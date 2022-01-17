Exercise of Share Options and Director Dealings
Vancouver, January 17, 2022 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces the exercise of share options ("Options") for a total of 9,539,000 common shares without par value at prices of 12 and 14.5 Canadian Dollar cents per common share in the share capital of the Company ("New Shares"). The Options have been exercised by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") per the table below, for an aggregate consideration of C$1,151,905. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and application has been made for the 9,539,000 New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") on 20 January 2022. The New Shares will also trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Mr Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, had previously exercised options over 500,000 new Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.12 each in the Company as announced on December 15, 2021.
Following the Admission, Thor Explorations' issued share capital will consist of 641,897,009 common shares and the Directors and PDMRs will hold a 9.58% interest in the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.
Details of Director or PDMR exercising options:
|Director or PDMR name
|Position
|Number options
|Exercise price
|Segun Lawson
|CEO & President
|4,000,000
|12 cents
|Ben Hodges
|Chief Financial Officer
|250,000
|12 cents
|Rebus Financial Consulting Ltd*
|-
|3,500,000
|12 cents
|Kayode Aderinokun
|Non-Executive Director
|500,000
|12 cents
|Folorunso Adeoye
|Non-Executive Director
|500,000
|12 cents
|Julian Barnes
|Non-Executive Director
|500,000
|12 cents
|Adrian Coates
|Non-Executive Chairman
|289,000
|14.5 cents
|TOTAL
|9,539,000
*Mr James Philip, VP of Corporate Development is the beneficial owner of Rebus Financial Consulting Ltd.
Following these transactions the following Directors will hold in excess of a 3% interest in Common Shares in the Company :
|Director or PDMR name
|Number Common Shares
|% interest
|Kayode Aderinokun
|19,703,007
|3.07
|Folorunso Adeoye
|19,849,721
|3.09
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".
For further information please contact:
Thor Explorations Ltd.
Email: info@thorexpl.com
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500
Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)
Tel: +1 416 822 6483
Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com
Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks
Tel: +44 207 138 3203
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Segun Lawson
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
CEO & President
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
January 14, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ben Hodges
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
January 14, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Philip
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
VP of Corporate Development
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
January 14, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kayode Aderinokun
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
January 14, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Folorunso Adeoye
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
January 14, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Julian Barnes
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
January 14, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Adrian Coates
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
January 14, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110412