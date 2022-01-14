PDMR Dealings

14 January 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), OTC:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 14 January 2022 by Matthew Grainger (Executive Director) of the following share dealings:

- on 12 to 14 January 2022, Matthew Grainger, purchased a total of 50,000 Ordinary Shares at a weighted average price of 60.90p per share via his Self Invested Personal Pension Plan; and on 12 to 14 January 2022, Matthew Grainger's wife, Mrs Anna Grainger sold an equivalent 50,000 Ordinary Shares at a weighted average price of 57.49p per share.

Following the transactions as described above, Mr Grainger's total shareholding has remained unchanged at 2,127,589 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.81% of the Company's issued share capital respectively.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Matthew Grainger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase & Sale of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price Volume 60.00p 15,000 60.70p 20,000 61.00p 20,000 61.90p 20,000 Sales Price Volume 57.30p (aggregated) 40,000 (aggregated) 58.25p 10,000 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 50,000 shares Price 60.90p (purchase) 57.49p (sale) f) Date of the transactions 12 - 14 January 2022 g) Place of the transactions AIM

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the public domain for the purposes of MAR.

