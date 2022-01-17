Appointment of VP Corporate Development

TheNewswire - 17 January 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSXV:ALTS) (OTC:ALTUF) announces the appointment of Michael Starke as VP Corporate Development with immediate effect.

Mr. Starke has over 14 years' experience in corporate finance in the natural resources industry. He was previously Corporate Finance Manager for SolGold plc (LSE & TSX: SOLG), prior to which he worked for eight years with Standard Bank (London) in investment banking and mining equity research with a primary focus on Africa. Michael holds a BSc in Geology and an MSc in Environmental Geochemistry from the University of Cape Town and is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP).

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to the team at what is an important stage in the Company's growth trajectory. Michael's highly relevant corporate finance expertise will support and enhance our ability to identify, create and realise value from our growing and diversified portfolio of projects and royalties. He will also manage the Company's corporate communications, ensuring our shareholders as well as all other key stakeholders are provided with the latest information with regard to our plans and progress.

"In the last six months alone, Altus has closed two transformational transactions and made notable progress across its portfolio of projects. The Company has acquired up to 25 primarily copper and gold royalties on mines and projects in Chile, Côte d'Ivoire and Australia for approximately US$58 million. These royalties are expected to generate significant after tax cashflow to Altus of approximately US$6.4 million in 2022 and US$10 million in 2023. During the same period, among other developments, Altus commenced the ongoing resource expansion drilling programme at our Diba gold project in Mali, announced highly encouraging reconnaissance findings from our gold projects in Egypt and commenced the potential divestment of our Moroccan base metal portfolio.

"We anticipate a number of material project and royalty developments in the year ahead and I look forward to updating the market on these in due course."

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this announcement, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of the Directors or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the success of development and mining programmes by the mine operators, fluctuations in metal markets and currency exchange rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this announcement and the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as at the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or any forward-looking statements contained in any other announcements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law or regulations.

