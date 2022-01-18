The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Angold, Datametrex, Fabled Copper, Nextech AR, Tocvan Ventures, and Silver Bullet Mines

VANCOUVER, January 18, 2022 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Angold, Datametrex, Fabled Copper, Nextech AR, Tocvan Ventures, and Silver Bullet Mines discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Angold (TSXV:AAU) recaps 2021 drill program at the Dorado Project in Chile

Angold Resources (AAU) has provided a summary of the results of its 2021 drill program at the Lajitas target, Dorado Project. The gold distribution suggest that the mineralization is open at depth and in other intrusive bodies located at the border of the drilled area. Adrian Rothwell, CEO of Angold Resources sat down with Dave Jackson to highlight the drill program.

For the full interview with Adrian Rothwell and to learn more about Angold Resources' Dorado Project, click here.

Datametrex (TSXV:DM) reports $20M on the balance sheet

Datametrex AI (DM) currently has approximately $20M in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. This is equivalent to approximately $0.056 per share with the company's current market cap of approximately $85M. Datametrex believes it will continue to see growth in revenue and profitability, generating stronger positive cash flow in 2022. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn more about Datametrex's balance sheet reportings, click here.

Fabled Copper (CSE:FABL) announces second set of results from surface work on the Muskwa Copper Project

Fabled Copper (FABL) has announced the second set of results from surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. Of the 5 surface samples collected, all 5 reported greater than 1 per cent copper, 4 greater than 5 per cent copper, 2 greater than 10 per cent copper and 1 greater than 15 per cent copper. Peter J Hawley, President and CEO sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Peter Hawley and to learn more about Fabled Copper's Muskwa Copper Project, click here.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) launches ARitize NFT for its 3D models and human holograms

Nextech AR has announced that brands now have the ability to mint NFTs of their 3D models and human holograms created by Nextech. The company is also preparing to launch the capability to showcase these NFTs in any Metaverse, including the Mini-Metaverses created with Nextech's Metaverse creator app, ARitize Maps. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR's ARitize launch, click here.

Tocvan Ventures (CSE:TOC) announces trench results from the Pilar Project

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (TOC) has announced trench results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. A total of four trenches were completed in December 2021 totalling 80 metres length. All four trenches intersected mineralization with two trenches yielding consistent mineralization across the entire length of the trench. Tocvan CEO Brodie Sutherland sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results of the program.

For the full interview with Brodie Sutherland and to learn more about Tocvan Ventures' Pilar Project, click here.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) reports exceptional assays from Idaho

Silver Bullet (SBMI) has assayed 55.5 oz/t silver from a bulk sample at its Washington Mine in Idaho. Management believes the assays confirm the tenor and range of grades reported historically from the silver veins. Next steps include going underground for visual inspection and gathering a larger bulk sample. Director and VP Capital Markets Peter Clausi spoke with Caroline Egan about the results.

For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn more about Silver Bullet Mines' Washington Mine, click here.

