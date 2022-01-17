49 North Resources Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol FNR

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - 49 North Resources Inc. ("49 North" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNR) has approved the grant of 6,750,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. 3,500,000 of the options were granted to directors and executive officers, with the balance granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share and, if not exercised, expire January 13, 2032, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

49 North is a natural resource focused investment company. The Company's diversified portfolio of assets includes investments in shares and other securities of junior and intermediate mineral and oil and gas exploration companies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 49 North Resources Inc.