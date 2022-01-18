Genius Metals Commences Trading on OTCQB

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) (OTCQB: GNSMF) ("Genius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares commenced trading today on the OTC Market's OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), under the trading symbol: GNSMF. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In addition, the common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GENI".

Guy Goulet, President and CEO stated; "We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB as it gives our current and potential shareholders another regulated platform from which they can conveniently trade our common shares. From the Company's perspective, it provides added exposure to an expanded US market of precious metals investors."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

