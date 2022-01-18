Menü Artikel
Drilling Intersects Wide High-Grade at Osiskos Windfall

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.

Significant new analytical results that have not been included in the recently released mineral resource estimate ("MRE") (see Osisko news release dated January 10, 2022) are presented below, and include 94 intercepts in 28 drill holes (9 from surface, 19 from underground) and 25 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined January 2022 MRE blocks. The expansion intercepts are located outside the January 2022 MRE blocks and either expand MRE wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific MRE wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Today's results serve as a reminder that Windfall continues to grow in size, underscored by some of these new wide high-grade hits as the deposit opens up in the heart of the Lynx system. By virtue of the current resource, Windfall is the largest high-grade million ounce plus deposit ever discovered in Qu?bec, and it has been steadily moving up the global list of top high-grade underground gold deposits. There is nothing quite like Windfall in Canada, or even globally."

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 482 g/t Au over 5.7 metres and 380 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-21-1432-W10; 77.6 g/t Au over 17.3 metres in OSK-W-21-1949-W14; 124 g/t Au over 8.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2587-W2; 45.8 g/t Au over 11.0 metres and 143 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in WST-21-0707; 87.9 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-21-2465-W5; 83.0 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in WST-21-0895A, 37.0 g/t Au over 6.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2613 and 28.1 g/t Au over 6.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2644. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval
(m)		 Au (g/t)
uncut		 Au (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t		 Zone Corridor
OSK-W-21-1432-W10 957.3 960.5 3.2 380 44.9 LX4_3460
 Lynx 4
including 958.0 958.4 0.4 1240 100
and 959.7 960.1 0.4 1640 100
OSK-W-21-1432-W11 955.3 957.3 2.0 10.8 LX4_3433
 Lynx 4
including 956.4 956.8 0.4 45.0
OSK-W-21-1432-W12 988.3 991.4 3.1 16.7 LX4_3460
 Lynx 4
including 991.0 991.4 0.4 95.9
OSK-W-21-1871-W1 949.0 951.0 2.0 5.81 UDD_4501
 Underdog
including 949.6 950.0 0.4 27.7
OSK-W-21-1871-W2 507.0 509.0 2.0 4.50 CA2_2225
 Caribou
including 508.0 508.7 0.7 12.4
OSK-W-21-1949-W12 1047.9 1050.0 2.1 3.57 LX4_3430 Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-1949-W14 749.0 751.0 2.0 47.8 30.1 LXM_3345
 Lynx
including 749.0 749.5 0.5 171 100
1163.0 1180.3 17.3 77.6 27.2 LX4_3463
 Lynx 4
including 1169.8 1170.2 0.4 704 100
and 1172.8 1173.2 0.4 481 100
and 1173.6 1174.0 0.4 1195 100
OSK-W-21-2479-W11 976.5 978.5 2.0 14.3 UDD_4910
 Underdog
including 976.9 977.5 0.6 44.6
OSK-W-21-2531-W4 590.3 592.4 2.1 9.37 CA2_2266 Caribou
595.0 597.0 2.0 7.06 CA2_2266 Caribou
618.7 620.7 2.0 3.86 CA2_2257
 Caribou
including 619.7 620.3 0.6 9.46
777.2 781.0 3.8 13.8 UDD_4112
 Underdog
including 777.2 777.7 0.5 81.5
OSK-W-21-2544-W1 781.4 783.4 2.0 3.68 TLX_3171 Triple Lynx
976.1 981.0 4.9 8.30 TLX_3195
 Triple Lynx
including 976.1 976.4 0.3 50.0
OSK-W-21-2544-W2 802.0 804.3 2.3 20.0 TLX_3159
 Triple Lynx
including 802.0 802.6 0.6 59.4
909.8 911.8 2.0 10.7 TLX_3193
 Triple Lynx
including 910.4 910.8 0.4 52.1
921.6 923.7 2.1 10.3 TLX_3194
 Triple Lynx
including 922.4 922.7 0.3 71.6
OSK-W-21-2544-W4 770.3 773.0 2.7 14.6 TLX_3171
 Triple Lynx
including 771.0 771.7 0.7 44.0
776.0 780.0 4.0 8.74 TLX_3171 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2587-W1 1119.0 1126.0 7.0 21.0 TLX_3172
 Triple Lynx
including 1123.5 1124.0 0.5 99.1
and 1125.7 1126.0 0.3 67.8
OSK-W-21-2587-W2 1134.0 1142.0 8.0 124 36.9 TLX_3172
 Triple Lynx
including 1136.7 1137.0 0.3 1685 100
and 1139.7 1140.4 0.7 371 100
OSK-W-21-2612-W1 396.0 398.0 2.0 4.50 Z27_1115 Zone 27
OSK-W-21-2613 911.0 913.0 2.0 6.35 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx
944.1 950.5 6.4 37.0 33.1 TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 947.3 947.6 0.3 114 100
and 947.9 948.4 0.5 142 100
OSK-W-21-2618 60.0 62.2 2.2 13.9 WFN_7003
 Windfall North
including 60.0 61.0 1.0 30.2
OSK-W-21-2621-W1 629.3 633.0 3.7 13.7 UDD_4100 Underdog
including 629.3 629.7 0.4 31.9 UDD_4100
 Underdog
and 632.0 633.0 1.0 31.5
OSK-W-21-2626 103.4 106.0 2.6 13.7 F11_6001 F-11
OSK-W-21-2635 555.8 558.0 2.2 3.98 CA2_2232 Caribou
OSK-W-21-2637 548.0 550.0 2.0 13.9 CAE_2559
 Caribou
including 548.8 549.4 0.6 44.0
OSK-W-21-2641 131.8 133.8 2.0 25.6 F11_6009
 F-11
including 132.6 133.2 0.6 64.0
OSK-W-21-2645 126.1 128.1 2.0 19.0 F11_6000
 F-11
including 126.1 126.9 0.8 45.1
133.0 135.0 2.0 10.1 F11_6000 F-11
WST-21-0649 710.4 714.4 4.0 27.3 26.5 LX4_3427
 Lynx 4
including 710.4 710.8 0.4 109 100
WST-21-0707 180.0 183.4 3.4 143 67.8 LXM_3388
 Lynx
including 182.2 183.4 1.2 255 100
499.5 510.5 11.0 45.8 38.4 LX4_3430
 Lynx 4
including 499.5 500.0 0.5 99.2
and 507.0 507.8 0.8 202 100
532.1 537.4 5.3 8.43 LX4_3434
 Lynx 4
including 535.7 536.1 0.4 17.7
and 536.7 537.4 0.7 29.1
WST-21-0861 87.0 89.5 2.5 24.3 24.2 LXM_3339
 Lynx
including 88.9 89.5 0.6 101 100
WST-21-0864A 257.5 259.5 2.0 4.94 LHW_3203
 Lynx HW
including 258.2 258.8 0.6 15.0
WST-21-0878 503.9 506.2 2.3 4.30 LX4_3401
 Lynx 4
including 505.5 505.8 0.3 27.6
614.0 616.4 2.4 25.1 LX4_3448
 Lynx 4
including 614.0 614.6 0.6 99.1
WST-21-0883 341.4 343.5 2.1 5.88 TLX_3166
 Triple Lynx
including 342.2 342.5 0.3 27.7
WST-21-0895A 480.3 482.8 2.5 26.6 LX4_3404
 Lynx 4
including 481.4 481.8 0.4 75.1
519.3 522.3 3.0 83.0 44.0 LX4_3440
 Lynx 4
including 520.0 520.7 0.7 254 100
WST-21-0900 291.6 294.4 2.8 18.9 LHW_3216
 Lynx HW
including 294.0 294.4 0.4 84.8
WST-21-0905C 52.3 54.5 2.2 13.7 LXM_3339
 Lynx
including 52.9 53.4 0.5 52.2
65.6 69.0 3.4 12.7 LXM_3311
 Lynx
including 66.5 67.0 0.5 34.8
211.0 213.0 2.0 11.2 LSW_3504 Lynx SW
WST-21-0907 543.2 545.4 2.2 5.02 LX4_3401 Lynx 4
WST-21-0908B 195.0 197.0 2.0 15.6 TLX_3121
 Triple Lynx
including 195.3 195.7 0.4 62.9
WST-21-0911 175.7 177.9 2.2 10.5 LXM_3388
 Lynx
including 177.3 177.9 0.6 21.3
526.9 529.0 2.1 4.41 LX4_3404
 Lynx 4
including 527.3 527.6 0.3 25.4
530.0 532.0 2.0 3.68 LX4_3404 Lynx 4
WST-21-0913 526.0 528.0 2.0 11.0 LX4_3450
 Lynx 4
including 527.1 527.4 0.3 68.5
WST-21-0916A 526.8 529.0 2.2 11.9 LX4_3450
 Lynx 4
including 526.8 527.2 0.4 57.4
WST-21-0918 345.0 347.0 2.0 26.4 25.9 TLX_3131
 Triple Lynx
including 346.0 346.5 0.5 102 100
516.7 518.7 2.0 30.7 LX4_3401
 Lynx 4
including 517.8 518.3 0.5 72.5
WST-21-0932 155.0 157.0 2.0 10.9 LXM_3388
 Lynx
including 155.8 156.1 0.3 47.1
182.0 184.0 2.0 3.89 LHW_3206 Lynx HW

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. CAE and CA2 = Caribou, LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LXM = Lynx Main, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, WNF = Windfall North, F11 = F11 Zone, and Z27 = Zone 27.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From
(m)		 To (m) Interval
(m)		 Au (g/t)
uncut		 Au (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t		 Zone Corridor
OSK-W-21-1432-W10 851.5 853.5 2.0 4.70 LX4 Lynx 4
915.7 921.4 5.7 482 27.5 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 915.7 916.2 0.5 975 100
and 917.6 917.9 0.3 2540 100
and 920.8 921.1 0.3 4330 100
OSK-W-21-1871-W1 941.6 946.7 5.1 8.53 UDD
 Underdog
including 941.6 942.1 0.5 23.2
and 944.8 945.1 0.3 40.9
OSK-W-21-1871-W3 722.3 724.4 2.1 11.2 UDD
 Underdog
including 723.7 724.4 0.7 23.2
OSK-W-21-1949-W12 1018.8 1021.0 2.2 19.0 LX4 Lynx 4
1144.2 1146.5 2.3 10.2 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 1144.2 1145.0 0.8 29.2
OSK-W-21-1949-W14 1060.7 1062.7 2.0 6.93 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 1061.5 1062.0 0.5 23.2
1068.7 1070.7 2.0 5.92 LX4 Lynx 4
1137.8 1140.4 2.6 4.01 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 1139.0 1139.3 0.3 9.74
1185.2 1188.9 3.7 8.84 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 1185.2 1185.5 0.3 27.9
and 1188.0 1188.9 0.9 20.4
1203.5 1214.0 10.5 6.26 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 1213.6 1214.0 0.4 26.4
1217.0 1219.0 2.0 4.14 LX4 Lynx 4
1228.8 1230.9 2.1 4.81 LX4 Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2287-W10 1121.5 1124.0 2.5 13.1 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 1121.5 1122.5 1.0 32.6
OSK-W-21-2369-W3 962.0 964.0 2.0 32.4 30.5 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 962.0 962.6 0.6 106 100
OSK-W-21-2381-W2 1267.2 1269.4 2.2 3.82 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 1268.7 1269.4 0.7 10.3
OSK-W-21-2465-W5 824.3 827.5 3.2 87.9 71.8 TLX
 Triple Lynx
including 824.3 825.0 0.7 146 100
including 825.5 825.9 0.4 131 100
including 825.9 826.9 1.0 108 100
OSK-W-21-2465-W6 765.5 767.7 2.2 15.1 TLX
 Triple Lynx
including 765.5 766.0 0.5 60.0
OSK-W-21-2540-W4 1106.9 1109.0 2.1 48.4 14.7 TLX
 Triple Lynx
including 1106.9 1107.2 0.3 336 100
OSK-W-21-2601-W1 1042.0 1044.0 2.0 4.04 TLX Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2621-W1 668.0 670.0 2.0 4.02 UDD Underdog
OSK-W-21-2629 903.3 907.2 3.9 20.1 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 903.3 904.3 1.0 64.2
OSK-W-21-2637 561.3 564.0 2.7 28.0 Caribou Caribou
OSK-W-21-2640-W1 635.6 637.6 2.0 3.86 Caribou Caribou
OSK-W-21-2644 504.0 506.0 2.0 6.53 Caribou Caribou
509.0 511.0 2.0 4.21 Caribou
 Caribou
including 509.0 509.7 0.7 10.3
656.0 658.1 2.1 5.69 Caribou Caribou
662.0 668.0 6.0 28.1 Caribou
 Caribou
including 664.0 665.0 1.0 92.6
WST-21-0784 335.8 337.8 2.0 6.02 TLX Triple Lynx
WST-21-0885B 326.3 331.0 4.7 24.9 19.1 LSW
 Lynx SW
including 327.0 327.5 0.5 155 100
and 330.6 331.0 0.4 55.3
WST-21-0907 186.0 188.0 2.0 18.3 TLX
 Triple Lynx
including 186.4 186.8 0.4 91.2
549.0 551.0 2.0 13.6 LX4
 Lynx 4
including 549.6 550.0 0.4 66.1
WST-21-0909 231.1 233.3 2.2 57.5 51.2 TLX
 Triple Lynx
including 232.1 232.5 0.4 135 100
WST-21-0911 564.2 568.8 4.6 7.90 LX4 Lynx 4
WST-21-0918 646.0 648.0 2.0 11.6 LX4 Lynx 4

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LSW = Lynx Southwest, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog.


Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth
(?)		 Dip (?) Length
(m)		 UTM E UTM N Elevation Section
OSK-W-21-1432-W10 132 -55 1062 453811 5435779 400 4300
OSK-W-21-1432-W11 132 -55 1149 453811 5435779 400 4300
OSK-W-21-1432-W12 132 -55 1113 453811 5435779 400 4300
OSK-W-21-1871-W1 331 -56 1119 452496 5434397 402 2475
OSK-W-21-1871-W2 331 -56 915 452496 5434397 402 2475
OSK-W-21-1871-W3 331 -56 906 452496 5434397 402 2475
OSK-W-21-1949-W12 105 -57 1301 453440 5435479 401 3825
OSK-W-21-1949-W14 105 -57 1332 453440 5435479 401 3825
OSK-W-21-2287-W10 116 -53 1311 453607 5435714 404 4075
OSK-W-21-2369-W3 130 -56 1415 453424 5435566 410 3850
OSK-W-21-2381-W2 134 -53 887 453620 5435790 402 4125
OSK-W-21-2465-W5 123 -61 1062 453398 5435556 413 3825
OSK-W-21-2465-W6 123 -61 993 453398 5435556 413 3825
OSK-W-21-2479-W11 344 -55 1005 452315 5434420 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2531-W4 344 -62 1203 452566 5434415 403 2550
OSK-W-21-2540-W4 117 -60 1297 453465 5435640 410 3925
OSK-W-21-2544-W1 128 -50 1140 452960 5435539 419 3425
OSK-W-21-2544-W2 128 -50 1044 452960 5435539 419 3425
OSK-W-21-2544-W4 128 -50 858 452960 5435539 419 3425
OSK-W-21-2587-W1 127 -59 1176 453350 5435673 418 3850
OSK-W-21-2587-W2 127 -59 1167 453350 5435673 418 3850
OSK-W-21-2601-W1 125 -61 1235 453425 5435657 413 3900
OSK-W-21-2612-W1 333 -51 690 452391 5434638 402 2500
OSK-W-21-2613 114 -53 1092 452981 5435549 420 3450
OSK-W-21-2618 330 -56 248 452279 5435162 411 2650
OSK-W-21-2621-W1 344 -53 765 452272 5434396 399 2275
OSK-W-21-2626 153 -47 156 452299 5435823 406 3000
OSK-W-21-2629 114 -57 1011 453622 5435635 405 4050
OSK-W-21-2635 327 -56 708 452684 5434475 402 2675
OSK-W-21-2637 140 -59 747 452768 5435312 406 3150
OSK-W-21-2640-W1 336 -58 737 452683 5434351 402 2625
OSK-W-21-2641 177 -46 165 452436 5435884 407 3150
OSK-W-21-2644 346 -55 693 452566 5434415 403 2550
OSK-W-21-2645 157 -48 189 452409 5435902 406 3125
WST-21-0649 136 -47 790 453258 5435211 98 3525
WST-21-0707 118 -41 633 453507 5435332 -48 3800
WST-21-0784 132 -66 361 453507 5435327 -7 3800
WST-21-0861 139 -64 307 453106 5435066 231 3325
WST-21-0864A 121 -1 292 453463 5435327 33 3775
WST-21-0878 128 -40 711 453375 5435297 -26 3675
WST-21-0883 126 -59 393 453105 5435065 231 3325
WST-21-0885B 145 -53 377 452954 5435003 253 3175
WST-21-0895A 123 -42 635 453507 5435332 -48 3800
WST-21-0900 122 -13 316 453462 5435326 33 3775
WST-21-0905C 141 -52 511 453221 5435121 134 3450
WST-21-0907 130 -40 701 453374 5435296 -26 3675
WST-21-0908B 118 -43 198 453506 5435326 -90 3800
WST-21-0909 151 -59 426 453507 5435328 -7 3800
WST-21-0911 121 -44 635 453507 5435332 -48 3800
WST-21-0913 138 -49 594 453322 5435236 54 3600
WST-21-0916A 146 -52 586 453321 5435235 54 3600
WST-21-0918 130 -40 663 453374 5435296 -26 3675
WST-21-0932 136 -26 360 453462 5435326 32 3775

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ? silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (? tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Windfall North
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites and most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz veins with trace to 10% pyrite, traces of sphalerite and chalcopyrite, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in a silica-carbonate-sericite alteration envelope and is constrained within shear zones with pervasive sericite-carbonate ? fuchsite ? silica alteration.

Zone 27
Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ? ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Qu?bec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated January 10, 2022 and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 565,000 tonnes at 11.6 g/t Au (210,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 8,907,000 tonnes at 10.5 g/t Au (2,994,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 13,035,000 tonnes at 8.6 g/t Au (3,585,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the January 10, 2022 news release, certain of which are described in the January 10, 2022 news release, will be further described in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days from January 10, 2022. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,600 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653



Neuste Artikel
