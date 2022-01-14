Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2022 - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Zoppa Media Group ("Zoppa") to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Zoppa has been engaged for a term of one year at a monthly fee of $1,500.
Zoppa is at arm's length to the Company. Principals of Zoppa currently own 456,000 shares of the Company as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. Zoppa's appointment as an investor relations consultant to the Company is subject to regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Argentina Lithium Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________ Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director
