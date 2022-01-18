Aurwest Outlines Area of High-Grade Copper on Stellar Porphyry Copper-Gold Property - Erin Target Assays up to 3.23% Cu

Calgary, January 18, 2022 - Aurwest Resources Corp. (CSE: AWR) ("Aurwest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on partial results from its 2021 exploration program on the Stellar porphyry copper project (28,294 ha) located 25 km southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

Highlights:

Red-bed copper mineralization has been delineated in the area previously referred to as the Erin target. The thickness and extent of the mineralized area has not been determined.

Channel sampling of the Erin target; returned weighted averages of 0.93% Cu, 88.26 ppm Ag and 0.07 ppm Au over a 4.9 m interval in Trench-7 with individual sample results attaining maximum values of 3.23% Cu, 397 ppm Ag and 4.96 ppm Au.

Channel sampling of the Jewelry Box target returned 5.23 ppm Au, 3.78 ppm Ag and 0.13% Cu over a 1.9m interval. The mineralization is open in one direction.

The Galena Zone is a new discovery of Pb-Zn-Ag-Cu-Mo mineralization with a minimum estimated with a strike length of 500m. Select rock sampling returned up to 11.16% Pb, 0.51% Zn, 68.3 ppm Ag and 373 ppm Mo. The mineralized zone is open to the northeast and possibly to the southwest.

A 6-line IP (induced polarization) survey totalling 15.6 km was completed. Results of the survey will be reported when the prospecting, geochemical and geophysical data have been compiled and interpreted

Mr. Colin Christensen stated, "The 2021 program significantly increased our geological understanding and upgraded the copper-gold potential of the Stellar property. The combination of these 2021 results with the recently acquired, Stars copper discovery, provides a preliminary indication of the copper and copper-gold potential of the area covered by the Stellar/Stars project area. The discovery of the Galena zone and identification of red bed copper mineralization demonstrates the potential of the property to host several styles of mineralization in addition to porphyry copper-gold mineralization. Compilation of the soil and stream sediment geochemical data and interpretation of the Induced Polarization survey results are ongoing and will be released when completed."

Program Overview

The 2021 program consisted of soil and stream sediment geochemical surveys, prospecting, limited hand trenching, channel sampling and a deep penetrating Induced Polarization survey. During the field season, two additional mineral tenures totaling 2277.91ha were acquired through the facilities of British Columbia Mineral Titles Online.

Channel Sampling:

Channel sampling of the historical trenches in the Erin and Jewelry Box targets and on the recently discovered Galena zone was completed. For the Erin target, the trenches are located within an area measuring approximately 50m by 250m. Trench#3 is located approximately 95m southwest of trench#1 and trenches # 4-7 are located approximately 155m southwest of trench #3. The weighted average grade for the channel samples (no cutoff applied) are shown below.





Table 1

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7275/110542_aurwest1.jpg

Notes: m=meters, Cu=copper, Ag=silver, Au=gold, %=percent, ppm=parts per million tr = Au values <0.03 ppm, Open = mineralized interval not closed by sampling, higher weighted average Au values in trenches 4-7 influenced by one higher grade Au value, channel samples 1 & 2 are contiguous

The mineralization consists of a higher-grade core surrounded by a lower grade (<500ppm Cu) envelope. Metal concentrations ranged from 0.05% to 3.23% for copper, 0.5 to 397ppm for silver and 0.005 to 3.47ppm for gold. Trenches 4-7 contains low, but significant gold concentrations. The copper mineralization in trenches 4-7 is open to the north in all trenches.

Chalcopyrite, bornite and tetrahedrite occurs as veins, blebs, and disseminations hosted by beds of maroon vesicular and amygdaloidal volcanic breccias, agglomerates and tuffaceous rocks and fossiliferous limestones. The host rock and metal assemblage suggests a volcanic red bed copper style of mineralization characterized by high Cu-Ag concentrations with minor concentrations of other metals including cobalt. The thickness and extent of the mineralized area has not been determined. Prospecting has identified additional locations that may be prospective for volcanic hosted red bed copper mineralization

Jewelry Box - Ridge Target

Historically, sampling at the Jewelry Box occurrence concentrated on float vein material described as 'roughly in place" located within an inferred NNE mineralized trend.

In 2021, trenching of one of the float occurrences from within the Jewelry Box showing, exposed a 065/70NW trending shear-quartz vein system at least 1.5 m in true thickness. The mineralized interval consists of sheared quartz material with 5% pyrite. A 0.30m thick quartz-pyrite vein occurs in the center of the trench. The highest gold grades are exposed on the hanging wall and footwall of the 0.30m thick quartz vein. The maximum gold concentration was 10.3 g/t gold over a channel interval of 0.4m. The mineralization is open in several directions.

Quartz vein float with gold values ranging from 0.012 to 2.30 ppm gold in the vicinity of the trench indicates the possibility of a sheeted vein system, other excavations completed in this area in 2021 did not expose additional in-situ quartz veins. Channel sampling results are shown below.





Table 2

To view an enhanced version of Table 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7275/110542_aurwest2.jpg

Notes: m=meters, Cu=copper, Ag=silver, Au=gold, %=percent, ppm=parts per million, Open = mineralized interval not closed by sampling,

The Ridge Showing is approximately 1.4km northeast of the Jewelry Box showing. The vein appears to be a thin skin of mineralized quartz exposed on the side of a bluff. It is approximately parallel to the trend of the Jewelry Box. Approximately 200m east of the Ridge Showing, select sampling over an area measuring 300m by 70m yielded gold value ranging from 0.005 to 28.3 ppm gold and 4 to 603 ppm molybdenum in a quartz stockwork system hosted by felsic volcanic rocks.

Galena Zone:

The Galena zone covers an area measuring approximately 275m by 500m located in the southeast portion of the property. The mineralization trends northeast, is open-ended and characterized by Pb-Zn-Ag-Mo-Cu mineralization hosted in quartz vein stockwork and breccia containing galena and pyrite in outcrops and subcrop of bleached and silicified crystal tuffs. All samples are selected samples of visibly mineralized rock that may not be representative of the mineralization. Channel sampling over a 2.5 m interval returned low concentrations of Pb-Zn-Ag-Mo-Cu. The statistical summary of 18 rock samples collected from the Galena zone is shown below.





Table 3

To view an enhanced version of Table 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7275/110542_aurwest3.jpg

Notes: Pb=lead, Zn=zinc, Cu=copper, Ag=silver, Mo=molybdenum, As=arsenic, Sb=antimony, ppm= parts per million all values rounded

A soil geochemical survey (300m wide by 600m long) outlined an east-northeasterly trending multi-element geochemical anomaly with a tight cluster of anomalous Pb and Ag values in the central portion of the survey area. For the purposes of the soil geochemistry all values above the Median is considered anomalous. Preliminary statistics for the soil geochemical survey are shown below.





Table 4

To view an enhanced version of Table 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7275/110542_aurwest4.jpg

Notes; Pb=lead, Zn=zinc, Cu=copper, Ag=silver, Mo=molybdenum, ppm= parts per million

Induced Polarization Survey:

A six line (15.6kms) Induced Polarization survey was conducted in the northeastern portion of the property, in the area between the Jewelry Box and Lunlik occurrences. Geophysical lines ranged from 2.3 to 2.8 kms in length and spaced at 400 m intervals. Soil sampling of the geophysical lines at 50 m spacing was completed.

QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

During the program, 136 select samples; 51 channel samples; 415 soil samples and 45 stream sediment samples were collected. Seventy (70) reference samples were included in the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. Samples were submitted to ALS Global for analysis. ALS's package codes PREP31-A was used for sample preparation, ME-ICP61 were used from determination of base and trace element concentration and Au-AA23 for gold content via fire-assay and atomic absorption spectrometry. ALS codes Cu-OG62, Au-GR-21 and Ag-GRA-21 were used to determine metal concentration in over limit samples. The results of the QA/QC program were acceptable given the stage of the project. ALS has an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 UKAS (ref 4028) accreditation for laboratory analysis.

Cautionary Note:

The historical exploration data and analytical results reported in this news release, were taken from the numerous assessment reports filed with the department of Mines and Energy for British Columbia over the past 50 years and on BC MINFILES. Neither Aurwest nor a qualified person has verified the historical sampling, analytical, and test data contained in this news release. The historical analytical results are from grab sampling on the property reported in this news release are selected samples and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Qualified Person:

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., is the Company's independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

On Behalf Of Aurwest Resources Corp.

"Colin Christensen"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information please contact:

Colin Christensen

Telephone: (403) 483-8363

Email: cchristensen@aurwestresources.com

Website: aurwestresources.com

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has three Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake and Stony Caldera projects covering a 47,800-hectare (478 sq kms) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company also currently holds a 100% interest in the 28,294-hectare Stellar/Stars porphyry copper project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110542