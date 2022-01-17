Jayden Engages Purple Crown Communications for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Vancouver - January 17, 2022. Jayden Resources Inc. , ("Jayden" or the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) (OTC:PNMLF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Purple Crown Communications Corp. ("Purple Crown") for investor relations and corporate communications services (the "Services").

Purple Crown will work with the Company's management to advance the Company's broad corporate communications goals and develop investor and public awareness. In consideration for the Services, the Company will pay Purple Crown $15,000 upon signing and a monthly cash fee of $7,500 beginning February 1, 2022, for an initial term of 12 months which can be extended. Purple Crown acts at arm's length to the Company and a principal of Purple Crown currently holds 188,889 common shares of the Company as well as 133,333 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.21 per share with an expiry date on November 5, 2022 and 27,778 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.66 per share with an expiry date on June 3, 2023. Purple Crown may acquire more securities of Jayden in the future. There is no commitment in this initial engagement for the Company to issue any shares, options or other securities to Purple Crown.

Among the Services Purple Crown will provide include strategies and implementation for marketing the Company to the investment community; provide feedback to management; set up Customer Relationship Management; disseminate and coordinate news in a timely fashion; handle inbound and outbound investor calls; implement organization for the Company's communications to shareholders and/or potential shareholders in a compliant fashion; arrange meetings and conferences with qualified investors; and provide assistance in presentation materials, social media and general messaging.

Purple Crown has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV in providing the Services. All fees payable for the Services are payable in cash and will be funded from the Company's general working capital.

David Eaton, President and CEO said, "With the buildout of our Quebec Exploration mineral property well underway, we're pleased to begin working with Purple Crown to tell the Company's story to the market. We believe Purple Crown's approach to investor relations will nicely align with ours."

About Purple Crown Communications Corp.

Purple Crown Communications Corp. is a full-service investor relations and communications firm. With over 25 years of combined industry experience, Purple Crown has cultivated extensive relationships in the investment industry and developed the expertise to effectively communicate a client's message to the desired audiences. Purple Crown offers services that include tools critical to impactful and effective communication, including strategic planning, shareholder retention, public and media relations, and social media. For further information, please visit www.purplecrown.ca.

About Jayden Resources

Jayden Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metals assets located primarily in Canada. Jayden recently entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Storm Lake Gold Property located on the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec. Jayden believes Storm Lake to be an exceptional property with overlooked potential.

For further information about this news release or the Company visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"



President and CEO

