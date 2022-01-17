Perseus Achieves Near-Mine Exploration Success in Ghana

PERTH, Jan. 18, 2022 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to provide details of exploration success at its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana during the December 2021 quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

Perseus has recorded further impressive drilling results at Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu Prospecting Licence, just seven kilometres from its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana.

Results continue to demonstrate strong potential for shallow, granite-hosted open-pitable gold resources, including:



NKS0034RC: 37m @ 1.49g/t Au from 3m NKS0050RD: 60m @ 1.28g/t from 6m NKS0037DD: 43m @ 1.79 g/t from 0m NKS0050RD: 24m @ 2.04g/t Au from 6m NKS0059RD: 37m @ 1.74 g/t Au from 8m NKS0060RC: 51m @ 2.09 g/t Au from 20m NKS0081RC: 46m @ 2.31g/t Au from 18m NKS0086RD: 13m @ 4.18g/t Au from 1m & 54m @ 1.63g/t Au from 54m NKS0091RD: 34m @ 1.3g/t Au from surface & 14m @ 2.17 g/t from 58m NKS0092RD: 38m @ 1.83g/t Au from 38m & 24m @ 1.65g/t Au from 90m NKS0102RD: 26m @ 1.55g/t Au from surface NKS0117RC: 22m @ 3.92 g/t from 8m NKS0120RC: 16m @ 4.17 g/t Au from 24m

Results confirm Nkosuo hosts near-surface, granite-hosted gold mineralisation similar in style to that mined in Edikan's Fobinso and Abnabna ("AG") pits.

Resource definition drilling is ongoing. Perseus expects to complete a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo early in the June 2022 quarter.

Nkosuo discovery has the potential to extend Edikan's mine life beyond forecast end in FY2026-2027.

Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

"As Perseus moves closer to achieving our goal of producing 500,000 ounces of gold per year, we have turned our sights to finding ways of sustaining this level of gold production to the end of the decade and beyond.

"Our exploration programme at Nkosuo has returned impressive results that demonstrate this prospect's potential to add to Edikan's mine life, with further successful drilling. We are particularly encouraged by similarities between the Nkosuo deposit and the Fobinso and Abnabna deposits which we've already successfully developed, mined and processed at Edikan.

"While we are working towards completing a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo in the first half of CY2022, we intend to continue exploring on the Agyakusu, Agyakusu-DML and Domenase exploration licence areas, all of which are under option to Perseus and all of which are located within trucking distance of our Edikan mill."

NKOSUO EXPLORATION DRILLING

Results from Perseus's recent exploration activities adjacent to its Edikan Gold Mine (Edikan) in Ghana continue to confirm the outstanding potential to grow its gold inventory at Edikan through further drilling success.

Perseus secured an option to acquire the 23.85km2 Agyakusu prospecting licence (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.1), currently held by Ghanaian company Adio-Mabas Ghana Ltd, in November 2019 (see ASX announcement 4 November 2019). Perseus subsequently conducted soil sampling and airborne geophysical surveys whilst negotiating access from farmers to drill the granite-hosted Nkosuo gold prospect. Perseus achieved access in June 2021, with drilling continuing uninterrupted since that date.

Perseus commenced exploration drilling at the Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu permit on 1 July 2021, with the first highly encouraging results being reported in our ASX release dated 13 October 2021. Since that date, Perseus had drilled a further 13,008 metres in 36 Reverse Circulation ("RC"), 5 diamond ("DD") holes and 46 RC pre-collared diamond holes ("RD"). Drilling has been conducted on a nominal 80 x 80 metre grid to scope out the extent and overall geometry of the host granite and contained mineralisation, partially infilled to 40 x 40 metres and locally to 40 x 20 metres. Results have continued to provide strong support for the presence of a shallow open-pitable gold resource within trucking distance of the Edikan mill.

Mineralisation at Nkosuo is hosted by a NNE-trending granitic plug extending at least 1,200 metres in strike, with widths ranging from around 120 metres in the northern part to up to 160 metres in the southern part. The northern part of the intrusive body is dislocated by a roughly NW-SE fault that offsets the northern 400 metres of the body ~160 metres to the northwest (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.2).

The strongest mineralisation is focused in the offset northern part of the intrusion and the northern central section of the southern part of the intrusion, gradually waning to the southwest. The granite body dips at around 700 to the west in the northern part of the intrusion, steepening to near vertical towards the south. Mineralisation within the granite consists of variably intense quartz stockwork veining with associated quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration. The veining and alteration are accompanied by 1-2% disseminated and selvage pyrite and arsenopyrite, with better gold grades generally associated with higher concentrations of arsenopyrite. The granite remains open to the south, with indications from surface workings that mineralisation may strengthen within the southern apex of the intrusion, analogous to the situation in the northern apex. Drilling to test this hypothesis is planned for the coming quarter.

Overall, the Nkosuo mineralisation bears strong similarities in style and scale to the western granite-hosted deposits at Edikan such as Fobinso and Abnabna.

Better intercepts from the Nkosuo drilling received between 13 October 2021 and 8 January 2022 are shown below in Table 1 and on Appendix 1 - Figure 2, with a complete summary included in Appendix 2 - Table 1. Representative sections are presented in Appendix 1 - Figures 1.3 to 1.5.

Table 1: Intercepts from Agyakusu Prospecting Licence - Nkosuo Prospect

(Based on lower cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au with maximum 2m internal waste <0.5 g/t)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Gold Intercept NKS0024RD 125 127 2m @ 7.2 g/t NKS0024RD 135 147 12m @ 0.91 g/t NKS0024RD 157 169 12m @ 1.53 g/t NKS0024RD 187 192 5m @ 1.29 g/t NKS0024RD 201 207 6m @ 1.11 g/t NKS0025RD 116 124 8m @ 1.15 g/t NKS0025RD 140 159.1 19.1m @ 0.72 g/t NKS0025RD 273 281.8 8.8m @ 1.07 g/t NKS0034RC 3 40 37 @ 1.49 g/t NKS0036RD 162 164 2m @ 6.27 g/t NKS0036RD 284 292.65 8.7m @ 1.21 g/t NKS0037DD 6.9 44 37.1m @ 2.05 g/t NKS0037DD 48.6 60.15 11.6m @ 1.83 g/t NKS0038DD 0 5.59 5.6m @ 1.26 g/t NKS0040DD 13.3 28.3 15m @ 0.97 g/t NKS0043RD 234.85 238.13 3.3m @ 3.15 g/t NKS0044RD 18 24 6m @ 1.95 g/t NKS0044RD 18 20 2m @ 4.06 g/t NKS0044RD 28 40 12m @ 0.82 g/t NKS0044RD 46 64 18m @ 0.65 g/t NKS0046DD 0 23.9 23.9m @ 0.66 g/t NKS0046DD 27.3 29.3 2m @ 3.29 g/t NKS0047RD 12 28 16m @ 1.16 g/t NKS0047RD 32 64 32m @ 0.89 g/t NKS0048RD 68 70 2m @ 8.35 g/t NKS0048RD 102 104 2m @ 3.58 g/t NKS0048RD 250.5 253 2.5m @ 87.30 g/t NKS0049RD 28 36 8m @ 1.31 g/t NKS0049RD 46 50 4m @ 1.35 g/t NKS0049RD 116 120 4m @ 2.05 g/t NKS0050RD 6 30 24m @ 2.04 g/t NKS0050RD 36 42 6m @ 1.51 g/t NKS0050RD 56 66 10m @ 1.15 g/t NKS0053RD 104 112 8m @ 1.07 g/t NKS0059RD 0 4 4m @ 2.47 g/t NKS0059RD 8 45 37m @ 1.74 g/t NKS0060RC 20 71 51m @ 2.09 g/t NKS0061RD 11 50 39m @ 0.98 g/t NKS0061RD 64 69 5m @ 4.36 g/t NKS0062RD 74 90 16m @ 1.08 g/t NKS0063RC 40 52 12m @ 1.74 g/t NKS0064RD 62 68 6m @ 2.40 g/t NKS0064RD 82 87 5m @ 2.44 g/t NKS0065RD 72 78 6m @ 1.62 g/t NKS0065RD 116 120 4m @ 1.92 g/t NKS0066RD 62 66 4m @ 2.62 g/t NKS0066RD 82 92 10m @ 0.81 g/t NKS0066RD 96 98 2m @ 4.64 g/t NKS0067RD 46 54 8m @ 3.51 g/t NKS0067RD 66 78 12m @ 1.31 g/t NKS0067RD 94 110 16m @ 2.45 g/t NKS0068RD 36 74 38m @ 0.8 g/t NKS0068RD 84 106 22m @ 1.76 g/t NKS0072RD 68 76 8m @ 1.68 g/t NKS0076RD 2 6 4m @ 1.50 g/t NKS0079DD 58 95.1 37m @ 0.89 g/t NKS0079DD 115.3 128.33 13m @ 1.23 g/t NKS0079DD 142.13 151.5 9.4m @ 2.93 g/t NKS0081RC 4 8 4m @ 2.01 g/t NKS0081RC 18 64 46m @ 2.31 g/t NKS0081RC 86 98 12m @ 0.79 g/t NKS0082RC 0 4 4m @ 25.8 g/t NKS0082RC 30 50 20m @ 0.88 g/t NKS0082RC 70 72 2m @ 3.77 g/t NKS0083RC 20 66 46m @ 1.2 g/t NKS0085RD 82 84 2m @ 5.28 g/t NKS0085RD 96 108 12m @ 2.39 g/t NKS0085RD 106 108 2m @ 5.4 g/t NKS0086RD 1 14 13m @ 4.18 g/t NKS0086RD 54 108 54m @ 1.63 g/t NKS0087RD 2 16 14m @ 1.15 g/t NKS0087RD 24 30 6m @ 1.87 g/t NKS0087RD 46 60 14m @ 1.21 g/t NKS0087RD 66 86 20m @ 0.63 g/t NKS0087RD 90 124 34m @ 0.96 g/t NKS0088RD 10 28 18m @ 0.75 g/t NKS0088RD 38 60 22m @ 0.89 g/t NKS0091RD 0 34 34m @ 1.3 g/t NKS0091RD 58 72 14m @ 2.17 g/t NKS0091RD 106 128 22m @ 1.01 g/t NKS0092RD 38 76 38m @ 1.83 g/t NKS0092RD 80 86 6m @ 1.11 g/t NKS0092RD 90 114 24m @ 1.65 g/t NKS0093RC 10 22 12m @ 1.69 g/t NKS0093RC 36 54 18m @ 1.64 g/t NKS0093RC 62 72 10m @ 3.78 g/t NKS0097RC 1 12 11m @ 1.23 g/t NKS0097RC 20 42 22m @ 1.21 g/t NKS0102RD 0 26 26m @ 1.55 g/t NKS0102RD 60 62 2m @ 8.82 g/t NKS0102RD 120 126 6m @ 2.49 g/t NKS0103RC 0 28 28m @ 0.95 g/t NKS0104RD 44 48 4m @ 5.51 g/t NKS0104RD 52 84 32m @ 1.28 g/t NKS0104RD 118 124 6m @ 1.69 g/t NKS0104RD 142 148 6m @ 1.76 g/t NKS0114RC 42 58 16m @ 0.77 g/t NKS0114RC 64 76 12m @ 2.22 g/t NKS0117RC 8 30 22m @ 3.92 g/t NKS0120RC 24 40 16m @ 4.17 g/t NKS0121RD 12 14 2m @ 6.99 g/t NKS0121RD 28 42 14m @ 1.69 g/t NKS0123RD 9 12 3m @ 6.97 g/t NKS0123RD 24 42 18m @ 1.96 g/t NKS0123RD 48 60 12m @ 2.42 g/t NKS0124RD 18 24 6m @ 2.0 g/t

Results available to date from the Nkosuo drilling confirm the previously declared potential for an Exploration Target of 10 to 15 Mt grading 0.9 to 1.1 g/t gold for 275 to 500koz contained gold (ASX release dated 13 October 2021). Current indications are that the bulk of this resource will be at depths shallower than 150 metres.

The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and takes no account of geological complexity, possible mining method or metallurgical recovery factors. The Exploration Target was estimated to enable an early assessment of the discovery's potential to add to Edikan's mine life

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code and NI 43-101.

The Exploration Target is defined by:

A wireframe of the host granite body used to limit the extent of interpreted mineralisation volume.

Drill sample intervals composited to uniform 2 metre down-hole lengths with composite gold grades capped at 10g/t.

Gold grades estimated by inverse distance squared weightings (IDW) into parent blocks with dimensions 20 metres east x 20 metres north x 10 metres elevation using a 50 metres east x 100 metres north x 100 metre elevation search ellipsoid with a minimum of four samples required to make an estimate.

Estimates informed only by samples within the granite.

Parent blocks sub-blocked against the granite wireframe and interpreted weathering surfaces using a minimum 5 metres east x 5 metres north x 2.5 metres elevation sub-block to reliably estimate the mineralisation volume.

Densities for weathered, transition and fresh rock assumed to be 1.8, 2.1 and 2.7 tonnes per cubic metre.

Sub-blocks grading greater than 0.4g/t gold and to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 170 metres.

NEXT STEPS

Drilling now underway at Nkosuo will focus on extending 80 x 80 metres coverage to the southern limits of the granite, completing the 40 x 40 metres infill coverage and commencing systematic infill to 40 x 20 metres to support a Mineral Resource estimate to be undertaken in the June 2022 quarter.

Metallurgical testwork has commenced and Perseus will complete geotechnical drilling to evaluate Ore Reserve potential early in the September Quarter of 2022.

In anticipation that this work will lead to a positive outcome, the Company is in the process of exercising its option over the Agyakusu permit and has completed some baseline studies to meet the requirements of the ESIA process.

Exploration more broadly at Edikan will investigate high-order prospects on the adjacent Agyakusu DML and Domenase permits where soil geochemical sampling has identified strong gold-in-soil anomalies associated with mineralised granites.

This announcement has been approved for release by Perseus's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT:

The information in this report and the attachments that relate to exploration drilling results and the Nkosuo Exploration Target on the Agyakusu permit is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Dr Douglas Jones, a Competent Person who is a Chartered Professional Geologist. Dr Jones is the Group General Manager Exploration of the Company. Dr Jones has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'") and to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Dr Jones consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaour? Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine and Sissingu? Gold Mine without any major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

Email: IR@perseusmining.com



ABN: 27 106 808 986



www.perseusmining.com CONTACTS:



Jeff Quartermaine



Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media Relations

+61 4 20 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au



Claire Hall



Corporate Communications

claire.hall@perseusmining.com

APPENDIX 1 - FIGURES

Figure 1.1: Edikan Gold Project - Regional Geology, Tenements and Prospects is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b4ae3bf-5b48-4a13-ae43-39047a11f09f

Figure 1.2: Nkosuo Prospect - Drilling and Selected Results. Locations of Sections 1-3 shown is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29afe602-c3e7-4e70-ba66-e246fc22d986

Figure 1.3: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 1 - 20,160N Local Grid is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fec9b50-112e-45ce-a598-a433aeb30b77

Figure 1.4: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 2 - 20,080N Local Grid is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/008f9489-b48b-4684-b2c1-bd9822cae4e2

Figure 1.5: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 3 - 19,920N Local Grid is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f954de10-4e10-4319-9afb-cc04ed4f0463

APPENDIX 2 - SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS

Table 2.1: Nkosuo drill holes and significant assays

Hole ID East

(mE) North

(mN) Drill Type Azimuth

(?) Dip

(?) Depth

(m) No of

samples From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Grade

(g/t) NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 1 3 4 1 1.57 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 1 19 20 1 1.93 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 2 55 57 2 1.82 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 1 67.2 68 0.8 0.6 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 2 79 81 2 1.13 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 1 85 86 1 0.9 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 3 98.2 100 2.8 0.67 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 1 106 107 1 0.78 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 2 125 127 2 7.2 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 12 135 147 12 0.91 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 1 153.9 155 1.1 0.52 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 12 157 169 12 1.53 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 5 187 192 5 1.29 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 6 201 207 6 1.11 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 2 223 225 2 1.09 NKS0024RD 10878.43 20118.21 RD 119 -55 270.6 1 250.32 251.8 1.48 1.37 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 4 109 113 4 0.72 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 8 116 124 8 1.15 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 6 131 137 6 0.74 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 19 140 159.1 19.1 0.72 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 172 173 1 1.95 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 3 177 180.1 3.1 0.98 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 186 187 1 0.84 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 198 199 1 1.02 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 216 217.1 1.1 0.91 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 9 273 281.8 8.8 1.07 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 4 297.1 301 3.9 1.16 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 300 301 1 3.65 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 320 321 1 0.54 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 326 327 1 1.19 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 331 331.5 0.5 0.93 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 3 335 338 3 0.51 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 346 347 1 0.66 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 366 367 1 0.66 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 374.1 375.2 1.1 0.71 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 1 379 380.1 1.1 0.54 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 5 383.1 387.9 4.8 0.81 NKS0025RD 10921.06 19920.41 RD 119 -55 414.3 2 396 398.1 2.1 0.98 NKS0027RD 11033.98 19677.63 RD 119 -55 210.3 1 96 98 1 0.74 NKS0027RD 11033.98 19677.63 RD 119 -55 210.3 1 103 104 1 0.78 NKS0027RD 11033.98 19677.63 RD 119 -55 210.3 1 117 118 1 0.5 NKS0027RD 11033.98 19677.63 RD 119 -55 210.3 1 165 166.5 1.5 0.74 NKS0028RD 10915.46 19758.01 RD 119 -55 390.3 1 137 138.3 1.3 0.69 NKS0028RD 10915.46 19758.01 RD 119 -55 390.3 1 150 151.5 1.5 0.56 NKS0028RD 10915.46 19758.01 RD 119 -55 390.3 1 169 170.5 1.5 0.54 NKS0028RD 10915.46 19758.01 RD 119 -55 390.3 3 173.5 177.5 4 0.79 NKS0028RD 10915.46 19758.01 RD 119 -55 390.3 1 272 273 1 0.68 NKS0028RD 10915.46 19758.01 RD 119 -55 390.3 3 290 294 4 1.1 NKS0028RD 10915.46 19758.01 RD 119 -55 390.3 1 367 368 1 1.05 NKS0029RD 10999.04 19635.76 RD 119 -55 246.3 1 17 18 1 1.17 NKS0029RD 10999.04 19635.76 RD 119 -55 246.3 1 30 31 1 1.31 NKS0029RD 10999.04 19635.76 RD 119 -55 246.3 1 34 35 1 1.67 NKS0029RD 10999.04 19635.76 RD 119 -55 246.3 1 48 49 1 0.86 NKS0029RD 10999.04 19635.76 RD 119 -55 246.3 1 74 75 1 1.43 NKS0029RD 10999.04 19635.76 RD 119 -55 246.3 1 218.5 220 1.5 0.66 NKS0029RD 10999.04 19635.76 RD 119 -55 246.3 3 224.9 228 3.1 0.8 NKS0029RD 10999.04 19635.76 RD 119 -55 246.3 1 235 236 1 0.79 NKS0030RD 11035.32 19599.79 RD 119 -55 192.2 1 45 46 1 0.61 NKS0030RD 11035.32 19599.79 RD 119 -55 192.2 1 49 50 1 1.33 NKS0030RD 11035.32 19599.79 RD 119 -55 192.2 1 54 55 1 0.52 NKS0030RD 11035.32 19599.79 RD 119 -55 192.2 1 176.7 177.2 0.5 0.59 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 3 1 4 3 1.1 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 6 13 19 6 0.63 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 22 23 1 0.52 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 27 28 1 0.73 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 40 41 1 0.89 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 3 46 49 3 0.55 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 51 52 1 1 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 59 60 1 0.52 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 66 67 1 4.19 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 104.5 105.2 0.7 1.14 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 108.2 109.5 1.3 0.66 NKS0031RD 10997.39 19761.58 RD 119 -55 252.2 1 122.5 124 1.5 0.63 NKS0032RD 10998.27 19597.35 RC 119 -55 115 1 1 2 1 1.31 NKS0032RD 10998.27 19597.35 RC 119 -55 115 4 7 11 4 0.61 NKS0032RD 10998.27 19597.35 RC 119 -55 115 1 14 15 1 1.82 NKS0032RD 10998.27 19597.35 RC 119 -55 115 1 23 24 1 1.07 NKS0032RD 10998.27 19597.35 RC 119 -55 115 1 42 43 1 0.54 NKS0032RD 10998.27 19597.35 RC 119 -55 115 1 55 56 1 1.37 NKS0032RD 10998.27 19597.35 RC 119 -55 115 1 100 101 1 0.94 NKS0032RD 10998.27 19597.35 RC 119 -55 115 1 114 115 1 0.88 NKS0033RC 11113.34 19838.81 RC 119 -55 70 1 3 4 1 1.07 NKS0033RC 11113.34 19838.81 RC 119 -55 70 4 8 12 4 0.92 NKS0033RC 11113.34 19838.81 RC 119 -55 70 1 17 18 1 0.56 NKS0033RC 11113.34 19838.81 RC 119 -55 70 10 21 31 10 0.5 NKS0034RC 11115.02 19876.78 RC 119 -55 55 37 3 40 37 1.49 NKS0035RD 11075.02 19758.51 RD 119 -55 141.7 1 3 4 1 2.59 NKS0035RD 11075.02 19758.51 RD 119 -55 141.7 1 10 11 1 0.58 NKS0035RD 11075.02 19758.51 RD 119 -55 141.7 1 26 27 1 0.9 NKS0035RD 11075.02 19758.51 RD 119 -55 141.7 1 29 30 1 0.89 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 2 162 164 2 6.27 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 1 171 172 1 1 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 3 175 178 3 1.71 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 1 244 245 1 2.45 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 1 251 252.3 1.3 3.06 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 1 270 270.85 0.85 3.43 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 1 273 274 1 0.58 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 8 284 292.65 8.65 1.21 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 1 302.6 304 1.4 0.76 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 1 335.5 336.24 0.74 1.36 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 1 350 351 1 0.68 NKS0036RD 10842.27 19759.70 RD 119 -55 465 3 422 425 3 0.56 NKS0037DD 10959.31 20161.06 DD 119 -55 80.9 5 0 6 6 0.74 NKS0037DD 10959.31 20161.06 DD 119 -55 80.9 34 6.9 44 37.1 2.05 NKS0037DD 10959.31 20161.06 DD 119 -55 80.9 13 48.6 60.15 11.55 1.83 NKS0038DD 11012.27 20080.98 DD 119 -55 45.3 7 0 5.59 5.59 1.26 NKS0038DD 11012.27 20080.98 DD 119 -55 45.3 5 9.82 12.3 2.48 1.62 NKS0039DD 11037.19 20040.20 DD 119 -55 12.5 1 2.05 2.8 0.75 0.93 NKS0040DD 11020.69 20002.48 DD 119 -55 45 1 0 1.3 1.3 0.95 NKS0040DD 11020.69 20002.48 DD 119 -55 45 11 13.3 28.3 15 0.97 NKS0040DD 11020.69 20002.48 DD 119 -55 45 1 31.3 32.8 1.5 0.5 NKS0040DD 11020.69 20002.48 DD 119 -55 45 1 38.8 39.64 0.84 0.52 NKS0040DD 11020.69 20002.48 DD 119 -55 45 1 44 45 1 1.21 NKS0041DD 11035.62 19922.24 DD 119 -55 45.1 3 0 3.3 3.3 0.51 NKS0041DD 11035.62 19922.24 DD 119 -55 45.1 2 20.8 22.6 1.8 1.49 NKS0042RD 10835.13 19924.12 RD 119 -55 246.1 1 214.65 215.65 1 4.07 NKS0042RD 10835.13 19924.12 RD 119 -55 246.1 2 225 227 2 0.83 NKS0042RD 10835.13 19924.12 RD 119 -55 246.1 1 244 245 1 0.61 NKS0043RD 10959.8 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 1 2 4 2 0.87 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 1 34 36 2 0.59 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 1 46 48 2 0.57 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 3 70 76 6 0.58 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 1 135.6 136.3 0.7 0.59 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 1 141.3 142.3 1 0.59 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 4 228.2 231.84 3.64 0.61 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 3 234.85 238.13 3.28 3.15 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 1 253.1 254.27 1.17 0.57 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 1 265 266 1 1.27 NKS0043RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 330.6 1 314.77 315.6 0.83 2.09 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 3 18 24 6 1.95 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 1 18 20 2 4.06 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 6 28 40 12 0.82 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 9 46 64 18 0.65 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 2 72 76 4 0.57 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 1 80 82 2 0.72 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 1 92 93 1 0.5 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 1 98.5 99 0.5 0.5 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 1 101 102 1 0.69 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 1 133 134 1 0.77 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 1 136 137 1 1.53 NKS0044RD 11037.62 19756.27 RD 119 -55 198.2 1 191.25 192 0.75 0.62 NKS0045RD 10963.9 19601.62 RD 119 -55 234 1 8 10 2 0.5 NKS0045RD 10963.9 19601.62 RD 119 -55 234 1 30 32 2 0.55 NKS0045RD 10963.9 19601.62 RD 119 -55 234 2 36 40 4 0.62 NKS0045RD 10963.9 19601.62 RD 119 -55 234 1 140.15 141.5 1.35 0.56 NKS0045RD 10963.9 19601.62 RD 119 -55 234 2 144.5 146 1.5 0.51 NKS0045RD 10963.9 19601.62 RD 119 -55 234 1 183.45 184.5 1.05 0.89 NKS0045RD 10963.9 19601.62 RD 119 -55 234 3 203 206 3 0.65 NKS0046DD 11017.85 19840.31 DD 119 -55 45.3 18 0 23.9 23.9 0.66 NKS0046DD 11017.85 19840.31 DD 119 -55 45.3 2 27.3 29.3 2 3.29 NKS0046DD 11017.85 19840.31 DD 119 -55 45.3 1 42 45.3 3.3 0.55 NKS0047RD 11077.35 19798.05 RD 119 -55 125.3 3 2 8 6 0.62 NKS0047RD 11077.35 19798.05 RD 119 -55 125.3 8 12 28 16 1.16 NKS0047RD 11077.35 19798.05 RD 119 -55 125.3 16 32 64 32 0.89 NKS0047RD 11077.35 19798.05 RD 119 -55 125.3 1 68 69 1 0.57 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 68 70 2 8.35 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 102 104 2 3.58 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 3 114 120 6 0.94 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 131.32 132 0.68 0.59 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 147.1 147.6 0.5 0.66 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 183 184 1 0.72 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 6 209 214.9 5.9 1.01 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 226 227 1 1.46 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 229 229.6 0.6 6.18 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 233.5 234.5 1 1.66 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 236 237 1 0.64 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 244.7 245.2 0.5 0.72 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 3 250.5 253 2.5 87.3 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 257 257.5 0.5 0.56 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 260 260.7 0.7 0.99 NKS0048RD 10916.56 19679.64 RD 119 -55 378.3 1 353.5 355 1.5 1.18 NKS0049RD 10957.08 19838.30 RD 119 -55 323 4 28 36 8 1.31 NKS0049RD 10957.08 19838.30 RD 119 -55 323 2 46 50 4 1.35 NKS0049RD 10957.08 19838.30 RD 119 -55 323 1 60 62 2 0.53 NKS0049RD 10957.08 19838.30 RD 119 -55 323 1 104 106 2 0.98 NKS0049RD 10957.08 19838.30 RD 119 -55 323 2 116 120 4 2.05 NKS0049RD 10957.08 19838.30 RD 119 -55 323 1 126 128 2 0.88 NKS0049RD 10957.08 19838.30 RD 119 -55 323 1 132 134 2 1.21 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 12 6 30 24 2.04 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 3 36 42 6 1.51 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 2 46 50 4 0.75 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 5 56 66 10 1.15 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 5 72 77 5 0.96 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 1 83 84 1 2.4 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 1 90 90.6 0.6 1.6 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 1 102 103 1 1.04 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 2 111 113 2 1.42 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 1 123.6 124.1 0.5 6.1 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 1 132.25 133 0.75 0.54 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 4 158 162 4 0.95 NKS0050RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 180.1 1 166.45 167.4 0.95 0.54 NKS0051RD 10998.13 19677.42 RCDD 119 -55 249.2 NSI NKS0052RD# 11073.80 19676.61 RCDD 119 -55 159.1 1 100 102 2 0.62 NKS0053RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 312 2 56 60 4 0.88 NKS0053RD 11035.07 19836.95 RD 119 -55 312 1 70 72 2 1.87 NKS0053RD 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 312 4 104 112 8 1.07 NKS0053RD# 10959.88 19674.66 RD 119 -55 312 1 128 130 2 0.54 NKS0054RD 11036.39 19715.47 RD 119 -55 251.1 4 1 8 7 0.76 NKS0054RD 11036.39 19715.47 RD 119 -55 251.1 1 18 20 2 0.65 NKS0054RD 11036.39 19715.47 RD 119 -55 251.1 1 46 48 2 0.5 NKS0054RD# 11036.39 19715.47 RD 119 -55 251.1 1 66 68 2 0.62 NKS0055RD# 11032.26 19636.53 RD 119 -55 213 NSI NKS0057RD 10957.68 19635.74 RD 119 -55 273.2 1 20 22 2 1.42 NKS0057RD 10957.68 19635.74 RD 119 -55 273.2 2 30 34 4 0.65 NKS0057RD 10957.68 19635.74 RD 119 -55 273.2 1 42 44 2 0.77 NKS0057RD 10957.68 19635.74 RD 119 -55 273.2 1 48 50 2 0.53 NKS0057RD# 10957.68 19635.74 RD 119 -55 273.2 1 64 66 2 0.72 NKS0058RD 10955.28 19714.11 RD 119 -55 303.2 1 36 38 2 0.78 NKS0058RD 10955.28 19714.11 RD 119 -55 303.2 1 68 70 2 1.31 NKS0058RD# 10955.28 19714.11 RD 119 -55 303.2 1 90 91 1 2.52 NKS0059RD 10957.68 19635.74 RD 119 -55 48 1 0 4 4 2.47 NKS0059RD# 10957.68 19635.74 RD 119 -55 48 18 8 45 37 1.74 NKS0060RC 10936.75 20180.10 RC 119 -55 62 29 20 71 51 2.09 NKS0061RD 10893.36 20157.38 RD 119 -55 171.1 20 11 50 39 0.98 NKS0061RD* 10893.36 20157.38 RD 119 -55 171.1 3 64 69 5 4.36 NKS0062RD 10857.38 20157.94 RD 119 -55 231 1 20 24 4 0.78 NKS0062RD 10857.38 20157.94 RD 119 -55 231 1 30 31 1 0.73 NKS0062RD* 10857.38 20157.94 RD 119 -55 231 8 74 90 16 1.08 NKS0063RC 11112.01 19721.23 RC 119 -55 66 1 18 20 2 0.92 NKS0063RC 11112.01 19721.23 RC 119 -55 66 1 24 26 2 1.09 NKS0063RC 11112.01 19721.23 RC 119 -55 66 1 32 34 2 0.98 NKS0063RC 11112.01 19721.23 RC 119 -55 66 6 40 52 12 1.74 NKS0064RD 10874.77 20137.64 RD 119 -55 225.1 1 4 6 2 1.39 NKS0064RD 10874.77 20137.64 RD 119 -55 225.1 1 10 12 2 2 NKS0064RD 10874.77 20137.64 RD 119 -55 225.1 3 62 68 6 2.4 NKS0064RD* 10874.77 20137.64 RD 119 -55 225.1 3 82 87 5 2.44 NKS0065RD 10957.63 19796.73 RD 119 -55 309 1 0 4 4 0.6 NKS0065RD 10957.63 19796.73 RD 119 -55 309 1 62 64 2 0.68 NKS0065RD 10957.63 19796.73 RD 119 -55 309 3 72 78 6 1.62 NKS0065RD 10957.63 19796.73 RD 119 -55 309 1 84 86 2 1.59 NKS0065RD 10957.63 19796.73 RD 119 -55 309 1 90 92 2 0.94 NKS0065RD# 10957.63 19796.73 RD 119 -55 309 2 116 120 4 1.92 NKS0066RD 10995.92 19796.99 RD 119 -55 237.3 2 32 36 4 0.92 NKS0066RD 10995.92 19796.99 RD 119 -55 237.3 1 50 52 2 0.5 NKS0066RD 10995.92 19796.99 RD 119 -55 237.3 2 62 66 4 2.62 NKS0066RD 10995.92 19796.99 RD 119 -55 237.3 1 76 78 2 0.57 NKS0066RD 10995.92 19796.99 RD 119 -55 237.3 5 82 92 10 0.81 NKS0066RD# 10995.92 19796.99 RD 119 -55 237.3 1 96 98 2 4.64 NKS0067RD 10954.10 19875.91 RD 119 -55 329.9 1 36 38 2 1.9 NKS0067RD 10954.10 19875.91 RD 119 -55 329.9 4 46 54 8 3.51 NKS0067RD 10954.10 19875.91 RD 119 -55 329.9 6 66 78 12 1.31 NKS0067RD 10954.10 19875.91 RD 119 -55 329.9 1 82 84 2 1.64 NKS0067RD 10954.10 19875.91 RD 119 -55 329.9 8 94 110 16 2.45 NKS0067RD* 10954.10 19875.91 RD 119 -55 329.9 1 115 117 2 0.55 NKS0068RD 11037.15 19876.94 RD 119 -55 207.3 1 1 2 1 0.67 NKS0068RD 11037.15 19876.94 RD 119 -55 207.3 5 6 16 10 0.59 NKS0068RD 11037.15 19876.94 RD 119 -55 207.3 19 36 74 38 0.8 NKS0068RD 11037.15 19876.94 RD 119 -55 207.3 1 78 80 2 0.61 NKS0068RD# 11037.15 19876.94 RD 119 -55 207.3 11 84 106 22 1.76 NKS0069RD 10918.09 19713.76 RD 119 -55 393.2 3 86 92 6 0.97 NKS0069RD# 10918.09 19713.76 RD 119 -55 393.2 1 98 100 2 0.57 NKS0070RD# 10916.41 19880.39 RD 119 -55 448 NSI NKS0071RD# 10916.41 19880.39 RD 119 -55 363.5 1 40 44 4 1.02 NKS0072RD 11035.17 19914.27 RD 119 -55 231 5 42 52 10 0.81 NKS0072RD 11035.17 19914.27 RD 119 -55 231 2 58 62 4 0.76 NKS0072RD 11035.17 19914.27 RD 119 -55 231 4 68 76 8 1.68 NKS0072RD# 11035.17 19914.27 RD 119 -55 231 1 92 94 2 0.85 NKS0073RD 10916.41 19880.39 RD 119 -55 427.2 1 74 76 2 2.8 NKS0073RD# 10916.41 19880.39 RD 119 -55 427.2 1 88 90 2 2.06 NKS0074RD# 10879.52 19797.03 RD 119 -55 285.3 NSI NKS0075RD# 10837.12 19879.27 RD 119 -55 495.2 NSI NKS0076RD 10998.52 19714.18 RD 119 -55 273.1 2 2 6 4 1.5 NKS0076RD 10998.52 19714.18 RD 119 -55 273.1 2 12 16 4 0.69 NKS0076RD 10998.52 19714.18 RD 119 -55 273.1 1 24 26 2 0.76 NKS0076RD# 10998.52 19714.18 RD 119 -55 273.1 1 58 60 2 0.61 NKS0077RD 11030.35 19793.66 RD 119 -55 219.1 2 36 40 4 0.76 NKS0077RD 11030.35 19793.66 RD 119 -55 219.1 1 44 46 2 2.23 NKS0077RD 11030.35 19793.66 RD 119 -55 219.1 1 54 56 2 1.31 NKS0077RD 11030.35 19793.66 RD 119 -55 219.1 1 84 86 2 0.96 NKS0077RD 11030.35 19793.66 RD 119 -55 219.1 1 90 92 2 0.56 NKS0077RD 11030.35 19793.66 RD 119 -55 219.1 1 108 110 2 1.31 NKS0077RD# 11030.35 19793.66 RD 119 -55 219.1 2 114 118 4 0.74 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 1 0 1.2 1.2 0.57 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 6 11.3 16.6 5.3 0.88 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 1 24.1 24.39 0.29 1.97 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 1 27.1 27.6 0.5 0.62 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 2 36.6 37.91 1.31 0.96 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 4 50.28 54.9 4.62 1.3 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 36 58 95.1 37.1 0.89 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 13 115.3 128.33 13.03 1.23 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 3 133.1 137 3.9 0.66 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 8 142.13 151.5 9.37 2.93 NKS0079DD 11080.76 19911.51 DD 119 -55 168.3 1 154 155 1 0.84 NKS0081RC 11076.31 19874.16 RC 119 -55 114 2 4 8 4 2.01 NKS0081RC 11076.31 19874.16 RC 119 -55 114 1 12 14 2 0.72 NKS0081RC 11076.31 19874.16 RC 119 -55 114 16 18 64 46 2.31 NKS0081RC 11076.31 19874.16 RC 119 -55 114 2 78 82 4 0.87 NKS0081RC 11076.31 19874.16 RC 119 -55 114 6 86 98 12 0.79 NKS0081RC 11076.31 19874.16 RC 119 -55 114 1 102 106 4 0.7 NKS0082RC 11095.58 19855.67 RC 119 -55 78 2 0 4 4 25.8 NKS0082RC 11095.58 19855.67 RC 119 -55 78 2 10 14 4 0.7 NKS0082RC 11095.58 19855.67 RC 119 -55 78 10 30 50 20 0.88 NKS0082RC 11095.58 19855.67 RC 119 -55 78 4 60 68 8 0.83 NKS0082RC 11095.58 19855.67 RC 119 -55 78 1 70 72 2 3.77 NKS0083RC 11075.47 19856.28 RC 119 -55 108 4 3 11 8 0.91 NKS0083RC 11075.47 19856.28 RC 119 -55 108 23 20 66 46 1.2 NKS0083RC 11075.47 19856.28 RC 119 -55 108 1 86 88 2 0.51 NKS0083RC 11075.47 19856.28 RC 119 -55 108 1 94 96 2 0.56 NKS0084RD# 11054.32 19797.45 RD 119 -55 153.4 1 108 110 2 1.33 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 2 4 8 4 0.67 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 32 34 2 1.34 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 42 44 2 0.84 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 70 72 2 1.4 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 82 84 2 5.28 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 6 96 108 12 2.39 NKS0085RD# 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 106 108 2 5.4 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 7 1 14 13 4.18 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 4 18 26 8 0.83 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 27 32 36 4 0.66 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 2 40 44 4 1.13 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 2 48 50 2 0.73 NKS0086RD* 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 1 54 108 54 1.63 NKS0087RD 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 7 2 16 14 1.15 NKS0087RD 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 3 24 30 6 1.87 NKS0087RD 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 7 46 60 14 1.21 NKS0087RD 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 10 66 86 20 0.63 NKS0087RD* 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 17 90 124 34 0.96 NKS0088RD 11097.11 20000.10 RD 119 -55 127.1 3 0 6 6 0.93 NKS0088RD 11097.11 20000.10 RD 119 -55 127.1 9 10 28 18 0.75 NKS0088RD 11097.11 20000.10 RD 119 -55 127.1 1 32 34 2 0.95 NKS0088RD 11097.11 20000.10 RD 119 -55 127.1 11 38 60 22 0.89 NKS0090RC 11035.57 20017.78 RC 119 -55 36 1 8 10 2 1.58 NKS0091RD 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 17 0 34 34 1.3 NKS0091RD 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 1 44 46 2 1.04 NKS0091RD 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 1 50 52 2 1.14 NKS0091RD 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 7 58 72 14 2.17 NKS0091RD# 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 11 106 128 22 1.01 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 1 0 2 2 1.09 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 1 6 8 2 0.69 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 1 30 32 2 0.88 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 19 38 76 38 1.83 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 3 80 86 6 1.11 NKS0092RD# 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 12 90 114 24 1.65 NKS0093RC 10933.02 20077.71 RC 119 -55 78 6 10 22 12 1.69 NKS0093RC 10933.02 20077.71 RC 119 -55 78 9 36 54 18 1.64 NKS0093RC 10978.41 20099.35 RC 119 -55 78 7 62 72 10 3.78 NKS0095RD 10874.54 20075.53 RD 119 -55 213.1 1 12 14 2 1.01 NKS0095RD 10874.54 20075.53 RD 119 -55 213.1 2 30 34 4 0.63 NKS0095RD 10874.54 20075.53 RD 119 -55 213.1 1 44 46 2 0.72 NKS0095RD# 10874.54 20075.53 RD 119 -55 213.1 1 50 52 2 1.05 NKS0097RC 10995.09 19997.72 RC 299 -50 94 6 1 12 11 1.23 NKS0097RC 10995.09 19997.72 RC 299 -50 94 11 20 42 22 1.21 NKS0097RC 10995.09 19997.72 RC 299 -50 94 1 64 65 1 0.5 NKS0101RC 11074.49 19717.74 RC 119 -55 133 1 20 22 2 2.38 NKS0101RC 11074.49 19717.74 RC 119 -55 133 1 14 16 2 0.52 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 13 0 26 26 1.55 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 48 50 2 1.28 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 54 56 2 0.88 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 60 62 2 8.82 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 2 82 86 4 0.89 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 90 92 2 1.4 NKS0102RD# 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 102 104 2 0.75 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 3 120 126 6 2.49 NKS0103RC 11112.95 19915.23 RC 119 -55 97 14 0 28 28 0.95 NKS0103RC 11112.95 19915.23 RC 119 -55 97 4 32 40 8 0.71 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 2 44 48 4 5.51 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 16 52 84 32 1.28 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 1 88 90 2 1.03 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 2 98 102 4 0.67 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 3 118 124 6 1.69 NKS0104RD* 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 3 142 148 6 1.76 NKS0105RD# 11052.07 19755.88 RD 119 -55 183.1 NSI NKS0106RD 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 58 60 2 1.07 NKS0106RD 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 98 100 2 0.56 NKS0106RD 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 102 104 2 0.78 NKS0113RC 10918.56 20179.69 RC 28.5 -50 80 NSI NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 1 36 38 2 0.98 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 8 42 58 16 0.77 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 6 64 76 12 2.22 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 1 78 80 2 0.77 NKS0115RC 11158.99 20078.32 RC 208 -50 75 1 74 75 1 2.64 NKS0117RC 10898.72 20130.51 RC 28.5 -50 100 11 8 30 22 3.92 NKS0117RC 10898.72 20130.51 RC 28.5 -50 100 1 64 65 1 1.33 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 4 66 74 8 1.07 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 7 78 92 14 1 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 2 112 116 4 1.64 NKS0120RC 10918.25 20158.78 RC 28 -50 110 4 24 40 16 4.17 NKS0121RD 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 1 6 8 2 0.59 NKS0121RD 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 1 12 14 2 6.99 NKS0121RD 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 7 28 42 14 1.69 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 2 9 12 3 6.97 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 9 24 42 18 1.96 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 6 48 60 12 2.42 NKS0124RD 10854.04 20074.96 RD 119 -55 242.4 1 4 6 2 0.53 NKS0124RD 10854.04 20074.96 RD 119 -55 242.4 3 18 24 6 2 NKS0124RD 10854.04 20074.96 RD 119 -55 242.4 2 64 68 4 1.65 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 32 34 2 1.34 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 42 44 2 0.84 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 70 72 2 1.4 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 82 84 2 5.28 NKS0085RD 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 6 96 108 12 2.39 NKS0085RD# 10973.22 19797.97 RD 119 -55 288.2 1 106 108 2 5.4 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 7 1 14 13 4.18 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 4 18 26 8 0.83 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 27 32 36 4 0.66 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 2 40 44 4 1.13 NKS0086RD 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 2 48 50 2 0.73 NKS0086RD* 11078.04 19938.14 RD 119 -55 213.6 1 54 108 54 1.63 NKS0087RD 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 7 2 16 14 1.15 NKS0087RD 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 3 24 30 6 1.87 NKS0087RD 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 7 46 60 14 1.21 NKS0087RD 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 10 66 86 20 0.63 NKS0087RD* 11036.71 19894.57 RD 119 -55 216.3 17 90 124 34 0.96 NKS0088RD 11097.11 20000.10 RD 119 -55 127.1 3 0 6 6 0.93 NKS0088RD 11097.11 20000.10 RD 119 -55 127.1 9 10 28 18 0.75 NKS0088RD 11097.11 20000.10 RD 119 -55 127.1 1 32 34 2 0.95 NKS0088RD 11097.11 20000.10 RD 119 -55 127.1 11 38 60 22 0.89 NKS0090RC 11035.57 20017.78 RC 119 -55 36 1 8 10 2 1.58 NKS0091RD 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 17 0 34 34 1.3 NKS0091RD 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 1 44 46 2 1.04 NKS0091RD 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 1 50 52 2 1.14 NKS0091RD 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 7 58 72 14 2.17 NKS0091RD# 11013.63 19995.30 RD 119 -55 282.3 11 106 128 22 1.01 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 1 0 2 2 1.09 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 1 6 8 2 0.69 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 1 30 32 2 0.88 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 19 38 76 38 1.83 NKS0092RD 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 3 80 86 6 1.11 NKS0092RD# 10933.02 20077.71 RD 119 -55 131.6 12 90 114 24 1.65 NKS0093RC 10933.02 20077.71 RC 119 -55 78 6 10 22 12 1.69 NKS0093RC 10933.02 20077.71 RC 119 -55 78 9 36 54 18 1.64 NKS0093RC 10978.41 20099.35 RC 119 -55 78 7 62 72 10 3.78 NKS0095RD 10874.54 20075.53 RD 119 -55 213.1 1 12 14 2 1.01 NKS0095RD 10874.54 20075.53 RD 119 -55 213.1 2 30 34 4 0.63 NKS0095RD 10874.54 20075.53 RD 119 -55 213.1 1 44 46 2 0.72 NKS0095RD# 10874.54 20075.53 RD 119 -55 213.1 1 50 52 2 1.05 NKS0097RC 10995.09 19997.72 RC 299 -50 94 6 1 12 11 1.23 NKS0097RC 10995.09 19997.72 RC 299 -50 94 11 20 42 22 1.21 NKS0097RC 10995.09 19997.72 RC 299 -50 94 1 64 65 1 0.5 NKS0101RC 11074.49 19717.74 RC 119 -55 133 1 20 22 2 2.38 NKS0101RC 11074.49 19717.74 RC 119 -55 133 1 14 16 2 0.52 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 13 0 26 26 1.55 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 48 50 2 1.28 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 54 56 2 0.88 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 60 62 2 8.82 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 2 82 86 4 0.89 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 90 92 2 1.4 NKS0102RD# 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 102 104 2 0.75 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 3 120 126 6 2.49 NKS0103RC 11112.95 19915.23 RC 119 -55 97 14 0 28 28 0.95 NKS0103RC 11112.95 19915.23 RC 119 -55 97 4 32 40 8 0.71 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 2 44 48 4 5.51 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 16 52 84 32 1.28 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 1 88 90 2 1.03 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 2 98 102 4 0.67 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 3 118 124 6 1.69 NKS0104RD* 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 3 142 148 6 1.76 NKS0105RD# 11052.07 19755.88 RD 119 -55 183.1 NSI NKS0106RD 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 58 60 2 1.07 NKS0106RD 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 98 100 2 0.56 NKS0106RD 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 102 104 2 0.78 NKS0113RC 10918.56 20179.69 RC 28.5 -50 80 NSI NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 1 36 38 2 0.98 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 8 42 58 16 0.77 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 6 64 76 12 2.22 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 1 78 80 2 0.77 NKS0115RC 11158.99 20078.32 RC 208 -50 75 1 74 75 1 2.64 NKS0117RC 10898.72 20130.51 RC 28.5 -50 100 11 8 30 22 3.92 NKS0117RC 10898.72 20130.51 RC 28.5 -50 100 1 64 65 1 1.33 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 4 66 74 8 1.07 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 7 78 92 14 1 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 2 112 116 4 1.64 NKS0120RC 10918.25 20158.78 RC 28 -50 110 4 24 40 16 4.17 NKS0121RD 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 1 6 8 2 0.59 NKS0121RD 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 1 12 14 2 6.99 NKS0121RD 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 7 28 42 14 1.69 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 2 9 12 3 6.97 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 9 24 42 18 1.96 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 6 48 60 12 2.42 NKS0124RD 10854.04 20074.96 RD 119 -55 242.4 1 4 6 2 0.53 NKS0124RD 10854.04 20074.96 RD 119 -55 242.4 3 18 24 6 2 NKS0124RD 10854.04 20074.96 RD 119 -55 242.4 2 64 68 4 1.65 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 48 50 2 1.28 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 54 56 2 0.88 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 60 62 2 8.82 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 2 82 86 4 0.89 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 90 92 2 1.4 NKS0102RD# 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 1 102 104 2 0.75 NKS0102RD 10973.58 19837.31 RD 119 -55 294.2 3 120 126 6 2.49 NKS0103RC 11112.95 19915.23 RC 119 -55 97 14 0 28 28 0.95 NKS0103RC 11112.95 19915.23 RC 119 -55 97 4 32 40 8 0.71 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 2 44 48 4 5.51 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 16 52 84 32 1.28 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 1 88 90 2 1.03 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 2 98 102 4 0.67 NKS0104RD 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 3 118 124 6 1.69 NKS0104RD* 11052.99 19916.20 RD 119 -55 192.2 3 142 148 6 1.76 NKS0105RD# 11052.07 19755.88 RD 119 -55 183.1 NSI NKS0106RD 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 58 60 2 1.07 NKS0106RD 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 98 100 2 0.56 NKS0106RD# 10974.63 19760.15 RD 119 -55 275.8 1 102 104 2 0.78 NKS0113RC 10918.56 20179.69 RC 28.5 -50 80 NSI NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 1 36 38 2 0.98 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 8 42 58 16 0.77 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 6 64 76 12 2.22 NKS0114RC 11157.48 20036.38 RC 208 -50 80 1 78 80 2 0.77 NKS0115RC 11158.99 20078.32 RC 208 -50 75 1 74 75 1 2.64 NKS0117RC 10898.72 20130.51 RC 28.5 -50 100 11 8 30 22 3.92 NKS0117RC 10898.72 20130.51 RC 28.5 -50 100 1 64 65 1 1.33 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 4 66 74 8 1.07 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 7 78 92 14 1 NKS0118RC 11078.88 20075.19 RC 208 -50 120 2 112 116 4 1.64 NKS0120RC 10918.25 20158.78 RC 28 -50 110 4 24 40 16 4.17 NKS0121RD 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 1 6 8 2 0.59 NKS0121RD 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 1 12 14 2 6.99 NKS0121RD# 10892.72 20076.69 RD 119 -55 174.2 7 28 42 14 1.69 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 2 9 12 3 6.97 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 9 24 42 18 1.96 NKS0123RC 10956.18 20156.95 RC 119 -55 78 6 48 60 12 2.42

# Partial assays received RC portion only.

* RC chips ended in mineralisation; partial assays received for RC portion only.

APPENDIX 3: JORC TABLE 1 - NKOSUO PROPERTY

JORC 2012 Table 1 - Section 1 sampling techniques and data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Other than for soil sampling and an airborne EM-magnetics-radiometrics survey conducted in 2020 there has been no previous mineral exploration at Nkosuo. The presence of gold mineralisation was first revealed by artisanal miners in 2019. Perseus commenced drilling in July 2021. Drilling completed 1 October 2021 to the end of 31 December 2021 is tabulated below.



Drilling Type No. Holes RC metres DD metres Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. RC 13 1,133.00 0.00 Pre-collared DD 26 2,665.30 3,451.80 DD from surface 8 0.00 551.00 Totals 47 3,798.30 4,002.80 Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals and logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples.



Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm ?) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm ?) diameter core in fresh rock. Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average 70% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals.



Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm ?) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm ?) diameter core in fresh rock. Core in fresh rock was oriented using a "Reflex ACT II" device. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. RC drill samples were logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. Preliminary evaluation indicates that RC sample recoveries have averaged 19.3kg in weathered material and 29.3kg in fresh rock. 64 samples (3%) have been logged as being wet



Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average 70% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.



Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. The Competent Person considers that there are presently insufficient data available to permit a meaningful examination of potential relationships between sample recovery and gold grade. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Geological logs are available for the entire lengths of all drill holes. The logging is qualitative in nature. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. Sieved samples of RC chips from each metre of drilling were logged for colour, rock type, alteration type and intensity, vein quartz content, sulphide mineralisation, weathering and oxidation. The chips are stored in plastic chip trays and the trays photographed.



The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Diamond drill core was logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics. Geological logging included colour, lithology, weathering, oxidation, vein type and vein volume percentage, sulphide species and their estimated percentage, alteration and alteration intensity. Structural logging included fault, fold, cleavage and joint orientation, lithological contacts and vein orientations. Drill core was photographed prior to cutting. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. RC drill samples were collected at drill sites over one metre intervals and manually split using multi-stage riffle splitters to produce assay sub-samples averaging around 3kg. All RC holes have been assayed in entirety.



If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. In weathered materials, diamond core was halved using spatulas or knives. In fresh rock, core was sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half sent for assaying and the other half stored in core trays for reference. Samples were normally taken at 1 metre intervals. All diamond drill core has been assayed.



For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Preparation of core and RC samples followed a standard path of drying at 105 degrees C for at least 12 hours, crushing the entire sample to 85% passing -2mm and grinding a 1.5kg split to 85% passing 75 microns. 300g pulp subsamples are selected by multiple scoop passes.



Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Quality control measures adopted to confirm the representivity of samples from RC and diamond drilling include: Field re-splits of RC samples at an average frequency of around one duplicate per 20 primary samples respectively. Submission of coarse blanks at an average of around 1 blank per 20 primary samples Use of pressurised air between every sample in crushing and pulverising equipment and quartz wash/prep blank every 25th sample Screening of approximately 1:20 crushed and pulp samples to check grind size Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Sample preparation techniques are considered appropriate to the style of mineralisation. Available information indicates that sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. All RC and diamond core samples have been assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS determination by Intertek Testing Services Ghana at their Tarkwa assay laboratory. The technique is considered a total extraction technique.



For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Quality control procedures include submission of coarse blanks (1:20) and certified reference standards (1:20). Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The available information indicates that the assaying of RC and core samples is free from any significant biases and is of acceptable accuracy. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Numerous significant mineralised intersections have been checked against visual alteration and sulphide mineralisation in drill chips and core.



The use of twinned holes. No holes have been deliberately twinned.



Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Geology, structure and geotechnical logs are paper based. Sample intervals are recorded in pre-numbered sample ticket books. All logging, sample interval and survey data are manually entered to digital form on site and stored in an acQuire relational database. Data exports are normally in the form of MS Access files.



Discuss any adjustment to assay data.









































Data verification procedures include automated checks to:

prevent repetition of sample numbers





prevent overlap of from-to intervals in logging and sample interval data





ensure that total hole depths in collar, assay and geology tables match





ensure that drill collar coordinates are within the project's geographic limits Down-hole survey data are examined for large deviations in dip or azimuth that may represent erroneous data or data entry errors and corrected on a case-by-case basis including estimates of dips and azimuths where the original data appear to be in error.



Additional data checks include viewing drill hole traces, geological logging and assays in plan and section views.



The Competent Person's independent checks of database validity included: Comparison of assay values between nearby holes, checking for internal consistency between, and within database tables, comparisons between assay results from different sampling phases. Additional checking included comparing database assay entries with laboratory source files. These checks showed no significant discrepancies in the database used for resource estimation Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Drill hole collars have been surveyed by qualified mine surveyors using differential GPS equipment with coordinates recorded in UTM grid, WGS84 Zone 30N datum.



Specification of the grid system used. All RC and diamond core holes have been surveyed at 12m depth and at approximately 30m down-hole increments using digital compass instruments.



Quality and adequacy of topographic control. A topographic surface has been established by a drone photogrammetric survey conducted in 2020. The topographic surface is expected to be reliable to +/- 0.2m.



Topographic control is adequate for the current work being undertaken at Nkosuo. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. The Nkosuo prospect is delineated by regular drilling at 80m x 80m X-Y spacing in holes dipping at -55 degrees toward 160 degrees (UTM grid) azimuth. The drill pattern has been partially infilled to 40m x 80m in places. Drill coverage generally extends to about 150m vertical depth and to a maximum of about 280m depth.



Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.



The data spacing has established geological continuity of the host granite but has not defined the continuity of mineralisation sufficiently to permit reliable estimation of Mineral Resources. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Drill holes are oriented approximately orthogonal to the trend of the granite body that hosts mineralisation. The orientation of mineralised structures within the granite is presently unconfirmed but there is no indication that exploration results to date are affected by a significant bias due to orientation. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. RC and core samples were delivered to the secure core yard compound at Edikan mine by Perseus personnel. RC field sample splits and samples of half diamond core were placed in numbered bags and those bags, in turn, placed into polywoven sacks that were closed with plastic cable ties prior to transport to the assay laboratory by laboratory personnel. Security guards were employed at drilling sites and at the core yard compound on a 24 hour per day basis.



Results of field duplicates along with the general consistency of assay results between adjacent drill holes and drilling methods provide confidence in the general reliability of the assay data. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Nkosuo drill hole data have not been subject to any formal audit.



The Competent Person has reviewed the available sampling and assaying quality control data and found no errors or bias likely to significantly affect the reliability of the exploration data. These reviews included review of database consistency, comparisons between database records and laboratory source files, and review of QAQC information.



The Competent Person considers that the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures adopted for the Nkosuo drilling provide an adequate basis for the reporting of Exploration Results.

JORC 2012 Table 1 - Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)