Tantalex Resources Corporation Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of $500,000

Toronto, January 18, 2022 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) (CNSX:TTX.CN) (FSE:1T0) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering"). The Corporation agreed and purchased common shares representing a subscription price of $0.10 per common share (a "Common Share"), for total gross proceeds of $500,000. The Common Shares shall be purchased at anytime on or before 5:00 p.m. (Montréal time) of the closing date, being January 30th, 2022. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be legended with a hold period of four (4) months and one day from the date of issuance. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

