Quantum Battery Metals Announces Plan for Future Exploration Program

Vancouver, January 17, 2022 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company"). The Company announces that it has underlined the key properties set for their 2022 exploration program. Quantum will be focusing on their Rose West, Alba, and Kelso, Lithium Properties, and Nipissing Lorraine and Rabbit Lake Cobalt Properties. The 2022 Exploration planning is underway and close to being finalized with the goal of advancing the Company's assets and provide shareholder value.

The Company expects both 2021 work program results in the next month to centralize their effort on specific strategic areas of the properties. The Company plans to have a ground crew deployed by late March to take samples of additional sections that have been laid out by previous surveyed zones for the lithium properties. Several radiometric and aeromagnetic surveys are expected to be conducted in addition to the groundwork proposed. The Cobalt work program plans to consist of basal till sampling, mmi, prospecting and mapping, and further ground truthing of geophysical targets. This work is being planned to occur early in the season and define drill targets for further follow up after permitting in 2022.

Management has also done an in-depth review on their property claims. The Company has outlined several claims that can be amalgamated into having the same expiry date, which Quantum believes would facilitate a structured and organized background for future exploration programs.

"We are excited to facilitate a back-to-back work program with both our lithium and cobalt properties operating for 2022. There is a lot of potential with our properties, and we intend to maximize our efforts by narrowing our specific regions of the properties to ensure that all future programs are hyper focused. With organizing our claims, we can potentially acquire new properties within the James Bay Area in Quebec and Cobalt District in Ontario, which would diversify our portfolio and cement our presence in those regions," says David Greenway, Director.

