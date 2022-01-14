Alcoa Appoints Two Members to Its Executive Leadership Team

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) today announced the appointment of a Chief Commercial Officer and a Chief Strategy Officer to its Executive Leadership Team.

Renato Bacchi, 45, is being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, effective February 1, 2022. Bacchi, currently Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer, will oversee global strategy, corporate and business development, energy, non-operated joint ventures, and the Company's Transformation business, which is focused on managing curtailed and closed assets globally, including redevelopment activities. A replacement for Corporate Treasurer will be named in the coming weeks.

Kelly Thomas, 52, will join Alcoa on February 14, 2022, as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. She will lead all commercial strategies across Alcoa's global bauxite, alumina and aluminum markets with overall responsibility for sales, procurement, marketing, and supply chain.

Both Bacchi and Thomas will report directly to Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. As previously announced, Alcoa Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Tim Reyes has announced his retirement from the Company, effective February 1, 2022. The Company has restructured the role into these two separate executive positions in support of Alcoa's long-term strategy.

"These two experienced aluminum industry professionals will be important additions to our Executive Leadership Team as we advance our strategic priorities and the work that we're undertaking in alignment with our vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future," said Harvey. "We also wish Tim Reyes well in his retirement - he's made significant contributions to Alcoa and to the aluminum industry during a very distinguished career."

Bacchi started his Alcoa career in 1997 and has held numerous leadership positions with increasing levels of responsibility. His most current role includes evaluating the best uses of the company's capital, sourcing and executing transactions including acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures. The Treasury role also includes managing risk, cash and relationships with creditors, rating agencies, and commercial banks.

A graduate of the São Paulo University with a degree in electrical engineering, he also earned a Master of Business Administration from Ibmec University (Brazil). He also received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from CFA Institute and completed an Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

Thomas brings more than 15 years of experience in the aluminum industry. She joins Alcoa from Vista Metals Corporation, where she is Vice President of Finance and has led strategic planning, corporate development, finance, accounting, and metal risk management. In prior roles, she served as Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Recyclers International (ERI), and in various leadership positions at Aleris North America Rolled Products, Reynolds Metals, and Alcoa Inc.

She served at Alcoa Inc. for more than a decade in various management positions, including as vice president of Alcoa Materials Management, where she led all commercial aspects of Alcoa's European primary aluminum business, and as the director of metal risk management and as the marketing manager for the primary metals business unit.

She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, McIntire School of Commerce, with a concentration in finance.

