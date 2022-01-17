Durango Discovers 14.367 g/t Gold at Surface on Discovery Property, QC

Vancouver, January 17, 2022 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news release of November 22, 2021, the Company has received its gold assay results for the channel sampling program conducted in early November on its wholly owned Discovery Property in Québec.

The channel sampling program was completed as a follow up program to site visit conducted in September 2021 which identified gold at surface of 41.16 and 46.64 g/t (see news release dated October 7, 2021, for full details). Durango set out to complete additional surface analysis on the area of interest before the snow arrived which included stripping and channel sampling near the geological contacts. A total of 50 fifty channel samples (50 cm each) were collected from five channels representing twenty-five linear meters in the vicinity of the previously announced gold assay results of 41.16 and 46.64 g/t. DGO-Discovery-Property-20220112.png (1082×689) (bmcms1.com) A detailed table of November gold assay channel results may be viewed here:

http://bmcms1.com/staging/durangoresourcesinc.com/projects/discovery-quebec/

Gold Channel Highlights include:

Channel 1: 0.5m at 1.969 g/t Au

Channel 2: 0.5m at 2.171 g/t Au

Channel 3: 1.0m at 9.25 g/t including 0.5m at 14.367 g/t Au

3m at 2.79 g/t Including 0.5m at 8.332 g/t Au

Channels 4 and 5 were collected along and inside a contact zone between mafic and pegmatitic rock and all samples were sent for complete rock and base metal analysis. The pegmatitic rocks were sent for lithium analysis as the Discovery property is in proximity to, and has similar geological continuity of, the neighbouring Moblan Lithium Project held by Sayona. All material results will be published as they become available.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, "We are extremely excited that the Discovery Property carries gold with significant grade in surface samples that are thirty-five meters apart. The next step is to test the rock structure at a deeper level and over a wider area to confirm the continuity and extent of the gold mineralization. As you can imagine, our exploration team is very enthusiastic about testing the surface targets at depth to uncover the potential of the Discovery Property. Gold assays of this grade at surface bode well for future drilling which Durango plans to undertake as soon as the snow melts."

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Discovery

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past-producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Discovery Property has great road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.



For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

