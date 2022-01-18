Canterra Minerals Announces Appointment of Interim President

Vancouver, January 18, 2022 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") announces that Chris Pennimpede, the Company's President and CEO, is taking a temporary leave of absence from Canterra, in order to recover from significant injuries sustained following a motor vehicle accident. The length of Mr. Pennimpede's leave will be determined by his overall recovery process.

Randy Turner, the Company's Chairman, commented, "We are thinking of Chris and his family at this time. The

Company, his friends and his colleagues at Canterra wish Chris a speedy recovery and look forward to him returning when he is ready to do so."

During Mr. Pennimpede's leave, Cooper Quinn will serve as Interim President of the Company with the support of the Company's management team. Mr. Quinn has 15 years of experience in Canadian and International mineral exploration. His experience ranges from on-site project exploration work to public company management, mergers-and-acquisitions, and due diligence for private equity. Most recently, Mr. Quinn was President of Osprey Gold, an exploration company focused in Nova Scotia, which was acquired in 2020 by MegumaGold at a 40% premium to market. Mr. Quinn has worked for a variety of exploration and development companies across commodities with projects in North America, Greenland, Europe, and the South Pacific Islands. He was part of the technical team at Underworld Resources which was acquired by Kinross for C$140M.

Mr. Turner further commented, "We are pleased for Mr. Quinn's support at this time and are confident that he will be able to establish continuity in the Company's Newfoundland exploration program. Having Cooper's support will allow Chris to focus on his recovery."

"I'm looking forward to being part of exploration in Atlantic Canada again, and working with the Canterra team to ensure the Company's continued success during this time. Canterra holds an exciting portfolio, with a great management and technical team that I'm eager to contribute to. Mr. Pennimpede has been a close friend for many years, and my thoughts are with him and his family during his recovery," stated Mr. Quinn.

The Company also announces that it has granted 125,000 options under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan to Mr. Quinn. The options are exercisable for a period of two years commencing on January 17, 2022, subject to vesting, at an exercise price of $0.31 per share.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is advancing its 100% owned Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, as well as its resource stage base metals projects, located 50km south, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The 352km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman's Moosehead discovery and TRU Precious Metals' Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. Canterra's team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and has been involved in the discovery of the Snap Lake diamond mine, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

