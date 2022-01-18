High Grade Results Continue at Yaouré Gold Mine

PERTH, Jan. 19, 2022 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to report continued exploration success at its Yaour? Gold Mine in C?te d'Ivoire.

HIGHLIGHTS

Recent results from Perseus's ongoing infill and down-dip extension drilling on the CMA structure at Yaour? confirm strong potential for further mineral resources beneath the CMA open pit ("CMA Underground prospect").

Infill drilling of the Inferred resource continues to confirm gold mineralisation consistent with previous results from this area, with recent drill intercepts including:



YRC1881D: 10m @ 6.61 g/t Au from 236m YRC1883D: 8.10m @ 7.27 g/t Au from 328.10m YRC1903D: 10m @ 3.03 g/t Au from 337, including 3m @ 8.76 g/t Au from 337m YRC1904D: 13m @ 3.77 g/t Au from 294m YRC1905D: 9.8m @ 4.18 g/t Au from 245m YRC1909D: 6m @ 7.57 g/t Au from 304m YRC1911D: 8m @ 4.40 g/t Au from 227m YRC1913D: 6.3m @ 4.52 g/t from 194.7 and 5.1m @ 6.12 g/t from 305.9m YRC1915D: 10.60m @ 4.36 g/t from 271.4m YRC1916D: 4m @ 4.93 g/t Au from 214.4m, 5.2m @ 2.69 g/t Au from 221.7m, 4m @ 4.21 g/t Au from 235m & 13.2m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 242m YRC1947D: 16.2m @ 5.58 g/t Au from 270m YRC2019D: 15m @ 3.49 g/t Au from 268m including 7m @ 4.91 g/t Au from 268m





Results returned high-grade intersections in the CMA hanging-wall, reflecting either CMA splays or oblique S-structures:



YRC1883D: 1.67m @ 62.29 g/t Au from 314.80m YRC1897D: 4m @ 17.09 g/t Au from 64m YRC1989D: 8m @ 11.42 g/t Au from 60m YRC2047D: 16m @ 3.39 g/t Au from 56m including 4m @ 10.75 g/t Au from 68m





Perseus will use results to upgrade the CMA Underground Inferred Mineral Resource estimate to Indicated status, enabling a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for an underground mining operation to be completed by late June 2022, including an initial Ore Reserve estimate.

Step-out drilling on the down-dip extensions of the CMA structure also returned encouraging results, including:



YRC1850AD: 5m @ 3.93 g/t Au from 605m and 4m @ 3.98 g/t Au from 628m YRC1855D: 11.10m @ 3.39 g/t Au from 450.40m, including 5m @ 7.16 g/t Au from 452m.







Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

"With our three gold mines, Yaour?, Edikan and Sissingu?, now producing gold at an annualised rate of over 500,000 ounces per year, Perseus's focus has turned to maintaining this level of production out to the end of the current decade and beyond.

"Our latest infill and step out drilling results from below Yaour?'s CMA open pit confirm previous drill results that indicated that material quantities of additional Indicated Mineral Resources, capable of being economically mined using underground mining methods, may be delineated.

"We are aiming to complete a Preliminary Feasibility Study of this mining operation by the end of the June Quarter 2022, however, timing of the completion of this work will depend on the ultimate footprint size of the orebody as determined by the current drilling programme."

CMA UNDERGROUND RESOURCE DRILLING, YAOUR?

Perseus focused recent exploration activities on the Yaour? permits at CMA Underground and CMA down-dip extensions within 2 kilometres of the Yaour? mill (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.1). Results continue to demonstrate the potential for the Company to materially grow its gold inventory at Yaour? organically, through further drilling success.

As noted in Perseus's ASX release "Positive Exploration Results at Perseus's Yaour? Mine" dated 14 October 2021, recent drilling at the CMA Underground prospect focused on infill drilling to firm up previously defined underground resources extending below the currently planned CMA pit. Perseus defined an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.8 million tonnes grading 6.1 g/t Au, extending to a maximum 275 metre down dip beneath the open pit resource (refer Resources and Reserves ASX announcement 24 August 2021), with potential to extend mineralisation further down dip beyond this (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.2). Perseus has also completed a Scoping Study which identified the potential to mine the CMA structure using underground mining methods (refer to "Perseus Mining Completes Scoping Study for Potential Underground Mine at Yaour?" dated 5th November 2018).

Following completion of drilling within the cutback zone of the CMA South open pit, Perseus extended infill drilling north along the CMA structure where grades are generally higher than at the southern end. Drilling during the last quarter comprised 12,437 metres in 56 reverse circulation ("RC") pre-collared diamond ("DD") holes, infilling the existing 50 x 50 metres coverage to a nominal 25 x 25 metres pattern to allow conversion of the Inferred resource to Indicated. Results continued to provide encouragement, with intercepts generally consistent with those previously encountered in both thickness and grade (Appendix 1 - Figures 1.3-1.4). Of note has been the presence of 2-3 stacked lodes in places, either as a result of anastomosing of the main lode or structural repetition. This feature has also been noted in the open pit workings, locally significantly increasing the ounces of gold per vertical metre.

The style of mineralisation remains consistent with that encountered previously, comprising pervasive, moderate to strong, pink-pale brown albite and carbonate alteration developed within a well-defined structure marked by quartz carbonate veins, fault veins, multi dilatant fault breccia, cataclasis and shearing.

Better intercepts from the CMA infill drilling are shown in Table 1 below, with a complete summary of significant results included in Appendix 2 - Table 2.1.

CMA down-dip DRILLING, YAOUR?

Perseus stepped up drilling to investigate the next 300 metre down-dip from the current CMA Underground resource, with 9,511 metres drilled in 18 RC pre-collared DD holes. This work focused within the "Magazine Zone" ahead of stocking of the magazine with explosives. The step-out program is also guided by Perseus's early 2020 3D seismic survey that clearly identified the CMA structure extending to depth beyond the current drill coverage.

Perseus is undertaking drilling on an initial 100 x 200 metres pattern to better define the position of the CMA structure and the intensity of mineralisation. If results are encouraging, this will be infilled to 100 x 100 metres to allow an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate.

Better intercepts from the Yaour? step out drilling are shown in Table 1 below and in Appendix 1 - Figures 1.5 & 1.6, with a complete summary of significant results included in Appendix 2 - Table 2.2.

Table 1: Intercepts from CMA Underground and CMA Down-dip Drilling

Hole ID



From (m)

To (m)



Gold Intercept



Comment



CMA Underground Resource Drilling YRC1874D 237.15 245 7.85m @ 3.51 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1876D 218 227 9m @ 2.63 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1877D 170.1 172 1.9m @ 3.23 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1877D 176 177.4 1.4m @ 4.13 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1878D 285.8 288 2.2m @ 2.84 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1878D 322 324 2m @ 2.9 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1878D 338 345 7m @ 2.27 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1879D 97 99 2m @ 2.27 g/t CMA HW lode YRC1879D 282.7 286 3.3m @ 1.4 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1880D 232 242 10m @ 3.71 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1881D 236 246 10m @ 6.61 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1882D 298 301 3m @ 3.86 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1883D 314.8 316.47 1.67m @ 62.29 g/t S-structure YRC1883D 328.1 336.2 8.1m @ 7.27 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1885D 282.3 285.3 3m @ 2.04 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1886D 279 293 14m @ 2.05 g/t CMA FW lode Including 279 283 4m @ 6.34 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1887D 297.7 298.8 1.1m @ 7.28 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1888D 237 241 4m @ 2.17 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1888D 282 287 5m @ 2.29 g/t CMA FW lode Including 284 286 2m @ 5.18 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1889D 283 286 3m @ 2.55 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1891D 277 291 14m @ 2.83 g/t CMA FW lode Including 277 286 9m @ 4.06 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1897D 64 68 4m @ 17.09 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC1899D 285 287 2m @ 8.58 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1899D 295 297 2m @ 4.15 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1900D 235 237 2m @ 2.48 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1902D 280 288 8m @ 4.24 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1903D 337 347 10m @ 3.03 g/t CMA FW lode Including 337 340 3m @ 8.76 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1904D 52 56 4m @ 8.14 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC1904D 294 307 13m @ 3.77 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1905D 245 254.8 9.8m @ 4.18 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1906D 256 268 12m @ 3.16 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1907D 255 262 7m @ 2.06 g/t CMA FW lode Including 255 259 4m @ 3.48 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1908D 289 291 2m @ 2.3 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1909D 304 310 6m @ 7.57 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1911D 227 235 8m @ 4.4 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1912AD 240 244.3 4.3m @ 8.83 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1913D 194 204 10m @ 2.95 g/t CMA FW lode Including 194.7 201 6.3m @ 4.52 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1913D 302 314 12m @ 2.82 g/t CMA FW lode Including 305.9 311 5.1m @ 6.12 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1914D 257 264 7m @ 4.82 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1915D 165 167 2m @ 2.27 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC1915D 271.4 282 10.6m @ 4.36 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1916D 214.4 218.4 4m @ 4.93 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1916D 221.7 226.9 5.2m @ 2.69 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1916D 235 239 4m @ 4.21 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1918D 261 263.1 2.1m @ 3.53 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1921D 56 60 4m @ 2.67 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC1922D 229 239.5 10.5m @ 4.36 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1923D 258 267 9m @ 3.22 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1929D 342.6 348 5.4m @ 2.16 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1938D 281 286 5m @ 3.5 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1939D 257 261 4m @ 2.1 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1943D 314 320 6m @ 2.29 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1943D 336.65 340 3.35m @ 5.87 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1945D 305.8 312 6.2m @ 4.62 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1945D 327 331.6 4.6m @ 3.64 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1946D 267.6 270 2.4m @ 4.69 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1946D 276 282 6m @ 5.26 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1946D 285 288 3m @ 3.69 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1947D 270 286.2 16.2m @ 5.58 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1963D 290 296 6m @ 4.18 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1989D 60 68 8m @ 11.42 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC1990D 72 76 4m @ 3.75 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC2005D 56 60 4m @ 3.08 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC2019D 268 283 15m @ 3.49 g/t CMA FW lode YRC2044D 278.4 284.6 6.2m @ 2.99 g/t CMA FW lode YRC2045D 271 273 2m @ 4.36 g/t CMA FW lode YRC2045D 278 283 5m @ 3.44 g/t CMA FW lode YRC2047D 56 72 16m @ 3.39 g/t CMA HW Splay Including 68 72 4m @ 10.75 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC2047D 138.3 142 3.7m @ 3.11 g/t CMA FW lode CMA Down-dip Drilling YRC1850AD 604 612 8m @ 2.64 g/t CMA FW lode Including 605 610 5m @ 3.93 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1850AD 625 632 7m @ 2.52 g/t CMA FW lode Including 628 632 4m @ 3.98 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1854D 193 196 3m @ 1.87 g/t CMA HW Splay Including 194 196 2m @ 2.59 g/t CMA HW Splay YRC1855AD 450.4 461.5 11.1m @ 3.39 g/t CMA FW lode Including 452 457 5m @ 7.16 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1857D 464 470 6m @ 2.32 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1858D 479 487 8m @ 2.22 g/t CMA FW lode Including 482 485 3m @ 5.07 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1859D 473 477 4m @ 2.2 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1861D 549 555 6m @ 2.48 g/t CMA FW lode Including 550 552 2m @ 6.9 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1871D 532 534 2m @ 6.32 g/t CMA FW lode YRC1871D 549 551 2m @ 2.66 g/t CMA FW lode YRC2033D 586 588 2m @ 2.13 g/t CMA FW lode YRC2043D 60 64 4m @ 3.8 g/t CMA HW Splay

NEXT STEPS AT CMA

Perseus's ongoing exploration and study programmes at Yaour? will focus on:

Continuation of drilling to convert the Inferred Resource at CMA to an Ore Reserve to be potentially exploited by underground mining methods and drilling down dip of the Inferred Resource to identify the potential for further resource extensions.



Perseus is completing drilling to convert the Inferred CMA resource to an Ore Reserve as the first part of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Geotechnical, hydrological, mining and metallurgical studies have commenced as drilling and assaying results become available. Target completion for the PFS remains the end of the June Quarter 2022, with timing dependent on the ultimate footprint size of the orebody.

Continuation of drill testing of targets generated from the 3D seismic survey, with an initial focus on near-surface targets.

Aircore drilling and augering at early-stage regional prospects such as Degbezere NE.

This announcement has been approved for release by Perseus's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine.

Competent Person Statement:

The information in this report and the attachments that relate to exploration drilling results at the Yaour? Project is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Dr Douglas Jones, a Competent Person who is a Chartered Professional Geologist. Dr Jones is the Group General Manager Exploration of the Company. Dr Jones has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'") and to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Dr Jones consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaour? Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine and the Sissingu? Gold Mine without any major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.





APPENDIX 2 - SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS TABLES

APPENDIX 3 - JORC TABLE 1 - YAOUR? EXPLORATION

JORC 2012 Table 1 - Section 1 sampling techniques and data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.



Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.



Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling to define underground resources at CMA Lode commenced in July 2021 and is ongoing at the date of the report to which this table refers. Drilling completed in the period to 8 January 2022 comprises:



5,675 metres of RC drilling and 16,689 metres of core drilling in 78 completed pre-collared diamond core holes, and



6.997 metres of RC drilling in 95 pre-collars drilled ahead of core drilling.



Drilling to test down-dip of the CMA Lode Inferred resource commenced in August 2021. Drilling completed in the period to 8 January 2022 comprises:



1,551 metres of RC drilling and 6,655 metres of core drilling in 16 completed pre-collared diamond core holes, and



1,622 metres of RC drilling in 18 pre-collars drilled ahead of core drilling.



RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals and logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. RC samples from pre-collars where mineralisation is not expected were normally composited to 4m intervals for assaying.



Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm ?) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm ?) or NQ (47.6mm ?) core in fresh rock.

Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals. RC samples from pre-collars where mineralisation is not expected were normally composited to 4m intervals for assaying.



Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm ?) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm ?) or NQ (47.6mm ?) core in fresh rock. Core in fresh rock was oriented using a MAGSHOT II (Wellforce) and an ORISHOT II (Reflex) device.



Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.



Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.



Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. RC drill samples were logged visually for sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. Preliminary evaluation indicates that RC sample recoveries have been satisfactory. There were no wet samples logged in the CMA UG RC pre-collar holes.



Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average approximately 85% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.



The Competent Person considers that there are presently insufficient data available to permit a meaningful examination of potential relationships between sample recovery and gold grade.



Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.



Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.



The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geological logs are available for the entire lengths of all drill holes. The logging is qualitative in nature.



Sieved samples of RC chips from each metre of drilling were logged for colour, rock type, alteration type and intensity, vein quartz content, sulphide mineralisation, weathering and oxidation. The chips are stored in plastic chip trays and the trays photographed.



Diamond drill core was logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics. Geological logging included colour, lithology, weathering, oxidation, vein type and vein volume percentage, sulphide species and their estimated percentage, alteration and alteration intensity. Structural logging included fault, fold, cleavage and joint orientation, lithological contacts and vein orientations. Drill core was photographed prior to cutting.



Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.







If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.



For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.



Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.



Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.



Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. RC drill samples were collected at drill sites over one metre intervals and manually split using multi-stage riffle splitters to produce assay sub-samples averaging around 3kg. All RC holes have been assayed in entirety. RC samples from pre-collars where mineralisation is not expected were normally composited to 4m intervals for assaying.



In weathered materials, diamond core was halved using spatulas or knives. In fresh rock, core was sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half sent for assaying and the other half stored in core trays for reference. Samples were normally taken at 1 metre intervals. For CMA underground resource definition holes, only core intervals with visible alteration and mineralisation plus approximately 10m up- and down-hole were sampled. For exploration drill holes, all diamond drill core has been assayed.



All sample preparation has been undertaken at Perseus's Yaour? sample preparation facility operated and supervised by Perseus personnel.



Preparation of core and RC samples followed a standard path of drying at 105 degrees C for at least 12 hours, crushing the entire sample to 85% passing -2mm and grinding a 1.5kg split to 85% passing 75 microns. 300g pulp subsamples are selected by multiple scoop passes.



Quality control measures adopted to confirm the representivity of samples from RC and diamond drilling include:



Field re-splits of RC samples at an average frequency of around one duplicate per 20 primary samples respectively.

Submission of coarse blanks at an average of around 1 blank per 20 primary samples

Use of quartz wash between every sample in crushing and pulverising equipment

Screening of approximately 1:20 pulp samples to check grind size Sample preparation techniques are considered appropriate to the style of mineralisation. Available information indicates that sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.



Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.



For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.



Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.



All RC and diamond core samples have been assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS determination by Intertek Testing Services Ghana at their Tarkwa assay laboratory or by Bureau Veritas at their Abidjan laboratory. The technique is considered a total extraction technique.



Quality control procedures include submission of coarse blanks (1:20) and certified reference standards (1:20).



The available information indicates that the assaying of RC and core samples is free from any significant biases and is of acceptable accuracy. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.



The use of twinned holes.



Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.



Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Numerous significant mineralised intersections have been checked against visual alteration and sulphide mineralisation in drill chips and core.



None of the holes in the report to which this table relates have been deliberately twinned.



Geology, structure and geotechnical logs are paper based. Sample intervals are recorded in pre-numbered sample ticket books. All logging, sample interval and survey data are manually entered to digital form on site and stored in an acQuire relational database. Data exports are normally in the form of MS Access files.



Data verification procedures include automated checks to:



prevent repetition of sample numbers

prevent overlap of from-to intervals in logging and sample interval data

ensure that total hole depths in collar, assay and geology tables match

ensure that drill collar coordinates are within the project's geographic limits Down-hole survey data are examined for large deviations in dip or azimuth that may represent erroneous data or data entry errors and corrected on a case-by-case basis including estimates of dips and azimuths where the original data appear to be in error.



Additional data checks include viewing drill hole traces, geological logging and assays in plan and section views.



Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.



Specification of the grid system used.



Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drill hole collars have been surveyed by qualified mine surveyors using differential GPS equipment with coordinates recorded in UTM grid, WGS84 Zone 30N datum.



All RC and diamond core holes have been surveyed at 12m depth and at approximately 30m down-hole increments using digital compass instruments.



A topographic surface has been established by a LiDAR survey conducted in 2017. The topographic surface is reliable to +/- 0.2m.



Topographic control is adequate for the current work being undertaken at Yaour?.



Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.



Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.



Whether sample compositing has been applied.



The CMA Lode is delineated by regular drilling at 50mN x 25mE spaced holes to between 150 and 200 metres below natural surface. Partial coverage at 50mN x 50mE spacing extends to between 200 and 275 metres below surface. Holes have generally been drilled dipping at -55 to -75 degrees toward 270 degrees (UTM grid) azimuth.



Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.



If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.



Drill holes are oriented approximately orthogonal to the dip and strike of the CMA Lode. Drill intercept lengths closely approximate true widths of mineralisation.



The relationship between drill intercept lengths and true widths of mineralisation in the CMA East Seismic Target area is not known at the time of this report. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. RC and core samples were delivered to the secure core yard compound at Yaour? mine by Perseus personnel. RC field sample splits and samples of half diamond core were placed in numbered bags and those bags, in turn, placed into polywoven sacks that were closed with plastic cable ties prior to transport to the Yaour? sample preparation facility by Perseus personnel. Security guards were employed at drilling sites, the core yard compound and the sample preparation facility on a 24 hour per day basis.



Results of field duplicates along with the general consistency of assay results between neighbouring drill holes and drilling methods provide confidence in the general reliability of the assay data.



Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. The Yaour? sample preparation facility has previously been subject to formal audit, the last being in 2017. Standard operating procedures have not changed materially since that audit.



The Competent Person has reviewed the available sampling and assaying quality control data and found no errors or bias likely to significantly affect the reliability of the exploration data. These reviews included review of database consistency, comparisons between database records and laboratory source files, and review of QAQC information.



The Competent Person considers that the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures adopted for the CMA resource drilling provide an adequate basis for the reporting of Exploration Results.





JORC 2012 Table 1 - Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)