Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.: 2021 Year in Review

Last year provided no shortage of challenges for the gold sector despite an economic, fiscal, and monetary backdrop that was broadly expected to be constructive for the gold price and related equities. Nonetheless, we persevered with the de-risking initiatives we had previously outlined, and we are extremely pleased with the progress we achieved despite the uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, at Paramount we continued to make strides towards achieving our top priority of permitting the high-grade Grassy Mountain gold project in eastern Oregon. The submissions of a modified Plan of Operation to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and an amended Consolidated Permit Application to the State of Oregon in December 2021 represent the culmination of two years of diligent effort by our team. The submissions were supported in part by technical drilling, laboratory testing & analysis and submissions of remaining Baseline Data Reports. Earlier in the year we received a two-year extension of the Conditional Use Permit from Malheur County.

We are encouraged by the collaboration with State and Federal regulators which was integral to the completion of both submissions. We will continue to work with the State of Oregon to ensure they have all information necessary to deem the application complete, thereby issuing the Notice to Proceed. The Notice to Proceed will initiate the State's Environmental Assessment and commence the preparation of draft permits within a 225-day period as indicated under State law. Parallel to the State of Oregon process, our team will collaborate with the BLM to ensure that our modified Plan of Operations meets all their requirements so that the Notice of Intent can be registered with the federal registrar to initiate the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") process which will include the Environmental Impact Statement of the proposed mining operation.

With an eye to potential growth in Oregon and to further maximize the return profile at Grassy Mountain, we initiated the first drill program in over 30 years at the Frost project located approximately 12 miles away. The program was designed to follow up on historical intercepts of up to 25g/t of gold and to test previously identified additional targets. Final assay results and associated analysis are expected shortly.

Switching gears to one of the world's best-established mining jurisdictions, in 2021 we took the first steps towards awakening the former high-grade Sleeper gold mine in northern Nevada. We consolidated our land holdings surrounding the former Sleeper pit to ~40k acres with the acquisition of additional claims located approximately two miles south of the pit. We continue to review metallurgical recovery methods and the analysis of processing alternatives that will assist in defining the parameters of a new technical report to be completed in 2022. In conjunction with this work, we conducted a review of the vast historic database at Sleeper to identify new drill targets geared towards resource expansion and an improved grade profile. This resulted in the first drilling at Sleeper in almost a decade. Assay results and analysis from the drilling campaign are still pending.

Staying in Nevada, in August we acquired Bald Peak, a highly prospective property in Mineral County that has never been drilled despite exhibiting high-grade gold samples at surface. The results of a CSAMT identified zones of high resistivity and interpreted structural zones that coincide with the positive assays from surface sampling that returned gold grades of up to 10.85 g/t within favorable alteration. In 2022 we will further evaluate the results of the 2021 program and plan for an initial drill campaign at the project.

