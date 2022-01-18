TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.

Significant new analytical results that have not been included in the recently released mineral resource estimate ("MRE") (see Osisko news release dated January 10, 2022) are presented below, and include 94 intercepts in 28 drill holes (9 from surface, 19 from underground) and 25 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined January 2022 MRE blocks. The expansion intercepts are located outside the January 2022 MRE blocks and either expand MRE wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific MRE wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Today's results serve as a reminder that Windfall continues to grow in size, underscored by some of these new wide high-grade hits as the deposit opens up in the heart of the Lynx system. By virtue of the current resource, Windfall is the largest high-grade million ounce plus deposit ever discovered in Qu?bec, and it has been steadily moving up the global list of top high-grade underground gold deposits. There is nothing quite like Windfall in Canada, or even globally."

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 482 g/t Au over 5.7 metres and 380 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-21-1432-W10; 77.6 g/t Au over 17.3 metres in OSK-W-21-1949-W14; 124 g/t Au over 8.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2587-W2; 45.8 g/t Au over 11.0 metres and 143 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in WST-21-0707; 87.9 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-21-2465-W5; 83.0 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in WST-21-0895A, 37.0 g/t Au over 6.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2613 and 28.1 g/t Au over 6.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2644. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1432-W10 957.3 960.5 3.2 380 44.9 LX4_3460

Lynx 4

including 958.0 958.4 0.4 1240 100 and 959.7 960.1 0.4 1640 100 OSK-W-21-1432-W11 955.3 957.3 2.0 10.8 LX4_3433

Lynx 4

including 956.4 956.8 0.4 45.0 OSK-W-21-1432-W12 988.3 991.4 3.1 16.7 LX4_3460

Lynx 4

including 991.0 991.4 0.4 95.9 OSK-W-21-1871-W1 949.0 951.0 2.0 5.81 UDD_4501

Underdog

including 949.6 950.0 0.4 27.7 OSK-W-21-1871-W2 507.0 509.0 2.0 4.50 CA2_2225

Caribou

including 508.0 508.7 0.7 12.4 OSK-W-21-1949-W12 1047.9 1050.0 2.1 3.57 LX4_3430 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-1949-W14 749.0 751.0 2.0 47.8 30.1 LXM_3345

Lynx

including 749.0 749.5 0.5 171 100 1163.0 1180.3 17.3 77.6 27.2 LX4_3463

Lynx 4

including 1169.8 1170.2 0.4 704 100 and 1172.8 1173.2 0.4 481 100 and 1173.6 1174.0 0.4 1195 100 OSK-W-21-2479-W11 976.5 978.5 2.0 14.3 UDD_4910

Underdog

including 976.9 977.5 0.6 44.6 OSK-W-21-2531-W4 590.3 592.4 2.1 9.37 CA2_2266 Caribou 595.0 597.0 2.0 7.06 CA2_2266 Caribou 618.7 620.7 2.0 3.86 CA2_2257

Caribou

including 619.7 620.3 0.6 9.46 777.2 781.0 3.8 13.8 UDD_4112

Underdog

including 777.2 777.7 0.5 81.5 OSK-W-21-2544-W1 781.4 783.4 2.0 3.68 TLX_3171 Triple Lynx



976.1 981.0 4.9 8.30 TLX_3195

Triple Lynx

including 976.1 976.4 0.3 50.0 OSK-W-21-2544-W2 802.0 804.3 2.3 20.0 TLX_3159

Triple Lynx

including 802.0 802.6 0.6 59.4 909.8 911.8 2.0 10.7 TLX_3193

Triple Lynx

including 910.4 910.8 0.4 52.1 921.6 923.7 2.1 10.3 TLX_3194

Triple Lynx

including 922.4 922.7 0.3 71.6 OSK-W-21-2544-W4 770.3 773.0 2.7 14.6 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 771.0 771.7 0.7 44.0 776.0 780.0 4.0 8.74 TLX_3171 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2587-W1 1119.0 1126.0 7.0 21.0 TLX_3172

Triple Lynx

including 1123.5 1124.0 0.5 99.1 and 1125.7 1126.0 0.3 67.8 OSK-W-21-2587-W2 1134.0 1142.0 8.0 124 36.9 TLX_3172

Triple Lynx

including 1136.7 1137.0 0.3 1685 100 and 1139.7 1140.4 0.7 371 100 OSK-W-21-2612-W1 396.0 398.0 2.0 4.50 Z27_1115 Zone 27 OSK-W-21-2613 911.0 913.0 2.0 6.35 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx 944.1 950.5 6.4 37.0 33.1 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 947.3 947.6 0.3 114 100 and 947.9 948.4 0.5 142 100 OSK-W-21-2618 60.0 62.2 2.2 13.9 WFN_7003

Windfall North

including 60.0 61.0 1.0 30.2 OSK-W-21-2621-W1 629.3 633.0 3.7 13.7 UDD_4100 Underdog including 629.3 629.7 0.4 31.9 UDD_4100

Underdog

and 632.0 633.0 1.0 31.5 OSK-W-21-2626 103.4 106.0 2.6 13.7 F11_6001 F-11 OSK-W-21-2635 555.8 558.0 2.2 3.98 CA2_2232 Caribou OSK-W-21-2637 548.0 550.0 2.0 13.9 CAE_2559

Caribou

including 548.8 549.4 0.6 44.0 OSK-W-21-2641 131.8 133.8 2.0 25.6 F11_6009

F-11

including 132.6 133.2 0.6 64.0 OSK-W-21-2645 126.1 128.1 2.0 19.0 F11_6000

F-11

including 126.1 126.9 0.8 45.1 133.0 135.0 2.0 10.1 F11_6000 F-11 WST-21-0649 710.4 714.4 4.0 27.3 26.5 LX4_3427

Lynx 4

including 710.4 710.8 0.4 109 100 WST-21-0707 180.0 183.4 3.4 143 67.8 LXM_3388

Lynx

including 182.2 183.4 1.2 255 100 499.5 510.5 11.0 45.8 38.4 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including 499.5 500.0 0.5 99.2 and 507.0 507.8 0.8 202 100 532.1 537.4 5.3 8.43 LX4_3434

Lynx 4

including 535.7 536.1 0.4 17.7 and 536.7 537.4 0.7 29.1 WST-21-0861 87.0 89.5 2.5 24.3 24.2 LXM_3339

Lynx

including 88.9 89.5 0.6 101 100 WST-21-0864A 257.5 259.5 2.0 4.94 LHW_3203

Lynx HW

including 258.2 258.8 0.6 15.0 WST-21-0878 503.9 506.2 2.3 4.30 LX4_3401

Lynx 4

including 505.5 505.8 0.3 27.6 614.0 616.4 2.4 25.1 LX4_3448

Lynx 4

including 614.0 614.6 0.6 99.1 WST-21-0883 341.4 343.5 2.1 5.88 TLX_3166

Triple Lynx

including 342.2 342.5 0.3 27.7 WST-21-0895A 480.3 482.8 2.5 26.6 LX4_3404

Lynx 4

including 481.4 481.8 0.4 75.1 519.3 522.3 3.0 83.0 44.0 LX4_3440

Lynx 4

including 520.0 520.7 0.7 254 100 WST-21-0900 291.6 294.4 2.8 18.9 LHW_3216

Lynx HW

including 294.0 294.4 0.4 84.8 WST-21-0905C 52.3 54.5 2.2 13.7 LXM_3339

Lynx

including 52.9 53.4 0.5 52.2 65.6 69.0 3.4 12.7 LXM_3311

Lynx

including 66.5 67.0 0.5 34.8 211.0 213.0 2.0 11.2 LSW_3504 Lynx SW WST-21-0907 543.2 545.4 2.2 5.02 LX4_3401 Lynx 4 WST-21-0908B 195.0 197.0 2.0 15.6 TLX_3121

Triple Lynx

including 195.3 195.7 0.4 62.9 WST-21-0911 175.7 177.9 2.2 10.5 LXM_3388

Lynx

including 177.3 177.9 0.6 21.3 526.9 529.0 2.1 4.41 LX4_3404

Lynx 4

including 527.3 527.6 0.3 25.4 530.0 532.0 2.0 3.68 LX4_3404 Lynx 4 WST-21-0913 526.0 528.0 2.0 11.0 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including 527.1 527.4 0.3 68.5 WST-21-0916A 526.8 529.0 2.2 11.9 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including 526.8 527.2 0.4 57.4 WST-21-0918 345.0 347.0 2.0 26.4 25.9 TLX_3131

Triple Lynx

including 346.0 346.5 0.5 102 100 516.7 518.7 2.0 30.7 LX4_3401

Lynx 4

including 517.8 518.3 0.5 72.5 WST-21-0932 155.0 157.0 2.0 10.9 LXM_3388

Lynx

including 155.8 156.1 0.3 47.1 182.0 184.0 2.0 3.89 LHW_3206 Lynx HW

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. CAE and CA2 = Caribou, LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LXM = Lynx Main, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, WNF = Windfall North, F11 = F11 Zone, and Z27 = Zone 27.





Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1432-W10 851.5 853.5 2.0 4.70 LX4 Lynx 4 915.7 921.4 5.7 482 27.5 LX4

Lynx 4

including 915.7 916.2 0.5 975 100 and 917.6 917.9 0.3 2540 100 and 920.8 921.1 0.3 4330 100 OSK-W-21-1871-W1 941.6 946.7 5.1 8.53 UDD

Underdog

including 941.6 942.1 0.5 23.2 and 944.8 945.1 0.3 40.9 OSK-W-21-1871-W3 722.3 724.4 2.1 11.2 UDD

Underdog

including 723.7 724.4 0.7 23.2 OSK-W-21-1949-W12 1018.8 1021.0 2.2 19.0 LX4 Lynx 4 1144.2 1146.5 2.3 10.2 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1144.2 1145.0 0.8 29.2 OSK-W-21-1949-W14 1060.7 1062.7 2.0 6.93 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1061.5 1062.0 0.5 23.2 1068.7 1070.7 2.0 5.92 LX4 Lynx 4 1137.8 1140.4 2.6 4.01 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1139.0 1139.3 0.3 9.74 1185.2 1188.9 3.7 8.84 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1185.2 1185.5 0.3 27.9 and 1188.0 1188.9 0.9 20.4 1203.5 1214.0 10.5 6.26 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1213.6 1214.0 0.4 26.4 1217.0 1219.0 2.0 4.14 LX4 Lynx 4 1228.8 1230.9 2.1 4.81 LX4 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2287-W10 1121.5 1124.0 2.5 13.1 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1121.5 1122.5 1.0 32.6 OSK-W-21-2369-W3 962.0 964.0 2.0 32.4 30.5 LX4

Lynx 4

including 962.0 962.6 0.6 106 100 OSK-W-21-2381-W2 1267.2 1269.4 2.2 3.82 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1268.7 1269.4 0.7 10.3 OSK-W-21-2465-W5 824.3 827.5 3.2 87.9 71.8 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 824.3 825.0 0.7 146 100 including 825.5 825.9 0.4 131 100 including 825.9 826.9 1.0 108 100 OSK-W-21-2465-W6 765.5 767.7 2.2 15.1 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 765.5 766.0 0.5 60.0 OSK-W-21-2540-W4 1106.9 1109.0 2.1 48.4 14.7 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 1106.9 1107.2 0.3 336 100 OSK-W-21-2601-W1 1042.0 1044.0 2.0 4.04 TLX Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2621-W1 668.0 670.0 2.0 4.02 UDD Underdog OSK-W-21-2629 903.3 907.2 3.9 20.1 LX4

Lynx 4

including 903.3 904.3 1.0 64.2 OSK-W-21-2637 561.3 564.0 2.7 28.0 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2640-W1 635.6 637.6 2.0 3.86 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2644 504.0 506.0 2.0 6.53 Caribou Caribou 509.0 511.0 2.0 4.21 Caribou

Caribou

including 509.0 509.7 0.7 10.3 656.0 658.1 2.1 5.69 Caribou Caribou 662.0 668.0 6.0 28.1 Caribou

Caribou

including 664.0 665.0 1.0 92.6 WST-21-0784 335.8 337.8 2.0 6.02 TLX Triple Lynx WST-21-0885B 326.3 331.0 4.7 24.9 19.1 LSW

Lynx SW

including 327.0 327.5 0.5 155 100 and 330.6 331.0 0.4 55.3 WST-21-0907 186.0 188.0 2.0 18.3 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 186.4 186.8 0.4 91.2 549.0 551.0 2.0 13.6 LX4

Lynx 4

including 549.6 550.0 0.4 66.1 WST-21-0909 231.1 233.3 2.2 57.5 51.2 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 232.1 232.5 0.4 135 100 WST-21-0911 564.2 568.8 4.6 7.90 LX4 Lynx 4 WST-21-0918 646.0 648.0 2.0 11.6 LX4 Lynx 4

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LSW = Lynx Southwest, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog.





Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth

(?) Dip (?) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-21-1432-W10 132 -55 1062 453811 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-21-1432-W11 132 -55 1149 453811 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-21-1432-W12 132 -55 1113 453811 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-21-1871-W1 331 -56 1119 452496 5434397 402 2475 OSK-W-21-1871-W2 331 -56 915 452496 5434397 402 2475 OSK-W-21-1871-W3 331 -56 906 452496 5434397 402 2475 OSK-W-21-1949-W12 105 -57 1301 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-1949-W14 105 -57 1332 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-2287-W10 116 -53 1311 453607 5435714 404 4075 OSK-W-21-2369-W3 130 -56 1415 453424 5435566 410 3850 OSK-W-21-2381-W2 134 -53 887 453620 5435790 402 4125 OSK-W-21-2465-W5 123 -61 1062 453398 5435556 413 3825 OSK-W-21-2465-W6 123 -61 993 453398 5435556 413 3825 OSK-W-21-2479-W11 344 -55 1005 452315 5434420 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2531-W4 344 -62 1203 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2540-W4 117 -60 1297 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2544-W1 128 -50 1140 452960 5435539 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2544-W2 128 -50 1044 452960 5435539 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2544-W4 128 -50 858 452960 5435539 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2587-W1 127 -59 1176 453350 5435673 418 3850 OSK-W-21-2587-W2 127 -59 1167 453350 5435673 418 3850 OSK-W-21-2601-W1 125 -61 1235 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-21-2612-W1 333 -51 690 452391 5434638 402 2500 OSK-W-21-2613 114 -53 1092 452981 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-21-2618 330 -56 248 452279 5435162 411 2650 OSK-W-21-2621-W1 344 -53 765 452272 5434396 399 2275 OSK-W-21-2626 153 -47 156 452299 5435823 406 3000 OSK-W-21-2629 114 -57 1011 453622 5435635 405 4050 OSK-W-21-2635 327 -56 708 452684 5434475 402 2675 OSK-W-21-2637 140 -59 747 452768 5435312 406 3150 OSK-W-21-2640-W1 336 -58 737 452683 5434351 402 2625 OSK-W-21-2641 177 -46 165 452436 5435884 407 3150 OSK-W-21-2644 346 -55 693 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2645 157 -48 189 452409 5435902 406 3125 WST-21-0649 136 -47 790 453258 5435211 98 3525 WST-21-0707 118 -41 633 453507 5435332 -48 3800 WST-21-0784 132 -66 361 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0861 139 -64 307 453106 5435066 231 3325 WST-21-0864A 121 -1 292 453463 5435327 33 3775 WST-21-0878 128 -40 711 453375 5435297 -26 3675 WST-21-0883 126 -59 393 453105 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0885B 145 -53 377 452954 5435003 253 3175 WST-21-0895A 123 -42 635 453507 5435332 -48 3800 WST-21-0900 122 -13 316 453462 5435326 33 3775 WST-21-0905C 141 -52 511 453221 5435121 134 3450 WST-21-0907 130 -40 701 453374 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0908B 118 -43 198 453506 5435326 -90 3800 WST-21-0909 151 -59 426 453507 5435328 -7 3800 WST-21-0911 121 -44 635 453507 5435332 -48 3800 WST-21-0913 138 -49 594 453322 5435236 54 3600 WST-21-0916A 146 -52 586 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0918 130 -40 663 453374 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0932 136 -26 360 453462 5435326 32 3775

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ? silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Underdog

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (? tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Windfall North

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites and most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz veins with trace to 10% pyrite, traces of sphalerite and chalcopyrite, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in a silica-carbonate-sericite alteration envelope and is constrained within shear zones with pervasive sericite-carbonate ? fuchsite ? silica alteration.

Zone 27

Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ? ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Qu?bec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated January 10, 2022 and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 565,000 tonnes at 11.6 g/t Au (210,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 8,907,000 tonnes at 10.5 g/t Au (2,994,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 13,035,000 tonnes at 8.6 g/t Au (3,585,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the January 10, 2022 news release, certain of which are described in the January 10, 2022 news release, will be further described in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days from January 10, 2022. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,600 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

CONTACT INFORMATION:

John Burzynski

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653