic mine workings in Jurassic metasediments surrounded by mineralized biotite gneiss; Rock Chip Sampling Highlights 2m @ 4.4 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 32 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

For more information, please contact:

Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Brodie A. Sutherland, President & CEO

950-736 6 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3T7

Telephone: 403-668-7855

Email: bsutherland@tocvan.ca

