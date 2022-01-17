Altiplano Reports November 2021 Results with Improved Grade and Record Income

Edmonton, January 17, 2022 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the November 2021 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During November 2021, a total of approximately 3,965 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon, and 2,980 tonnes were sent for processing, representing a 30% improvement over the 2,285 tonnes processed in October. Grade in November improved to 1.94% for the month compared to the October grade of 1.44%. Grade improvements are attributed to accessing higher grade material in the NE sections of the mine in the 376 m and 368 m levels with overall grade control and waste management also being contributors.

Revenue generated in November was approximately US$373,700 after processing costs, representing the highest monthly revenue since Farellon began operations in Q1 2018. Revenue improvements are attributed to grade control and firmer copper prices during the period. At November month end, an additional 700 tonnes were stockpiled at site where the revenue will be credited to the following months after processing has been completed. In addition, 1,400 tonnes of low-grade copper/high grade iron are stockpiled at site for processing at El Peñón site when completed.

CEO Alastair McIntyre, commented, "We are pleased to see the improvements in grade at Farellon and the resulting increase in record revenue. Our focus will continue on grade and mine development thus enabling us to leverage production opportunities and maximize our returns."





Figure 3. Comparative 2021 Income, Copper Contained and Grade

Month 2021 USD Income* Copper Pounds Cu grade % January $218,695 104,741 1.77% February $137,990 68,806 1.38% March $184,028 83,974 1.43% April $230,655 88,053 1.64% May $99,614 39,330 1.23% June $269,442 93,277 1.49% July $243,853 90,654 1.52% August $162,783 69,950 1.20% September $154,709 60,914 1.42% October $176,318 69,401 1.44% November $373,668 121,849 1.94%



*After processing costs





Altiplano has generated over US$7,200,000 from the recovery and sale of 3.597 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.74% Cu (2018 Q1-2021 Q3). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development of near-term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group portfolio of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection, uncompromising corporate governance and a unique ability to pan through the rubble to discover and develop golden opportunities.

