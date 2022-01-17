Big Red Mining Corp. (RED) Announces the Completion of Preliminary Drilling on Its Dobie Lake Copper Property - Copper Mineralization Observed in the Drill Core

Vancouver, January 17, 2022 - Big Red Mining Inc. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J), (the "Company", or "Big Red") is pleased to announce the completion of a 1,900 m drill program comprising 9 holes on its Optioned Dobie Lake Copper Property in Ontario, Canada. The drilling program tested two of the known areas of potential copper mineralization on the Dobie Lake Copper Property - the Canamiska Zone and the newly discovered Alpha Vein of the No. 2 Zone.

The Canamiska Zone drilling comprised 5 holes and focused on the area where previous drilling has intersected copper values. Four holes were also completed to test part of the Alpha Vein in the No. 2 Zone.

Core logging has been completed and assays are awaited. The visual presence of copper mineralization comprising chalcopyrite and/or chalcocite has been reported in 4 of the 5 holes at Canamiska and two of the holes on the ALPHA Vein.

The mineralization encountered consisted dominantly of stringers, pods and disseminations of chalcopyrite, however, a zone of massive chalcocite was encountered in Drill hole DL21-01 (see photo below). The zone is deeply weathered and appeared to represent a shear zone with bands of massive chalcocite.







Photo 1: Chalcocite in Drill hole DL21-01. Note the blue grey chalcocite in the Center of the Photo.

Mr. Jag Sandhu, CEO of Big Red, stated, "We are excited to receive the assays from this, our first drilling on the Dobie Copper Property. The presence of copper mineralization in the form of chalcopyrite and especially chalcocite is very encouraging. We know chalcocite mineralization yields higher copper values than chalcopyrite."

Qualified Person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological and technical information reported in this news release. Mr. Atkinson is not independent of the Company as he is a member of the Board of Directors of Big Red.

About Big Red Mining Corp.

Bid Red is focussed on discovering metals required for the clean energy revolution. Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 131 claims totaling 6,500 Acres (26 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Big Red believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

