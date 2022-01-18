Fabled Copper Samples High Grade Copper Including 19.60% and 14.40 g/t Ag at the Mac Occurrence

VANCOUVER, January 18, 2022 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL) announces the second set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location Map

Peter J Hawley, President, CEO reports; "We started the new year by reporting our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property and we now move north to the "Mac" occurence, See Figure 2 below.

As seen with respect to the Lady Luck occurence, the Mac occurrence continues to display high grade copper values in a total of 5 surface samples. The samples were collected by the old fashion boots on the ground, high altitude, sampling of the vein structure, over a vertical distance of 41 meters, starting at an altitude of 1,602 meters (approximately 1 mile vertically)."

Of the 5 samples collected, all 5 reported greater than 1%, copper, 3 greater than 5% copper, 2 greater than 10% copper and 1 greater than 15% copper, (1% copper = 22.20 pounds). See Table 1 below.

Figure 2- Neil Property, Mac Location

The Mac Occurrence mineralization is mainly brecciated hosted chalcopyrite with lesser amounts of pyrite at the intersection of a north striking and northeast striking diabase dike / vein system. The breccia is silicified and healed with quartz and approximately 7.6 meters where observed.

While conducting the field visit the team discovered at the 1,604 meter elevation a 1968 claim pin # L829 and a pre-dated claim post. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 Claim Pin 1968 and Claim Post Pre - 1968

Sample # D-723261 taken at the lowest elevation of 1,602 meters and was composed of quartz with carbonate, was mottled gray white - dark gray on fresh surface, with abundant sediment fragments, minor dendritic back mineral (possibly pyrolusite), and moderate malachite staining. It was vuggy and pitted with 5% copper as patches and disseminated, and returned 4.39% copper with 1.60 g/t Ag. See Table 1 below.

Sample # D- 723263 was taken 4 meters vertically above D-723261 at a vertical elevation of 1,606 meters where the Mac Structure surfaced again. A float sample of the rubble returned 11.60% copper and 3.50 g/t Ag. The sample consisted of quartz, was mottled gray - white of weather surface and brassy yellow with green patches on a fresh surface. It contained moderate malachite staining and was 25 - 30% chalcopyrite as semi-massive sulphides. See Photo 2, Table 1 below.

Photo 2 - Mac Occurrence

At 1,618 meters the mineralized structure continued and rubble sample D-723262 assayed 4.39% copper and 3.70 g/t Ag , 12 meters vertically above Sample # D- 723263. It consisted of quartz carbonate, was light gray - white on fresh surface, had minor vugs and limonite patches, occasional cross cutting carbonate stringers with patches of chalcopyrite and moderate malachite staining. It was 3-4% chalcopyrite as patches and disseminated. See Table 1 below.

Float sample, # D-723264, returned 8.44% copper plus 2.70 g/t Ag at 1,622 meters vertically. The sample contained quartz and iron carbonate and was weathered dark - yellow brown, on a fresh surface mottled brown - off white - white and brassy yellow. It had minor vugs, moderate - abundant malachite staining, 20% chalcopyrite as "net" like textures of disseminated sulphides. See Table 1 below.

Sample D-723265 was taken at 1,643 meters, 21 meters higher than Sample D-723264. This sample consisted of a quartz with minor iron carbonate, frequent rusty orange patches, was vuggy with abundant malachite staining, trace azurite, 25% massive - semi massive chalcopyrite and chalcopyrite as patches, blebs and disseminations. This sample returned an impressive 19.60% copper with silver being elevated at 14.40 g/t. See Photo 3, Table 1 below.

Photo 3 - Mac Occurrence

Table 1 - Mac 2021 Surface Samples

Sample No. Elevation (m) Type of Sample Copper (Cu) Grade % Silver (Ag) ppm / g/t D - 723261 1,602 Float 8.10 1.60 D - 723263 1,606 Float 11.60 3.50 D - 723262 1,618 Float 4.39 3.70 D - 723264 1,622 Float 8.44 2.70 D - 723265 1,643 Float 19.60 14.40

Samples taken over 41 meters vertically

Moving Forwards

The impressive grades over 41 meters vertically on the Mac warrant follow up in the 2022 season. The Mac vein / breccia structures have never been drilled and remain open in all directions.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp. represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital

on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684159/Fabled-Copper-Samples-High-Grade-Copper-Including-1960-and-1440-gt-Ag-at-the-Mac-Occurrence