White Rock Minerals Ltd: Multiple Visible Gold Intersects at Morning Star Gold Mine

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to provide an update on surface drilling and initial assay results for the Dickenson South target area at the Morning Star underground Gold Mine.White Rock's primary objective at the Morning Star Gold Mine is to identify and drill areas of the dyke that have the potential to host multiple high-grade gold quartz reefs that are proximal to existing underground development infrastructure to support a low capital restart of production from multiple reef locations.The Dickenson South target area is one such primary target with multiple high-grade gold bearing reefs and proximity to surface and existing underground infrastructure (Figure 1*).Surface diamond drilling of the Dickenson South target commenced in late 2021. To date, seven diamond drill holes have been completed for 1,466 metres, testing mineralised reefs including the Age of Progress, Stacpoole, Exhibition, Shamrock, Dickenson, and Whitelaw reefs, between surface and Level 6 at the Morning Star Gold Mine.Six drill holes (21SDS001-006) have been completed on the first section (Ring 1; Figure 2*) with visible gold intersected in multiple adjacent drill holes (21SDS003, 005 & 006) testing the Age of Progress Reef, and, also in the Whitelaw Reef (21SDS005).Complete assay results have been received for five surface diamond drill holes (21SDS001 to 21SDS005), with assay results also received for the top section of drill hole 21SDS006 through the Age of Progress and Stacpoole Reefs. A further 55 samples from the lower half of 21SDS006 are awaiting assay results. Significant drill intersections from the current drill program are summarised in Table 1 below. All drill assays >1g/t gold are provided in Table 3*.The surface diamond drill rig has now moved along strike to the south to continue testing the Dickenson South target with the first drill hole in Ring 2 (21SDS007) also intersecting visible gold in the Dickenson Reef. Figure 3* highlights the distribution of visible gold within one of the quartz veins contained within a 7.8m zone of strong alteration hosting numerous massive / vuggy quartz veins with laminated contacts and arsenopyrite, pyrite and rare boulangerite mineralisation.Assay results are awaited.Drilling data continues to support the potential for a 150m southern extension of mineralised reefs in the Dickenson South target area between the previously mined high grade reefs systems, close to existing underground development and infrastructure, all the way through to significant historic drill hole intersections at the southern end of the host dyke (Error! Reference source not found.) including:o 2.6 metres at 16.9g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 132.7g/t (MS364)o 0.8 metres at 13.2g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 33.4g/t (20MS01)Preliminary interpretations suggest over eight reefs with the potential for economic mineralisation extend across the Dickenson South target area, with the first ring of 6 drill holes intersecting 26 reef positions with greater than 1g/t gold, used as an indicator for a reef position of interest.At least two new reef structures have been identified with a complex array of structures linking the Dickenson, Shamrock, Exhibition and Whitelaw Reefs suggesting the potential for numerous favourable structural positions not defined by historical work. Interpretations are ongoing with quartz reef geometry an important aspect of determining reef positions with the greatest potential for significant economic mineralisation to develop, given the nuggety nature of gold mineralisation.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/39XQLN19





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





