Atomic Minerals Corp. Closes Over Subscribed Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement for $925,000

VANCOUVER, January 18, 2022 - Atomic Minerals Corp. (formerly Resolve Ventures Inc.) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") (TSXV:ATOM) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on December 30, 2022, the Company has closed the SECOND and final tranche of its Private Placement and issued 12,333,332 Units ("Units") at $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $924,999.91 (the "Second Tranche").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share at $0.075 per common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.10 per common share for two years from closing.

"This successful and oversubscribed private placement demonstrates the market's desire for uranium focused exploration opportunities like the ones Atomic is creating said Clive Massey, CEO of Atomic Minerals. "We are looking forward to a very exciting field season as we advance our existing properties and continue down the acquisition path. And create even greater opportunities for new discovery."

A company controlled by a director purchased 250,000 Units of the Private Placement. This is a related party transaction.

MI 61-101 Disclosure

The Non-Brokered Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as a director of the Company purchased an aggregate of 250,000 Units. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Non-Brokered Private Placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company. A material change report will be filed in connection with the related party participation in the Non-Brokered Private Placement less than 21 days in advance of closing of the Non-Brokered Private Placement as approval of the Non-Brokered Private Placement occurred less than 21 days prior to closing. The Non-Brokered Private Placement was approved by the board of directors of the Company, with directors participating in the Non-Brokered Private Placement abstaining from the vote in respect thereof.

Cash Finder's fees totaling $29,314.99 are payable and 390,867 Broker's Warrants ("B Warrants"), pursuant to the Second Tranche, will be issued to finders as follows:

Red Cloud Securities Inc., as to $11,374.99 and 151,667 B Warrants; Leede Jones Gable Inc. as to $600 and 8,000 B Warrants; Fortification Capital Inc. as to $840 and 11,200 B Warrants; Haywood Securities Inc. as to $16,500 and 220,000 B Warrants.

All securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring May 15, 2022. Closing of the Second (and Final) Tranche of this Private Placement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the First and Second Tranches, the Company will have issued 25,850,997 Units for total gross proceeds of $1,938,825. The Private Placement was oversubscribed by $138,825. Finders' fees paid for the First and Second Tranches total $102,028.48 and 1,360,380 B Warrants.

Use of proceeds will be for the technical advancement of its newly optioned Lloyd Lake Uranium Project ("Lloyd Lake"), and general working capital to enable the Company to pursue further uranium assets.

About the Lloyd Lake Project

The Lloyd Lake project lies immediately south of the western Athabasca basin approximately 90 km SE of Fission Uranium's Patterson Lake project. Lloyd Lake was extensively explored by Western Athabasca Syndicate in 2013 as part of the Preston property, generating a significant dataset, which includes: airborne EM-magnetic and radiometric surveys, follow-up prospecting, systematic lake-bottom sediment sampling and lake-bottom water sampling for radon gas analysis, and broad soil, biogeochemical and radon-in-soil surveys, generally at 100 m to 200 m sample spacing and 200 m to 400 m line spacing. Radon gas is a decay product of uranium with anomalous concentrations indicative of potential uranium occurrences. Subsequent exploration concentrated on anomalous areas identified by the earlier surveys, and included phases of mapping and prospecting, a versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM plus) and aeromagnetic survey and an airborne radiometric-VLF-EM and magnetic survey. Atomic's technical team is in the process of compiling and reviewing the various datasets to generate targets for upcoming exploration.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and member of the Atomic Advisory Board.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

