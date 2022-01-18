Tocvan Channel Samples 19.8 meters of 0.73 g/t Au and 19.5 meters of 0.61 g/t Au, Releases Trench Program Results

Calgary - January 18, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (OTCQB:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce trench results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. A total of four trenches were completed in December, 2021 totalling 80 meters length. All four trenches intersected mineralization with two trenches yielding consistent mineralization across the entire length of the trench. T-21-2, intersected 19.5 meters of 0.61 g/t Au across the entire length of the trench in an area along the developing 4-Trench Trend. T-21-3, yielded 19.8 meters of 0.73 g/t Au and was targeted to provide key geochemical information across the Main Zone where mineralization outcrops at surface. Initial bulk-sample material from T-21-3 will be submitted to SGS Laboratories in Durango, Mexico and used for column leach studies. Follow-up metallurgical studies will utilize the surface material extracted from the other three trenches.

Trench Results Highlights

T-21-1 - 4.9m at 0.55 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag

T-21-2 - 19.5m at 0.61 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag Including, 11.5m at 0.87 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag Including, 2.7m at 3.01 g/t Au and 20 g/t Ag

T-21-3 - 19.8m at 0.73 g/t Au and 8 g/t Ag Including 8.6m at 1.27 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag

T-21-4 - 7m at 0.54 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag

"The results from our trench program are very encouraging, especially in regard to defining key material for advanced metallurgical studies and showcasing the surface continuity of gold values.", commented CEO, Brodie Sutherland. "Material from these trenches will be utilized for advanced column leach studies to build off our encouraging bottle roll results from 2021 that yielded over 90% recovery of gold. Trench T-21-2 has yielded promising results in our developing 4-Trench Trend which we will follow up with systematic drill targeting."

Discussion of Trench Results

Trenches completed were 20 meters long, up to 5 meters wide and up to 2 meters deep. Samples were collected as channel samples perpendicular to structures over intervals up to 2 meters in length and adjusted to match changes in lithology or alteration.

T-21-1: This trench was completed to test a broad mineralized zone with visible copper oxide mineralization along the northwestern most extent of the Pilar main vein trend. The trench totalled 21.5 meters in length and intersected 4.9 meters of 0.55 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag. Weak anomalous copper values averaged 0.1% across the entire length of the trench. Copper mineralization is a unique characteristic to this northwestern area of the property.

T-21-2: This trench was completed to better understand the controls of mineralization along the 4-Trench Trend. The trench returned significant mineralization across the entire length of the trench, intersecting 19.5 meters of 0.61 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag. A mineralized fault structure returned higher grades across 2.7 meters with 3 g/t Au and 20 g/t Ag. The results from this trench further confirms the prospectivity of the 4-Trench target and the importance of continuing systematic exploration across the trend. Material from this trench will be selected for later metallurgical test work.

T-21-3: This trench was completed to collect fresh channel samples across the surface expression of the Main Zone showing. Significant mineralization was intersected across the entire length of the trench, returning 19.8 meters of 0.73 g/t Au and 8 g/t Ag, including 8.6 meters of 1.3 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag. Historic sampling suggests the mineralized zone extends on either side of the trench. Material from this trench will be bulk sampled for detailed column leach metallurgical test work.

T-21-4: This trench was completed to test the northwestern extent of the Main Zone surface expression where a historic artisanal adit is located along the mineralized trend. The trench totalled 21 meters in length and intersected 7 meters of 0.54 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag. Material from this trench will be selected for later metallurgical test work.

Table 1. Summary of Trench Program Results.

Trench Cutoff (Au g/t) From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) T-21-1 None 0.0 21.5 21.5 0.18 5 1219.86 49.96 256.25 T-21-1 0.1 3.5 15.8 12.3 0.28 7 1136.35 60.97 279.73 T-21-1 0.5 4.6 9.5 4.9 0.55 11 1162.16 109.27 235.12 T-21-2 None 0.0 21.5 21.5 0.57 6 457.73 512.09 5816.81 T-21-2 0.1 2.0 21.5 19.5 0.61 6 498.12 497.84 6140.59 T-21-2 0.5 6.0 17.5 11.5 0.87 7 578.20 491.47 6558.39 T-21-2 1 6.0 8.7 2.7 3.01 20 1979.44 1404.44 11827.78 T-21-3 0.1 0.0 19.8 19.8 0.73 8 268.53 112.09 3336.15 T-21-3 0.5 1.2 13.8 12.6 1.02 9 344.22 147.86 4259.03 T-21-3 1 1.2 9.8 8.6 1.27 12 279.67 198.72 5739.51 T-21-4 None 0.0 21.0 21.0 0.24 2 246.90 39.07 1597.48 T-21-4 0.1 10.0 21.0 11.0 0.43 4 359.36 51.50 2613.18 T-21-4 0.5 12.0 19.0 7.0 0.54 5 401.57 56.36 3110.71



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Plan Map of Highlighting Trench Program.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Schematic Cross-Section along trench T-21-3

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 22,700 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14. g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.70 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.71g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

17,700m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone and 4-Trench Zone. Recent Surface exploration has defined three new target areas: Triple Vein Zone, SE Vein Zone and 4 Trench Extension.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

RC chips were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 32 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

