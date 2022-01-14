Stuve Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Director

CALGARY, JANUARY 14, 2022 - Stuve Gold Corp. ("Stuve Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:STUV) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, the board of directors of Stuve Gold has appointed Steven Cochrane as a director of the Company.

Mr. Cochrane is President and CEO of Lithium Chile Inc., a Canadian listed mining company (TSXV-LITH) with properties in Chile and Argentina. He has over 36 years of investment industry and capital markets experience during which he has participated in raising funds for a variety of "small cap" public companies in various businesses and industry sectors including mining.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Cochrane to the Board of STUVE Gold" stated President Gordon Aldcorn. "Mr. Cochrane's extensive capital markets experience combined with his mining knowledge will be a valuable asset as STUVE Gold continues the exploration and advancement of its Chilean projects going forward."

About Stuve Gold

Stuve Gold is engaged in advancing mineral exploration on properties in Chile that exhibit promising potential for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt as a result of historical mining activities on, or associated with, said properties. Stuve Gold is currently advancing its "INCA" property located in the Maricunga Gold Belt (in close proximity to peer projects including the Santa Maria (TORQ), Caspiche and Cerro Casales (Barrack/Newmont Goldcorp) properties). Stuve Gold is also advancing its "Teresa/Coba SW" property located in the historic high-grade gold and copper Carrizal Alto mining district through the company's maiden drill program (NR dated September 28, 2021) and surrounding activities.

Stuve Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "STUV". More information on Stuve Gold may be viewed on Sedar.com or the Company's website www.stuvegoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of metals including gold, silver copper and cobalt; and the results of exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will be closed in any particular amount. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Stuve Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Gordon Aldcorn

President

Phone: (403) 618 6507

Email: galdcorn@gmail.com

Terence Walker

VP. Exploration

Phone: +56981292207

Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl

