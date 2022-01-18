Aftermath Silver Appoints Michael Parker as Chief Operating Officer

Vancouver, January 18, 2022 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that Michael Parker has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He will be responsible for overseeing the Company's technical and administrative efforts in Peru and Chile. A geologist by training, Michael is fluent in English and Spanish and will be based in Arequipa, Peru. He was previously appointed as a director of Aftermath in June, 2021 (see Company news release, dated June 17, 2021).

A Fellow of the AusIMM, Michael has extensive in-country experience in Peru. He holds British and Peruvian citizenship and between 2011 to 2017, he served as country manager for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM") in Peru, responsible for the design and implementation of FQM's corporate strategy in Latin America - eventually including Argentina and Chile. In Peru, he oversaw FQM's community relations programs and sustainability processes, ensuring that the company's projects complemented community development in remote areas. He was also responsible for all government relations and communications throughout Latin America.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath Silver said: "Mike has been instrumental in pulling the Berenguela project team together in Peru and coordinating the completion of our permitting efforts, which allowed us to commence our current on-going drilling program (see Company news release, dated December 7, 2021). His Peruvian operating experience gained with FQM has allowed us to rapidly identify key geologists, community relations specialists and administrative personnel to build out Aftermath's team."

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining Inc. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. On February 25, 2021, the Company filed a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report (available on SEDAR and the Company's website) entitled "Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese Property Update". The Company is currently drilling at Berenguela and planning to advance the project through a pre-feasibility study.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project through a binding agreement with Mandalay Resources Corp.(see Company news release, dated June 27, 2019). A NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource was released in 2020 (see Company news release, dated December 15, 2020).

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company own 80% interest in the Cachinal project, with an option to acquire the remaining 20% from SSR Mining Inc., located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On September 16, 2020 the Company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

