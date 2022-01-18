Vizsla Silver To Commence Trading On The Nyse American

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2022 - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla Silver" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to list on the NYSE American (the "NYSE American") and will commence trading under the symbol "VZLA" on January 21, 2022. Vizsla Silver's common shares will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "VZLA".

President and CEO, Michael Konnert stated: "Listing on the NYSE American is a great achievement for Vizsla Silver as we actively advance our flagship, high-grade Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico towards the development stage. This significant milestone was made possible thanks to all the hard work put in by our team down in Mexico, from the first discovery hole onwards and the leadership provided by the executive team. We strongly believe the listing will support our long-term growth strategy through increased exposure among institutional and retail investors."

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 130,000 meters of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. With an ongoing fully funded +100,000-meter drill program, the Company is well positioned to deliver a maiden project resource in the first quarter of 2022 while in parallel continuing to explore the significant upside potential remaining in the district.

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,754.1-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

