G.E.T.T. Gold inc. signs an agreement with Mark van Schaik and The Maraik Trust to acquire enhanced Intellectual Property for its Thermal Mining Method

Brossard (Quebec), January 18, 2022 - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("G.E.T.T Gold") (TSXV:GETT), (OTC:RCCMF), G.E.T.T Gold is extremely pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Mark van Schaik ('MvS') and The Maraik Trust ('MT') to acquire enhanced Intellectual Property for its Thermal Mining Method.

MvS founded and managed the maXem group of companies. Under agreements, maXem in South Africa has been involved in the operation of the Thermal Mining Method and then in the manufacturing of related thermal equipment. Through its implementation and usage of the Thermal Mining Method in South Africa, MvS/MT gained an abundant amount of insight, data and information. Over the past several years MT has conducted extensive research, mathematical modelling, designs including physical testing that led to the development of additional IP related to the equipment needed to operate the Thermal Mining Method. This equipment is essential and will improve the success of the Thermal Mining Method

The enhanced Intellectual Property includes but is not limited to:

Lance designs built and tested;

Combustion Chamber and Nozzle options tested;

Thermal Control System options built and tested including a fully automatic PLC version;

Ignitor Boxes and Ignitors built and tested;

Test Bench equipment built and tested;

Multiple methods of testing the spalability of rock built and tested.

In consideration of an amount US$357,000, G.E.T.T Gold will acquire the Intellectual Property and all related equipment. An initial payment will made upon the signing of the agreement and the remaining balance on a payment schedule over the next 18 months.

As Technical Director, Mark will assume a leading role in the commercialisation, implementation, strategic planning and positioning of the company's exclusive and patented thermal fragmentation mining method within the mining sector. 'Mark is probably the most experienced, knowledgeable and qualified person with regards to the technology and I am excited to have him join our team.' stated Fabien Miller, G.E.T.T. Gold's President and CEO.

Mark was trained and qualified in South Africa with a Nation Higher Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in 1992 and has built a career spanning almost 30 years in the Engineering and Underground Hard Rock Mining Industries. Mark spent time working for some of the best-known OEM suppliers like Atlas Copco and Sandvik Mining, and then ultimately founded and managed the maXem group of companies. maXem specialised in long-hole drilling equipment design, manufacture and support, also, distributor representation for a number of international OEM's such as Nippon Dragon Resources, CMAC, Wassara, and Montabert, and also providing full contract mining solutions. One highlight of Mark's career was establishing and supporting the Thermal Mining Method in South Africa and hands on operation of this method for a period of about 2 years. During this time, extensive experience was obtained that allowed for equipment and operating processes to be dramatically improved. Mark's passion is for developing and implementing technical innovations into complete business solutions and hopes to be able to use his experience to compliment and assist G.E.T.T Gold in taking their business to new achievements.

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The development of its gold deposit with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

• Increasing the value of its mining asset by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@gettgold.com

Fabien Miller, President & CEO (450) 510-4442 fmiller@gettgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

G.E.T.T Gold inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.gettgold.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.