Westhaven Drills 4.40 m of 5.85 g/t Gold and 18.41 g/t Silver Within 27.00 m of 1.74 g/t Gold and 5.88 g/t Silver at FMN Zone

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2022 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Westhaven is reporting assays for 5 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose. Westhaven completed 40,077 metres of diamond drilling in 2021. An additional 34 holes are pending assays.

Recent Drilling Highlights:

SN21-188 (FMN: 58.45-116.25m)

57.80 metres (m) of 0.76 g/t gold (Au) and 1.82 g/t silver (Ag),

including 11.00m of 1.39 g/t Au and 6.62 g/t Ag.

SN21-190 (FMN: 39.00-66.00m)

27.00m of 1.74g/t Au and 5.88 g/t Ag,

including 4.40m of 5.85 g/t Au and 18.41 g/t Ag,

and including 1.00m of 12.30 g/t Au and 35.40 g/t Ag.

SN21-191 (FMN: 23.00-87.00m)

64.00m of 0.69 g/t Au and 1.64 g/t Ag,

including 1.00m of 14.00 g/t Au and 5.64 g/t Ag.

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, comments: "Drilling continues to intersect gold mineralization along Vein Zone 1 at the FMN target, 1.5 to 2km northwest of the recently released South Zone in-pit resource. Drilling here is following up on last year's high grade intercept in hole SN21-161 (9.15 g/t Au over 15.97m). This drilling has now encountered mineralization over a strike length of 480 metres (from hole SN20-139 northwest to hole SN21-167), over a vertical range of 270 metres, starting at the top of bedrock in an area of minimal glacial till cover . Overburden is no more than 30m deep over this mineralized strike length at FMN. Vein Zone 1 broadens up-dip, near surface, with true widths of up to 40m as seen in hole SN21-188 (0.76 g/t Au over 57.8m). Drilling has resumed at the FMN zone with a view to targeting higher-grade mineralization at the preferred elevation range of 1200 to 1400m over an area extending southeast towards hole SN20-139 and northwest towards and beyond hole SN21-167."

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS's Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Westhaven's ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com.

