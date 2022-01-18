Sidoti Winter Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference
- Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies
- Wednesday and Thursday, January 19th-20th, 2022
NEW YORK, January 18, 2022 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Small Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 19th-20th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, January 19th - All Times EDT
Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting
|08:30-09:00 AM
Comtech Telecom Corp (CMTL)
****
InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)
****
|09:15-09:45 AM
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)
Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
Charles River Associates (CRAI)
|10:00-10:30 AM
American Software (AMSWA)
Quaker Houghton (KWR)
Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
HOOKER FURNISHINGS (HOFT)
|10:45-11:15 AM
Rekor Systems (REKR)
ReneSola Power (SOL)
Surmodics (SRDX)
Alico Inc. (ALCO)
|11:30-12:00 PM
Forrester Research (FORR)
Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
Marpai Health (MRAI)
Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG)
|12:15-12:45 PM
****
Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
Resources Connection (RGP)
|01:00-01:30 PM
Connection (CNXN)
Loop Industries (LOOP)
HLS Therapeutics (HLS)
Mistras Group (MG)
|01:45-02:15 PM
Information Services Group (III)
****
Society Pass (SOPA)
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)
|02:30-03:00 PM
Pangaea Logistics Sols (PANL)
Tecnoglass (TGLS)
Myomo, Inc. (MYO)
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)
|03:15-03:45 PM
Tantalus Systems (GRID)
Matthews International (MATW)
****
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
|04:00-04:30 PM
Methode Electronics (MEI)
Energy Recovery, Inc (ERII)
Simulations-Plus (SLP)
****
1x1s Only
Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
BBX Capital, Inc. (BBXIA)
CoreCard-Intelligent Systems (CCRD)
CSW Industrials (CSWI)
Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
Portman Ridge (PTMN)
Steelcase Inc. (SCS)
Bit Digital USA (BTBT)
Virtual Agenda - Thursday, January 20th - All Times EDT
Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting
08:30-09:00 AM
Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)
SWM Intl (SWM)
****
EZCORP (EZPW)
09:15-09:45 AM
****
Neenah, Inc (NP)
Zentek (ZEN)
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL)
10:00-10:30 AM
Par Technology Corp (PAR)
Brady Corporation (BRC)
Superior Group of Co.'s (SGC)
Harte Hanks (HHS)
10:45-11:15 AM
AZZ Inc. (AZZ)
Stagwell Inc (STGW)
LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)
Chicago Atlantic RealEstate (REFI)
11:30-12:00 PM
****
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)
Surgalign (SRGA)
Crawford & Company (CRD.B)
12:15-12:45 PM
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE)
Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)
Harbor Custom Dev. (HCDI)
Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)
01:00-01:30 PM
Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)
Mercer International Inc. (MERC)
VOXX International Corp (VOXX)
Ashford Inc. (AINC)
1x1s Only
Apogee Enterprises (APOG)
Portman Ridge (PTMN)
UFP Industries (UFPI)
Willdan Group (WLDN)
Bit Digital USA (BTBT)
****
****
****
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
