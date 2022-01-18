TSX.V Approves Finder's Fee Agreement

Vancouver - January 17, 2022; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2) announces that pursuant to the January 7, 2022 news release, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related the Company's issuance of 500,000 common shares related to two earn-in agreements( the Lone Star Property, Washington and Kibby Basin Property, Nevada) between the Company and Marquee Resources. (250,000 shares each) as finder's fee to a Non-related third party. The shares will have a hold period of 4 months + 1 one day expiring May 18, 2022.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and re-developing past producing copper-gold-silver mines in southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State. This region is considered to have the highest concentration of mineralization and past producing mines in western North America.
Click Image To View Full Size By utilizing new exploration technology, geological modelling and specialized 3D data analysis, the company is successfully identifying new areas of mineralization beneath and/or in the near vicinity of the past producing mines.
The Belmont project portfolio:
Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines
Come By Chance, B.C. - * Copper-Gold mine
Lone Star, Washington - * Copper-Gold mine
Pathfinder, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines
Black Bear, B.C. - Gold
Pride of the West, B.C.- Gold
Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium
Crackingstone, Sask. - Uranium * past producing mine
.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"George Sookochoff"
George Sookochoff, CEO/President
Ph: 604-505-4061
Email: george@belmontresources.com
Website: www.BelmontResources.com
We seek safe harbor.
