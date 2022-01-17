Flow Outlines New 1.2 km Gold Target

Vancouver, January 17, 2022 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a late season geophysics program and consequently a new Artificial Intelligence ("AI") generated gold target heat map combining the new and historic data on its 100% owned New Brenda gold project (or the "Property") located in southern BC. The Property is a 100 square kilometre road accessible project located between the past producing Brenda copper and molybdenum mine and the Elk Gold mine.

CEO, Scott Sheldon, comments: "We created a gold focused heat map using the GeoDL artificial intelligence mining software and generated new targets in an under-explored area of the Property. New Brenda has great potential with the main challenge being minimal bedrock exposure. The new heat map helps overcome the exposure problem to give us a good idea of where we should follow up on the ground."







AI enhanced gold predicted in soil using geophysics, regional maps, satellite, and historical soils

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/110483_4e88d86cf496f94e_001full.jpg

AI technology was used to combine the new airborne magnetic survey with historic gold-in-soil results, regional maps, and satellite data to identify multiple patterns that warrant follow-up investigation. Previous targets were based on low-resolution geophysics with limited geological mapping. The GeoDL program highlighted multiple prospective areas and structures over the property. All targets, the largest measuring 1200m x 600m, correlate with either the highly prospective Osprey Lake batholith (Elk Gold mine) or the Pennask batholith (Brenda mine).

The high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric surveys were flown in November 2021. The survey focuses on the western portion of the property bordering the neighboring Elk Gold project and covered 811-line kilometres over a total area of 86.7 km2.

Mapped results from the survey: Total Magnetic Intensity and Radiometric.

New Brenda Geology and History

The New Brenda Gold Project is known to host gold-bearing intrusion related mesothermal quartz and sulphide veins. Samples from 2019 trenching identified up to 15.4g/t gold in limonitic quartz-pyrite veins hosted by intrusive and volcanic rocks. The gold mineralization is believed to be structurally controlled along vein filled faults, shear zones or near intrusive dykes. The mineralized veins previously identified on the Property have an east-west strike near intrusive contacts with the Nicola volcanics which may represent a regional control on the gold mineralization.

Disclaimer

GeoDL is an artificial intelligence mining software program that combines geophysical, geochemical, geological, and geographic datasets. The algorithm compares the combined datasets with various training data such as geochemistry and bedrock types to build an enhanced model. The model is used to predict the outcome of the training data and extrapolate their values to areas that have no verified training data. GeoDL uses a combination of machine learning, neural networks, and computer vision to help enhance geological data.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a western Canadian gold explorer with a focus on easy access early-stage gold projects in renowned mining districts.

Qualified Persons

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@flowmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance, they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether because of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110483