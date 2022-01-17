Exercise of Share Options and Director Dealings

Vancouver, January 17, 2022 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces the exercise of share options ("Options") for a total of 9,539,000 common shares without par value at prices of 12 and 14.5 Canadian Dollar cents per common share in the share capital of the Company ("New Shares"). The Options have been exercised by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") per the table below, for an aggregate consideration of C$1,151,905. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and application has been made for the 9,539,000 New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") on 20 January 2022. The New Shares will also trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, had previously exercised options over 500,000 new Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.12 each in the Company as announced on December 15, 2021.

Following the Admission, Thor Explorations' issued share capital will consist of 641,897,009 common shares and the Directors and PDMRs will hold a 9.58% interest in the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Details of Director or PDMR exercising options:

Director or PDMR name Position Number options Exercise price Segun Lawson CEO & President 4,000,000 12 cents Ben Hodges Chief Financial Officer 250,000 12 cents Rebus Financial Consulting Ltd* - 3,500,000 12 cents Kayode Aderinokun Non-Executive Director 500,000 12 cents Folorunso Adeoye Non-Executive Director 500,000 12 cents Julian Barnes Non-Executive Director 500,000 12 cents Adrian Coates Non-Executive Chairman 289,000 14.5 cents TOTAL 9,539,000

*Mr James Philip, VP of Corporate Development is the beneficial owner of Rebus Financial Consulting Ltd.

Following these transactions the following Directors will hold in excess of a 3% interest in Common Shares in the Company :

Director or PDMR name Number Common Shares % interest Kayode Aderinokun 19,703,007 3.07 Folorunso Adeoye 19,849,721 3.09

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

