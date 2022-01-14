Menü Artikel
PDMR Dealings

18:40 Uhr  |  The Newswire
14 January 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), OTC:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 14 January 2022 by Matthew Grainger (Executive Director) of the following share dealings:

- on 12 to 14 January 2022, Matthew Grainger, purchased a total of 50,000 Ordinary Shares at a weighted average price of 60.90p per share via his Self Invested Personal Pension Plan; and on 12 to 14 January 2022, Matthew Grainger's wife, Mrs Anna Grainger sold an equivalent 50,000 Ordinary Shares at a weighted average price of 57.49p per share.

Following the transactions as described above, Mr Grainger's total shareholding has remained unchanged at 2,127,589 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.81% of the Company's issued share capital respectively.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Matthew Grainger

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Altus Strategies Plc

b)

LEI

2138001P93D9LMFIUA28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BJ9TYB96

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase & Sale of Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Purchases

Price

Volume

60.00p

15,000

60.70p

20,000

61.00p

20,000

61.90p

20,000

Sales

Price

Volume

57.30p (aggregated)

40,000 (aggregated)

58.25p

10,000

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

50,000 shares

Price

60.90p (purchase) 57.49p (sale)

f)

Date of the transactions

12 - 14 January 2022

g)

Place of the transactions

AIM

For further information, you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767

E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker)

Grant Barker

Rob Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0535

Shard Capital (Broker)

Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the public domain for the purposes of MAR. For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

**END**

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


