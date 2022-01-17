Stratabound Minerals Announces Key Management Changes and New Technical Advisory Council

Toronto, January 17, 2022 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") has significantly expanded its portfolio of North American gold mining assets and is undertaking a transformation into a near-term gold producer through its recent acquisition of the advanced-stage Fremont Gold Project in the Mother Lode Gold Belt of California. As such, the Company announced today several changes to the board, management and appointments to the technical team that will support that transition.

Retirements

Mr. Terrence Byberg and Mr. Mike Robb P.E. have announced their respective retirements from the Board of Directors. Mr. Byberg has also announced his retirement as Executive Vice President of the Company. Both gentlemen will continue to serve and support the Company in its growth forward as Senior Technical Advisors. Ms. Christina Wu CPA, CGA has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer.

The Company is extremely grateful for the support and contributions of all three during these critical past growth years.

The Company's Board of Directors is more than sufficiently served with the remaining five independent and two executive non-independent Directors complimented by the new appointees announced below.

Management Appointments:

The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Gary Nassif as Senior Vice President, Mr. Brendan Blair as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, and Ms. Mary Anderson as Exploration Manager.

Mr. Gary Nassif, P.Geo., M.Sc., - Senior Vice President is a professional geologist with over twenty-five years' experience in gold, base-metal and diamond exploration in Canada, United States and sub-Saharan Africa. He was Senior Vice President of Sprott Mining's Jerritt Canyon Gold during its successful turnaround, re-start, operations and production up until its sale to First Majestic Silver in 2021. He is also President & CEO of Argentum Silver Corp. and a Director of Inventus Mining and Warrior Gold. He was previously Manager of Exploration Services for several juniors including Trelawney Mining & Exploration prior to its sale to IAMGOLD for $608 million in 2012. He holds an M.Sc. in Geology (McGill University), a B.Sc. in Geology (Concordia University) and a Certificate in Mining Law from Osgoode Hall. Mr. Nassif has been a Director of Stratabound since May 2020.

Mr. Brendan Blair, B. Mgt, CPA, CA - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary has over fifteen years' experience in professional accountancy firms including four years as a Partner of LNS Chartered Professional Accountants. He has a strong background in corporate governance, accounting standards, controls and audit requirements, regulatory and tax compliance, and cash management, amongst other duties, with a focus on assisting public mining companies in Canada. He currently sits on the Audit and Assurance Standards Board as one of twelve Board Members responsible for setting audit and related services standards across Canada. Mr. Blair also serves as the Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and Treasurer of Carya, a not-for-profit organization.

Ms. Mary Anderson, P.Geo. - Exploration Manager has fourteen years of experience including nine years as a Project Geologist in exploration followed by positions as a Mine Geologist in both underground and open pit mines. She has also graduated with honours from the Business Administration program at Saskatoon Business College. Ms. Andersons' experience includes operational management in gold and potash mine operations, as well as diamond drill project planning, supervision, and interpretation of results. She also has a broad cross-discipline experience from early exploration target definition through to compilation and integration of historical, geochemical, geophysical, and geological information to mine operating skills including supervision, resource modelling, grade control and short- and long-term mine planning.

New Technical Advisory Council Appointments:

The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of several highly regarded industry professionals to our new Technical Advisory Council that will assist and advise the Company in achieving its goals. The following appointees are engaged under independent, non-retainer/as-required basis, consulting agreements with Stratabound:

Mr. Keith Boyle, B.Sc., MBA, P.Eng is a mining engineer with over 37 years of international mining experience including 14 years as a Chief Operating Officer for junior mining companies where he has successfully led these organizations through the stages of feasibility, mine development, and successful operations while increasing and upgrading mineral resources, optimizing efficiencies and increasing net present value. In his early career Mr. Boyle held progressive positions with Cominco Ltd (now Teck), Aur Resources Inc, Placer Dome Ltd, Inco Ltd, and Dynatec Corp, before assuming his senior executive positions.

Mr. Boyle's specific focus will be on bringing the company's advanced-stage flagship Fremont Gold Project through to production.

Mr. David Cochrane, P. Geo., C. Eng. Geo is a California-based applied earth science, environmental, health and safety professional with over 30 years of consulting, management, executive, and operations experience in mining, engineering, environmental services and land development. Most recently, Mr. Cochrane served as VP of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) for Sutter Gold Mining Inc., including obtaining and compliance with all required project approvals and permits at its flagship Lincoln Mine, located about 100 miles north of the Stratabound's new Fremont Gold Project. Previous to that Mr. Cochrane was the Managing Associate responsible for Golder Associates, Inc, and served in several positions of progressive responsibility for Norcal Waste Systems, Inc (now Recology) including Vice President of Facilities, Development and Technical Services in California and the Western United States.

Mr. Cochrane's specific focus will be providing guidance on permitting the Fremont Gold Project towards production approval.

Mr. Eric Moeller, B. Sci., P.Geo. is also a California-based mining and exploration professional with over 40 years of international surface/underground mining, exploration, project and operational management experience. His past experience includes Chief Operating Officer for California Gold Mining Inc. and founder, board member, and President of Northern Gold Mining Inc. as well as other executive positions in many private companies. More recently he founded Nanoparticle Consultancy LLC in 2003 to provide superior technical and operational experience in mining and geology.

Most significantly, as the former Chief Operating Officer for California Gold Mining Inc., Mr. Moeller has extensive intimate knowledge of the Fremont Gold Project, providing oversight on past exploration, mine development and permitting.

Mr. Michael Gross, MS, P.Geo. has over 50 years of international experience in exploration, mine operations, mine management, corporate management, due diligence, greenfield start-ups and turnarounds. He has served in the positions of Chief Operating Officer for United Silver Corporation and Atlas Mining Corporation; as VP Operations for Royal Oak Mines, Exall Resources; and as VP Exploration for Northern Gold Mining, Freegold Ventures, and Nayarit Gold. In his early career Mr. Gross progressed from Mine Geologist for Hecla Mining Company to Manager, Metal Mining Division. Mr. Gross's specific areas of expertise lie in mine development, permitting and construction, specializing in turnaround situations with a strong focus in US jurisdictions.

Mr. Arthur Hamilton, B.Sc., P.Geo. has over 38 years of broad-based geological experience including mineral exploration, mine feasibility, start-up, production and management principally in the province of New Brunswick, Canada. His experience includes many years of exploration in increasing leadership roles with Brunswick Mining and Smelting culminating as the Chief Mine Geologist for Noranda Inc. Heath Steele Division, Regional Exploration Manager for Blue Note Mining, and Director of Exploration for GeovenCap Inc. Mr. Hamilton's area of expertise is focussed on the Company's New Brunswick McIntyre Brook Gold and the Captain/CNE Copper-Cobalt-Gold projects.

Mr. Terrence Byberg - Senior Advisor has over 50 years of international and public company experience in mine management, production and operations. Mr. Byberg has previously served in the roles of President, CEO and Executive Vice President of Stratabound Minerals Corp., Founder and VP of Chieftain Metals, Inc., Founder, President and CEO of Silver Eagle Mines, Inc, President and COO of Philippine Gold; as General Manager for Exall Resources, TVX Gold and Royal Oak Mines Inc. Mr. Byberg progressively advanced his early career from miner, to shift boss, to Production Superintendent with the Dome Group before assuming his many years as a senior mining executive. Mr. Byberg has served as a Director of Stratabound since 2015.

Mr. R. M. (Mike) Robb, P.E. - Senior Advisor: is a Registered Professional Engineer in Arizona, Nevada, Maine and New Mexico with 46 years of international mining experience, with an extensive background in the areas of management, design, construction and operations. He was VP of Development for Silver Standard Resources, VP of Mina Magistral (Queenstake), and served as Director of Operations (Mexico) for Eldorado Gold. In addition to the US and Mexico, he has been responsible for operations in Panama, Columbia and Argentina. Mr. Robb is currently an international Independent Consulting Engineer. He is also a Member of the PE Exam Committee of the Society of Mining Engineers, a registered member of the SME, author of nine technical papers, and co-author of one patent and one reference book. Mr. Robb is a Retired Colonel USMC Reserve and a Vietnam War veteran. Mr. Robb has served as Director of Stratabound since 2015.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO of the Company stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome all these new appointees to the Stratabound team. 2021 was a transformational year with the acquisition of the Fremont Gold Project and its NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of 526,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated, plus 452,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred Mineral Resource categories, respectively. We have a lot of exciting work to do and have now assembled a top-tier team of mining and exploration professionals to help build and execute on a mine development plan while growing ounces at Fremont, as well as guide and advance development on our other early-stage exploration projects in Canada."

"We are also grateful to those who are departing their various roles and taking up new ones. We are pleased that Terry Byberg's and Mike Robb's tremendous experience, credentials and quality of character will remain with us as Senior Advisors on the new Technical Advisory Council. The Company is equally grateful for Christina Wu's service and wishes her the very best success going forward."

ABOUT STRATABOUND

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company that is developing its advanced-stage flagship Fremont Gold Project in the Mother Lode Gold Belt of California. The Project includes the Pine Tree/Josephine Deposit hosting an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of 526,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.60 g/t Au in the Indicated, plus 452,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.29 g/t Au in the Inferred Mineral Resource categories, respectively. Additionally, Fremont also hosts three undeveloped gold occurrences across four kilometres of strike along the prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt. (See Stratabound press release of Oct. 15, 2021).

The Company is also advancing its pipeline of other early-stage gold exploration projects including the Golden Culvert, YT, McIntyre Brook, NB, and Dingman, ON, gold projects in Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a significant land position in the Bathurst camp of New Brunswick that hosts three base metals deposits including the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit with a Measured and Indicated Resource prepared following CIM (2014) Definition Standards.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents and technical information of this news release.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca or contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com.

