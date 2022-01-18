Inventus Mining: Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $884,000

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") wishes to announce that since January 5th, the Company has received additional cash proceeds of $884,000 from the exercise of warrants (at $0.17 per share). The final expiry date of the warrants was January 17, 2022.



About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 140.8 million common shares outstanding.

