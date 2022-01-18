Ready Set Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, January 17, 2022 - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") announced that it has granted 1,050,000 stock options to directors and officers, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, at an exercise of $0.12 per share. The Options will be exercisable for a period of five years and will vest immediately.

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

