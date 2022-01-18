Angkor Resources Defines Drill Targets at Wild Boar Prospect, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE - Jan. 18, 2022 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") reports advancement of the Wild Boar prospect on the Andong Meas license with analysis and interpretation, defining several drill targets.

A thorough examination of the exploration data acquired over the past season's activities has been completed and drill targets have been identified over the main Wild Boar showing. Additionally, multiple mineralized zones have been delineated away from the main showing which require additional work.

The maiden diamond drill program will consist of approximately 1,200 metres in ten holes. It is designed primarily to test vein-style gold mineralization over at least 800 metres of strike length.



Close-up view of Drill Target Area with Ground IP and Test Pit Areas

All the work was completed in collaboration with the local Jarai Indigenous communities under a joint operating agreement between Angkor and the communities.

The compilation of last season's activity on Wild Boar included analysis of:

998 geochemical soil samples on west, south, and north extensions of Wild Boar

111 rock samples

80 test pits with 127 rock samples

2 artisanal shafts

15,450 metres on 18 lines of ground IP-Resistivity geophysical survey

Combined 2D/3D array IP survey

Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration, describes, "Interpretation of the IP survey completed over the Wild Boar gold target suggests that the system is an intact epithermal gold system with the flat lying veins discovered on surface representing the upper portions of the system. A north trending moderate resistivity anomaly continues to depth and may be the feeder zone for the dacite flows mapped on surface and may also have acted as the conduit for the epithermal vein system. Chargeability values are quite low as would be expected in a low sulphidation system, but they do flank the resistivity anomaly and increase in strength at depth (+100 metres) which may be reflecting wall rock clay alteration due to boiling within the epithermal system. The point of boiling in an epithermal system frequently produces 'bonanza' grades of gold mineralization."

Work continues on other prospects so drilling activities across the license can be consolidated.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

